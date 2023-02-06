It was great to see Dan Dickau honored tonight. He was an incredible player and is now a successful Spokane businessman and, as we all know, a basketball color commentator. After the Elite Eight run of ’99 and the return to the Sweet 16 the following year, Gonzaga could have easily slid back into obscurity as so many other NCAA tourney Cinderella teams have done. Dickau’s astonishing jump shot prevented that from happening. He led the Zags back to the NCAA Tournament in both his years as a player and earned First Team All-American honors his senior year. Congratulations Dan.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO