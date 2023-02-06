Read full article on original website
comicon.com
Preview: The Beasts Invade In ‘The Lonesome Hunters’ TPB
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of The Lonesome Hunters TPB, out next week from Tyler Crook. An old and out-of-practice monster hunter in hiding crosses paths with a young girl that forces him to confront these chaotic creatures. As the beasts invade their tenement they set off on a supernatural road trip to stop these ancient evils in a story that explores the ways that youth informs adulthood and how early traumas can haunt us in old age.
comicon.com
Dave Gibbons’ Personal Journey Through Comics: Previewing ‘Confabulation- An Anecdotal Autobiography’ HC
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Confabulation: An Anecdotal Autobiography HC, dropping next week from Dave Gibbons. A comprehensive, in-depth, and personal journey through the eyes of one of the worlds most famous comics creators! Presented as alphabetically chaptered memoirs, these extensive anecdotes cover a legendary life in comics, from working on Doctor Who and meeting Tom Baker to being inducted into the Eisner Hall of Fame.
comicon.com
Oren Uziel To Develop Live Action ‘Spider-Man Noir’ At Amazon
Spider-Man Noir will get the chance to monologue again. Deadline reports the off-shoot Spider-Man, featured brilliantly in Spider-Man: Enter the Spider-Verse, will be the subject of his own live action series at Amazon. The project comes courtesy of The Lost City‘s Oren Uziel, who was previously attached to a Supergirl movie during the DC Films era. This new project centers on a weary, older Spider-Man (who is not Peter Parker) as he solves crime and discusses his regrets in a dark 1930s Manhattan.
comicon.com
Previewing Image Comics Time-Twisting Series ‘Time Before Time’ #20
“In Arcola robots are public enemy number one…which is bad news for Kevin. As he and Nadia search for a way for him to escape the city Theresa begins to grow suspicious. Elsewhere Marston makes his move to seize control of The Syndicate.”
comicon.com
Crowdfunding Comics: An Interview With ‘Nine Lives’ Writer, Steve Horton
Cleo may have nine lives, but so does the guy who wants to kill her in writer, Steve Horton, and artist, Chris Peterson‘s new series, Nine Lives. The first issue is currently crowfunding on Zoop, and for more on reincarnation and how magic works in this world, check out this interview with Horton carried out over email:
comicon.com
Opus Comics’ Frank Frazetta Comics Go Digital
To mark Frank Frazetta’s birthday, Opus Comics are transferring their Death Dealer and Dawn Attack comics online via the GlobalComix digital platform. And, both series’ first issue are available for free now, with Frank Frazetta’s Death Dealer issues #2, 3 and 4 available for $3.99 each. But,...
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Billionaire Island: Cult Of Dogs’ #4 By Mark Russell, Steve Pugh And AHOY Comics
“The hunt for Business Dog, the world’s richest mammal, continues in this “satirical and razor-sharp book about untouchable billionaires” (Comicbook.com). Meanwhile, in the former United States of America, our intrepid reporter Shelly Bly is finding out how people have adapted and survived. Could Business Dog be the answer to everyone’s problems?”
comicon.com
A Daring Film Crew Exposes Never-Before-Been Truths In ‘Hulk Annual’ #1
Readers will get a chance to witness the Hulk’s fury from a horrifying new perspective in a fascinating new Hulk Annual this May. Written by David Pepose and drawn by Caio Majado, the over-sized issue will present “The Viridian Project,” a terrifying tale stitched together from found footage.
comicon.com
Peace At Last For The Hulk? Previewing ‘Hulk’ #12
Bruce Banner has finally found paradise. Revered as a god and with no fear of hurting everyone around him, for the first time in a long, long time… things are looking pretty good for the Hulk. But as with everything else, Bruce Banner should have known that he can never know peace for long. And Titan, the darkest part of him, refuses to remain caged like an animal…”
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Batman / Spawn: Unplugged’ #1 From McFarlane And Capullo
“Two dark heroes, cursed by tragedy, find their paths again crossing…but not by choice! What sinister foe is at work, pitting the Dark Knight against the Hellspawn? From the shadows of Gotham City to New York City, this epic event is the blockbuster you’ve been waiting almost two decades for!”
comicon.com
Preview: ‘Count Crowley Volume 2- Amateur Midnight Monster Hunter’ TPB
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Count Crowley Volume 2: Amateur Midnight Monster Hunter TPB, out next week from writer David Dastmalchian, artist Lukas Ketner, and colorist Lauren Affe. In the few short months that Jerri Bartman has been back in her small hometown, she’s attended her first...
comicon.com
Advance Review: `Torrent’ #1 Delivers A Strong Start To A Promising Series
Torrent gets off to a terrific start with the story of a superhero mom whose world is turned upside down. This first issue does exactly what it’s supposed to: it leaves you wanting more – and more now!. Overall. 9.5/10. The world is Michelle Metcalf’s oyster. She...
comicon.com
Preview: Time Is Running Out In ‘Resident Alien– The Book Of Love’ #4
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Resident Alien– The Book Of Love #4, dropping next week from Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse. Nurse Ellen risks her life trying to expose the corrupt manager of the Sunset Retirement Home, and Don is tormented by an old debt he can’t repay. Sheriff Mike and Doc Harry try to keep them both safe, but time is running out and several players behind the scenes grow impatient!
comicon.com
Preview: The Newest Shared Universe Is Launched In ‘Torrent’ #1
From MARC GUGGENHEIM (Arrow, X-Men Gold, Star Wars: Revelations) and JUSTIN GREENWOOD (THE OLD GUARD: TALES THROUGH TIME, Future State: Gotham), the team who brought you the critically acclaimed series Resurrection, comes a brand-new superhero universe. Michelle Metcalf is the world’s most happy-go-lucky hero, CRACKERJACK, until tragedy forces her to cross the line from hero to vigilante”.
comicon.com
Advance Review: The Jokes Keep Coming In `White Savior’ #2
It’s you’re looking for a laugh a minute while reading, White Savior is the right book for you. It never takes itself seriously, as it turns the trope of a white savior on its head. Overall. 8.5/10. Make no mistake: White Savior is humor series first, then action/adventure.
comicon.com
I Have The Power!: Previewing ‘Masters Of The Universe- Masterverse’ #1
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Masters Of The Universe: Masterverse #1, out next Wednesday from writer Tim Seeley, artists Eddie Nunez, Sergio Aragonés, and Kelley Jones, and colorists Ricco Renzi and Brennan Wagner. In the depths of Castle Grayskull, the Sorceress and Zodac debate the value...
comicon.com
‘Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World #1 Sells Out, Returns For Third Printing
BOOM! Studios has announced that Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World #1, an epic post-apocalyptic series from writer Jason Aaron, artist Alexandre Tefengki with colorist Lee Loughridge and letterer AndWorld Design, has once again sold out at the distributor level!. Maceo and Mezzy have never met...
comicon.com
‘Poison Ivy’ Grows Into An Ongoing Series From DC Comics
DC Comics have announced that the current Poison Ivy series has been given the green light to go ongoing after its initial 12 issue run. Which itself was expanded from the original six issue miniseries. “Written by G. Willow Wilson, with art by Marcio Takara and covers by Jessica Fong,...
comicon.com
Daniel Dae Kim To Star, Executive Produce TV Adaptation Of ‘Butterfly’
Another Boom! Studios comic book is molting into a TV series. The company recently announced its 2015 graphic novel Butterfly, written by Arash Amel and Marguerite Bennett, and illustrated by Antonio Fuso and Stefano Simeone, is being adapted into a television series at Amazon Studios. The original comic centered on David Jung, a “highly unpredictable” former member of the US intelligence community living in South Korea. His life unravels when a choice made years earlier comes back to haunt him and he finds himself hunted by Rebecca, a “deadly, sociopathic young agent assigned to kill him.”
comicon.com
Grifter Is Having A Very Busy Day In ‘WildC.A.T.s’ #4 Preview
“While the Seven Soldiers are taking all the credit, the WildC.A.T.s are taking a beating. With one team capturing the hearts and minds of the public, the other is at risk of being captured and killed. Will Grifter’s hunt for the Court of Owls cost him everything? And if he falls, who will fall with him? Not everyone is walking away from this one.”
