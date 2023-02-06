Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Woman arrested after Charleston County deputies find malnourished dog
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they arrested a Hollywood woman Thursday after they discovered a malnourished, unsheltered dog in the area. Geneva Storm Bowens, 28, was charged with ill-treatment of animals, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Deputies responded on Monday to a call about a dog...
wpde.com
3 arrested, guns seized in Georgetown Co. traffic stop
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three people were arrested on Thursday following a traffic stop in Georgetown County, according to Sheriff Carter Weaver with the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. Jakaii Pinckney, 19, Jaheim Johnson, 19, and Omar Sumpter, 20 were all arrested for unlawful carry of a firearm, according...
Berkeley County deputies investigating body found in St. Stephen
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after a body was found in the St. Stephen area Thursday. Deputies responded to a report just outside Williamsburg County on US-52, just after 1:30 p.m. The cause of death and identity of the victim is due to be released by […]
17-year-old jailed in Marion County after fight ends in deadly shooting
MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old arrested Thursday by Mullins police is facing a murder charge after a fight ended in a deadly shooting, according to police. Joseph Jeremiah Jones remained in jail Thursday afternoon. Police said a 17-year-old died after the shooting Wednesday afternoon on Mayers Street, but they have not released any additional […]
wpde.com
Drivers upset after hitting cows on Florence Co. road
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A couple of drivers are upset after hitting cows on West Cummings Road in the Effingham community of Florence County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said there have been three consecutive weeks in the past month with cars hitting livestock on the road. Kietra...
Three facing gun charges after traffic stop in Georgetown County
wpde.com
Man arrested after shooting out of vehicle in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been arrested after shooting out of a vehicle in Georgetown Tuesday, according to the Georgetown Police Dept. Jakiel Treyvon Cattime, 19, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and discharging a firearm in the city. The shooting incident happened in the...
wpde.com
Lawsuit against Myrtle Beach reaches state supreme court
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — It's a lawsuit that's been four years in the making. Nine Myrtle Beach businesses are suing the city for passing an ordinance that prohibits smoke shops, tobacco stores, and nicotine products like cigars, cigarettes. and vapes from being sold in a certain area of the city.
abcnews4.com
Missing N. Charleston 15-month-old found
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police reported a 15-month-old that went missing in January had been found. Kingston Ja-Var Stewart was reported missing on January 28th.
wpde.com
Florence District 3 bus involved in crash: No injuries reported
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A school bus in Florence School District 3 was involved in a crash on Friday afternoon near the intersection of Highway 378 Business and McCutcheon Road, according to reports. There were reportedly two students in addition to the driver on the school bus. NEW: SC...
wpde.com
Chinese balloon clean up equipment stolen, search underway for vehicle: Police
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police in North Myrtle Beach are looking for a vehicle and driver who they believe may have stolen equipment that was meant for the U.S. Navy in their effort to clean up debris from the Chinese balloon. Police said on Thursday while supplies...
wpde.com
Pedestrian killed crossing Highway 52 outside Lake City: Reports
LAKE CITY, S.C. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night around 7:40 p.m., according to David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. A 2015 Lexus SUV was traveling Southbound on Highway 52 outside of Lake City and the pedestrian was struck by the vehicle as they were attempting to cross the highway, according to reports.
wpde.com
Savannah police seek info on truck that struck Myrtle Beach couple, fled scene
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police are seeking information on a vehicle that fled the scene after striking two pedestrians at Liberty and Montgomery streets Monday night. Officers responded to the intersection around 8:30 p.m. to discover a man and woman from Myrtle Beach, S.C., suffering from injuries consistent...
WMBF
Subjects wanted for questioning in Florence shoplifting incident
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are looking for two suspects in a shoplifting incident that took place Sunday night. The incident took place at the Burlington on 2701 David H McLeod Blvd, according to the report. Florence police said the subjects left in a white 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer. Anyone with...
counton2.com
Missing Pawleys Island teen found in NC
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are seeking help from the community in locating a missing teenager from the Pawleys Island area. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSD) said Matthew James Henry, 15, was last seen at his home around 9:00 p.m. on Monday, February 6. He is...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies searching for teenage boy last seen Monday night
WMBF
Report: Chase reached 135 mph in Horry County; suspect drove on wrong side of Highway 31
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Dashcam video showed a dangerous situation that unfolded on Highway 31 on Monday afternoon. Allen Ramsey sent a video to WMBF News, showing a white car speeding past his wife’s car in the wrong direction along the highway. “I’ve never seen anything like...
wpde.com
Vehicle crashes into building in Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A vehicle crashed into a building in Longs Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:57 a.m. to the 7000 block of Highway 90. No injuries were reported, crews said. There was minor damage to the building.
Armed robbers hit Dollar General store in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Georgetown County deputies are investigating after two armed robbers hit a Dollar General store Sunday night. It happened at about 10 p.m. at the Dollar General off Pleasant Hill Drive, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. “Security cameras captured photos of two masked suspects, one armed with a shotgun […]
live5news.com
Detectives seeking information regarding missing teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information from the public about a missing teenager. Sariyanah Garrett, 16, was last seen February 1 at her home on South Santee Road near McClellanville. Garrett was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt and gray...
