Courthouse News Service
Mother wrongly indicted in baby’s tragic death
OXFORD, Miss. — A federal judge in Mississippi declined to find in favor of three state medical examiners who were sued for violating the civil rights of a mother who they admit was wrongly indicted and jailed for the murder of her infant child based on their erroneous autopsy report. They later claimed “new” evidence revealed injuries on the baby were due to first responders’ unsuccessful life-saving efforts.
WLBT
Miss. civil rights icons honored at New Hope Baptist Church Black history celebration
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New Hope Baptist Church is honoring legendary changemakers in Mississippi’s history at its 12th annual “Back in the Day,” Black history celebration. Organizers say the event is designed to empower the current generation with a call to action to create positive change in...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Mississippi mourns FOX13 journalist Tom Dees
Mississippi journalist Tom Dees died Thursday morning, just days before his 58th birthday, as he waited on a lung transplant. Tom was the longest-tenured journalist at FOX13 in Memphis, and his career was marked by a dogged determination to find the truth. He was known by all as kind and honest, and his stories were kind and honest as well. He loved North Mississippi, and for so many years, he was their voice.
biloxinewsevents.com
Savor The Best Steaks In Mississippi At This Hidden Gem
Small-town restaurants are often where you’ll find some of the best meals you’ve ever eaten. They’re places where you’ll be treated like one of the family from the moment you walk in, and leave you with more than just a wonderful meal, but also a memory you won’t soon forget. This one small-town restaurant has some of the best steaks in…
Mississippi officials searching for 14-year-old runaway. Official warn adults helping child could be charged with kidnapping.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking information on the location of a 14-year-old runaway described as a white female, 5 feet, one inch and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and dyed red hair. Due to her being a ward of the state, the sheriff’s office cannot publish...
WLBT
Fourth graders lobby to make blueberry Mississippi’s state fruit
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -There is a long list of Mississippi state emblems and symbols. If a group of elementary students’ efforts pays off, a state fruit could soon be added. Several students shared their letters with us. “Dear Mississippi leaders, I’m a student at Mannsdale Upper Elementary School. Mississippi...
WLBT
17-year-old charged with killing mother, sister, mother’s boyfriend
ST. FRANCIS CO., Ark. (WMC) - On Tuesday, St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old teen in the murder of three people, including two family members. Jonathan Rolfe is charged with three counts of capital murder and one count of theft of property related to the victim’s stolen car.
Police: Remains found in Louisiana field are those of missing Mississippi man
Human remains found in a Louisiana field have been identified as being from a missing Mississippi man. The Picayune Police Department confirmed that the remains found in Washington Parish, Louisiana, are Daryl Jenkins, a man who has been missing in the south Mississippi town. In a social media post, the...
WLBT
Things To Know Friday, February 10
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A Hinds County woman has become an overnight millionaire after claiming...
WLBT
Someone just missed out on $500,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A winning Mississippi lottery ticket that was at one time worth half-a-million-dollars is now worth $0. According to the Mississippi Lottery, the ticket, which was purchased in McComb in August of 2022, expired Thursday night after going a little less than six months without being claimed.
ourmshome.com
The legendary James Taylor will make a rare appearance in Mississippi this summer
The legendary James Taylor will be making a rare stop in the state of Mississippi this Summer. Taylor and his All-Star Band will play the Brandon Amphitheater on Tuesday, June 13th. Tickets for “An Evening with James Taylor and his All-Star Band” go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. through LiveNation.com.
wcbi.com
MMA hosts contest for ‘Coolest Thing Made in Mississippi’ award
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Manufacturers Association is hosting its second annual Mississippi Makers Challenge. All manufacturers in the state of Mississippi are welcome to submit a product, and the MMA will crown the “Coolest Thing Made in Mississippi”. The submission date started January 30 and is...
OnlyInYourState
For More Than Half A Century, Dining At The Hollywood Cafe In Mississippi Is Always A Timeless Experience
These days, for a restaurant to make it past a year or two, is special in its own right, but when a restaurant can claim a few decades, that pretty much guarantees you’re in for a special treat. This historic restaurant in Mississippi has been a timeless treasure for more than half a century, and you’re in for a memorable meal when you stop by.
WLBT
Hinds Co. woman becomes millionaire after claiming largest lottery prize in state history
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County woman has become an overnight millionaire after claiming the $4 million prize she won back in January. The Mississippi Lottery made the announcement Thursday, saying that they also visited with her and asked how she would be spending her newfound fortune. The...
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Feb. 10-12
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (February 10-12) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Krewe de Cardinal 2023 – Friday – Jackson Dixie National Rodeo Parade – Saturday – Jackson Mardi Gras Gala – […]
Over 3,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In the recent COVID-19 numbers released by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), the state has seen more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in seven days. According to the MSDH, 3,230 new coronavirus cases were reported between January 31, 2023, and February 6, 2023. Thirty-two new deaths were also reported. There […]
Madison County Journal
Shoemaker joins Mississippi Sports Medicine as new CEO
Greg Shoemaker has joined Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center (MSMOC) as CEO. Shoemaker joined MSMOC in late 2022, having previously served as Executive Administrator for Baldwin Bone & Joint, an orthopedic practice in Daphne, Ala. “I’m excited for the opportunity to work with such an outstanding group of healthcare...
Mississippi detainee found dead in Texas
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County detainee, who escaped on December 25, 2022, was found dead in Texas on Tuesday, February 7. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Traverro McElroy, 36, and Tyler Charles Payne, 31 were missing at headcount the day they escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center. Investigators believe one […]
WDAM-TV
Mississippi Agricultural Commissioner speaks on egg prices
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson knows his eggs. And Gipson said the loss of 42 million egg-laying hens to disease is just one of the factors that have sent the price of the breakfast staple through the proverbial roof at the local supermarket.
Mississippi doctor gets 5-year sentence in hospice fraud
GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi physician has been sentenced to five years in prison for healthcare fraud connected to hospice operations in the state’s impoverished Delta region. Federal prosecutors said Dr. Scott E. Nelson, 58, of Cleveland, Mississippi, was medical director for several fraudulent hospice operations. A jury convicted him last April. Evidence presented during the […]
