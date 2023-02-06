ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREM

Gonzaga vs BYU: How to watch Saturday’s college basketball game

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team once again has its sights on a conference championship as it takes on BYU at home. No. 16 Gonzaga is coming off a big win over San Francisco on Thursday, but perhaps the bigger news is the loss by No. 15 Saint Mary’s to LMU. With that loss, Gonzaga once again has a shot at winning the West Coast Conference regular season title if it can win out.
SPOKANE, WA
slipperstillfits.com

10 + 1 Observations from Gonzaga’s Victory over USF

It was great to see Dan Dickau honored tonight. He was an incredible player and is now a successful Spokane businessman and, as we all know, a basketball color commentator. After the Elite Eight run of ’99 and the return to the Sweet 16 the following year, Gonzaga could have easily slid back into obscurity as so many other NCAA tourney Cinderella teams have done. Dickau’s astonishing jump shot prevented that from happening. He led the Zags back to the NCAA Tournament in both his years as a player and earned First Team All-American honors his senior year. Congratulations Dan.
SPOKANE, WA
thepacifican.com

Men’s Basketball: UOP vs Gonzaga

There was some intense action in the Alex Spanos Center for the Men’s Basketball showdown against the #6 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Tigers led most of the first half shooting 48% in field goals and 67% in 3-pointers. With the score tied 45-45 at half, the Tyges had the crowd on their feet. The Bulldogs eventually retook the lead, ending the game 99-90.
SPOKANE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Is this Gonzaga team talented enough to get to the Final Four?

After losing to Saint Mary's on Saturday the book is out on how to prepare for and beat this Gonzaga team. Rob Sacre and Jack Ferris are concerned that the Zags might be in trouble down the stretch. But they also think this team is talented enough to make a deep NCAA Tournament run.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Weather leads to a price drop for Super Bowl snacks

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Prices going down at the grocery store are a rare thing these days. Two Super Bowl favorites are doing just that this year, and it's thanks to the weather. Chicken wings have had a rough three years. Demand rose during the pandemic and so did prices. That brings us to February 2021, when a historic winter storm brought record cold to the Southern Plains and cut off power to over 4 million people. Power outages and burst water lines heavy affected the poultry industry, according to news reports at the time.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Spokane councilmembers consider moving city hall to a new location

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The city of Spokane is now in talks to find a new home for city hall. Spokane's city hall has been on Spokane Falls Boulevard for more than four decades. Some councilmembers want to move it to a new location, saying it could save taxpayers money by moving to a new building.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Four arrested in deadly shooting in Spokane's South Perry District

SPOKANE, WA -- Four people have been arrested, including a 16-year-old, in connection to a drive-by shooting in the South Perry District that left two people wounded and a 17-year-old dead Wednesday night. According to court documents, 18-year-old Hagen Charbonneau was arrested Thursday near an apartment complex in the area...
SPOKANE, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Longtime developer with Tri-City property ties dies at age 78

People who worked and did business with prominent Spokane developer Richard “Dick” Vandervert remember him for being a sharp dealmaker and community leader who treated everyone with the same level of respect. Vandervert, 78, died unexpectedly of heart failure Jan. 4, according to his daughter Debbie Cozzetto. He...
SPOKANE, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

Kretz County Wolf Delisting Bill Draws Feedback In Olympia

There was a lot of good feedback on a Northeast Washington wolf bill this morning, including strident support from a Democratic cosponsor who is the chair of the committee it’s in, boosting the odds that an amended version may move forward during this legislative session. And indeed, this evening it has been scheduled for an early vote on February 17.
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM2

Magnolia Street Bridge demolition to cause I-90 closure

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Magnolia Street Pedestrian bridge is permanently closed and will be demolished this Saturday night. I-90 will be closed in both directions from the Division Street interchange and the Freya/Thor interchange Feb. 11 - 12. Washington State Department of Transportation will begin lane closures at 8PM...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Two roundabouts to be added along Prairie Avenue in Post Falls

POST FALLS, Idaho — Plans are in motion to add roundabouts to two intersections along Prairie Avenue in Post Falls, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. "Roundabouts move traffic very efficiently and smoothly," Post Falls Community Development Director Bob Seale said Wednesday. "They...
POST FALLS, ID
KREM

Collision blocking eastbound I-90 at Freya Street interchange cleared

SPOKANE, Wash. — Update: The collision was cleared and traffic is moving again on I-90 in Spokane. The right lane of eastbound I-90 at the Freya Street Interchange is currently blocked due to a one-car collision with a pole. Travelers should plan accordingly for delays and slow travel times.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy