Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KREM
Gonzaga vs BYU: How to watch Saturday’s college basketball game
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team once again has its sights on a conference championship as it takes on BYU at home. No. 16 Gonzaga is coming off a big win over San Francisco on Thursday, but perhaps the bigger news is the loss by No. 15 Saint Mary’s to LMU. With that loss, Gonzaga once again has a shot at winning the West Coast Conference regular season title if it can win out.
slipperstillfits.com
10 + 1 Observations from Gonzaga’s Victory over USF
It was great to see Dan Dickau honored tonight. He was an incredible player and is now a successful Spokane businessman and, as we all know, a basketball color commentator. After the Elite Eight run of ’99 and the return to the Sweet 16 the following year, Gonzaga could have easily slid back into obscurity as so many other NCAA tourney Cinderella teams have done. Dickau’s astonishing jump shot prevented that from happening. He led the Zags back to the NCAA Tournament in both his years as a player and earned First Team All-American honors his senior year. Congratulations Dan.
thepacifican.com
Men’s Basketball: UOP vs Gonzaga
There was some intense action in the Alex Spanos Center for the Men’s Basketball showdown against the #6 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Tigers led most of the first half shooting 48% in field goals and 67% in 3-pointers. With the score tied 45-45 at half, the Tyges had the crowd on their feet. The Bulldogs eventually retook the lead, ending the game 99-90.
KREM
Predicting the starting lineup and rotation for the 2023-24 Gonzaga Bulldogs | Locked on Zags
The Gonzaga Bulldogs could lose as many as five starters from this year's roster, but could also return as many as four. That makes it difficult to predict.
NCAA Tournament Bracketology update: Gonzaga drops to 5-seed after loss to Saint Mary's
The Gonzaga men’s basketball team will likely take a different route to the NCAA Tournament this season. After Saturday’s 78-70 overtime loss to No. 15 Saint Mary’s, the Zags (19-5, 8-2) find themselves sitting firmly in second place in the West Coast Conference behind the Gaels, who have a ...
Gonzaga retires Dan Dickau's jersey: 'A long time coming'
SPOKANE - Some weren’t instant believers. A few around Gonzaga University weren’t convinced this basketball transfer from the University of Washington would ever see the court, let alone be an impact performer. Heck, some didn’t even believe Dan Dickau was part of the program when he arrived in ...
Wichita Eagle
Is this Gonzaga team talented enough to get to the Final Four?
After losing to Saint Mary's on Saturday the book is out on how to prepare for and beat this Gonzaga team. Rob Sacre and Jack Ferris are concerned that the Zags might be in trouble down the stretch. But they also think this team is talented enough to make a deep NCAA Tournament run.
KXLY
Gonzaga's Mark Few named to USA Basketball Coaching Staff
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs will have their main guy representing Team USA Men's Basketball. Zags Head Coach Mark Few has been named to the USA Men's Basketball Team Coaching Staff for the 2023 FIBA World Cup and the 2024 Olympics.
KXLY
Weather leads to a price drop for Super Bowl snacks
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Prices going down at the grocery store are a rare thing these days. Two Super Bowl favorites are doing just that this year, and it's thanks to the weather. Chicken wings have had a rough three years. Demand rose during the pandemic and so did prices. That brings us to February 2021, when a historic winter storm brought record cold to the Southern Plains and cut off power to over 4 million people. Power outages and burst water lines heavy affected the poultry industry, according to news reports at the time.
inlander.com
A couple who recently moved to Spokane resolve to explore the region's restaurants, from A to Z
What happens in Vegas doesn't always stay there. When Tricia and Randy Pinola relocated from the Southwest to Spokane two years ago, they brought along memories of dining adventures in what is arguably one of the most dense restaurant regions in the country — close to 3,000 in all.
KXLY
Spokane councilmembers consider moving city hall to a new location
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The city of Spokane is now in talks to find a new home for city hall. Spokane's city hall has been on Spokane Falls Boulevard for more than four decades. Some councilmembers want to move it to a new location, saying it could save taxpayers money by moving to a new building.
KXLY
I-90 closing between Division and Freya in Spokane to remove the Magnolia Pedestrian Bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you plan on driving on I-90 between Division and Freya this weekend, you will need to make changes to your commute. WSDOT says they will be closing I-90 in both directions between Division and Freya in order to remove the Magnolia Pedestrian Bridge in Spokane.
KXLY
Four arrested in deadly shooting in Spokane's South Perry District
SPOKANE, WA -- Four people have been arrested, including a 16-year-old, in connection to a drive-by shooting in the South Perry District that left two people wounded and a 17-year-old dead Wednesday night. According to court documents, 18-year-old Hagen Charbonneau was arrested Thursday near an apartment complex in the area...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Longtime developer with Tri-City property ties dies at age 78
People who worked and did business with prominent Spokane developer Richard “Dick” Vandervert remember him for being a sharp dealmaker and community leader who treated everyone with the same level of respect. Vandervert, 78, died unexpectedly of heart failure Jan. 4, according to his daughter Debbie Cozzetto. He...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Kretz County Wolf Delisting Bill Draws Feedback In Olympia
There was a lot of good feedback on a Northeast Washington wolf bill this morning, including strident support from a Democratic cosponsor who is the chair of the committee it’s in, boosting the odds that an amended version may move forward during this legislative session. And indeed, this evening it has been scheduled for an early vote on February 17.
KXLY
Get a Valentine's Day discount for two at the Numerica Skate Ribbon
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Want to go ice skating with your sweetheart for Valentine's Day? Well, you can at Riverfront Park with a discount!. The Numerica Skate Ribbon is offering a V-Day deal of $14 admission and skate rentals for two.
KHQ Right Now
Detectives investigated a pair of deadly shootings in Spokane and Spokane Valley
Detectives with the Spokane Police Department and Spokane Valley Police Department are investigating two deadly shootings that occurred Wednesday night. You can find more on the shooting in Spokane Valley here, and more on the Spokane shooting here.
Magnolia Street Bridge demolition to cause I-90 closure
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Magnolia Street Pedestrian bridge is permanently closed and will be demolished this Saturday night. I-90 will be closed in both directions from the Division Street interchange and the Freya/Thor interchange Feb. 11 - 12. Washington State Department of Transportation will begin lane closures at 8PM...
KREM
Two roundabouts to be added along Prairie Avenue in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — Plans are in motion to add roundabouts to two intersections along Prairie Avenue in Post Falls, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. "Roundabouts move traffic very efficiently and smoothly," Post Falls Community Development Director Bob Seale said Wednesday. "They...
KREM
Collision blocking eastbound I-90 at Freya Street interchange cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — Update: The collision was cleared and traffic is moving again on I-90 in Spokane. The right lane of eastbound I-90 at the Freya Street Interchange is currently blocked due to a one-car collision with a pole. Travelers should plan accordingly for delays and slow travel times.
Comments / 0