Georgetown County, SC

Related
live5news.com

Woman arrested after Charleston County deputies find malnourished dog

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they arrested a Hollywood woman Thursday after they discovered a malnourished, unsheltered dog in the area. Geneva Storm Bowens, 28, was charged with ill-treatment of animals, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Deputies responded on Monday to a call about a dog...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

3 arrested, guns seized in Georgetown Co. traffic stop

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three people were arrested on Thursday following a traffic stop in Georgetown County, according to Sheriff Carter Weaver with the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. Jakaii Pinckney, 19, Jaheim Johnson, 19, and Omar Sumpter, 20 were all arrested for unlawful carry of a firearm, according...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

17-year-old jailed in Marion County after fight ends in deadly shooting

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old arrested Thursday by Mullins police is facing a murder charge after a fight ended in a deadly shooting, according to police. Joseph Jeremiah Jones remained in jail Thursday afternoon. Police said a 17-year-old died after the shooting Wednesday afternoon on Mayers Street, but they have not released any additional […]
MULLINS, SC
wpde.com

Drivers upset after hitting cows on Florence Co. road

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A couple of drivers are upset after hitting cows on West Cummings Road in the Effingham community of Florence County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said there have been three consecutive weeks in the past month with cars hitting livestock on the road. Kietra...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Man arrested after shooting out of vehicle in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been arrested after shooting out of a vehicle in Georgetown Tuesday, according to the Georgetown Police Dept. Jakiel Treyvon Cattime, 19, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and discharging a firearm in the city. The shooting incident happened in the...
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

Lawsuit against Myrtle Beach reaches state supreme court

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — It's a lawsuit that's been four years in the making. Nine Myrtle Beach businesses are suing the city for passing an ordinance that prohibits smoke shops, tobacco stores, and nicotine products like cigars, cigarettes. and vapes from being sold in a certain area of the city.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Florence District 3 bus involved in crash: No injuries reported

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A school bus in Florence School District 3 was involved in a crash on Friday afternoon near the intersection of Highway 378 Business and McCutcheon Road, according to reports. There were reportedly two students in addition to the driver on the school bus. NEW: SC...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Pedestrian killed crossing Highway 52 outside Lake City: Reports

LAKE CITY, S.C. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night around 7:40 p.m., according to David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. A 2015 Lexus SUV was traveling Southbound on Highway 52 outside of Lake City and the pedestrian was struck by the vehicle as they were attempting to cross the highway, according to reports.
LAKE CITY, SC
wpde.com

Savannah police seek info on truck that struck Myrtle Beach couple, fled scene

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police are seeking information on a vehicle that fled the scene after striking two pedestrians at Liberty and Montgomery streets Monday night. Officers responded to the intersection around 8:30 p.m. to discover a man and woman from Myrtle Beach, S.C., suffering from injuries consistent...
SAVANNAH, GA
WMBF

Subjects wanted for questioning in Florence shoplifting incident

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are looking for two suspects in a shoplifting incident that took place Sunday night. The incident took place at the Burlington on 2701 David H McLeod Blvd, according to the report. Florence police said the subjects left in a white 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer. Anyone with...
FLORENCE, SC
counton2.com

Missing Pawleys Island teen found in NC

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are seeking help from the community in locating a missing teenager from the Pawleys Island area. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSD) said Matthew James Henry, 15, was last seen at his home around 9:00 p.m. on Monday, February 6. He is...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
wpde.com

Vehicle crashes into building in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A vehicle crashed into a building in Longs Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:57 a.m. to the 7000 block of Highway 90. No injuries were reported, crews said. There was minor damage to the building.
LONGS, SC
WBTW News13

Armed robbers hit Dollar General store in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Georgetown County deputies are investigating after two armed robbers hit a Dollar General store Sunday night. It happened at about 10 p.m. at the Dollar General off Pleasant Hill Drive, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. “Security cameras captured photos of two masked suspects, one armed with a shotgun […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Detectives seeking information regarding missing teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information from the public about a missing teenager. Sariyanah Garrett, 16, was last seen February 1 at her home on South Santee Road near McClellanville. Garrett was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt and gray...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

