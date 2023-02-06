ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Courthouse News Service

Mother wrongly indicted in baby’s tragic death

OXFORD, Miss. — A federal judge in Mississippi declined to find in favor of three state medical examiners who were sued for violating the civil rights of a mother who they admit was wrongly indicted and jailed for the murder of her infant child based on their erroneous autopsy report. They later claimed “new” evidence revealed injuries on the baby were due to first responders’ unsuccessful life-saving efforts.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
darkhorsepressnow.com

Mississippi mourns FOX13 journalist Tom Dees

Mississippi journalist Tom Dees died Thursday morning, just days before his 58th birthday, as he waited on a lung transplant. Tom was the longest-tenured journalist at FOX13 in Memphis, and his career was marked by a dogged determination to find the truth. He was known by all as kind and honest, and his stories were kind and honest as well. He loved North Mississippi, and for so many years, he was their voice.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
biloxinewsevents.com

Savor The Best Steaks In Mississippi At This Hidden Gem

Small-town restaurants are often where you’ll find some of the best meals you’ve ever eaten. They’re places where you’ll be treated like one of the family from the moment you walk in, and leave you with more than just a wonderful meal, but also a memory you won’t soon forget. This one small-town restaurant has some of the best steaks in…
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Fourth graders lobby to make blueberry Mississippi’s state fruit

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -There is a long list of Mississippi state emblems and symbols. If a group of elementary students’ efforts pays off, a state fruit could soon be added. Several students shared their letters with us. “Dear Mississippi leaders, I’m a student at Mannsdale Upper Elementary School. Mississippi...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Things To Know Friday, February 10

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A Hinds County woman has become an overnight millionaire after claiming...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Someone just missed out on $500,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A winning Mississippi lottery ticket that was at one time worth half-a-million-dollars is now worth $0. According to the Mississippi Lottery, the ticket, which was purchased in McComb in August of 2022, expired Thursday night after going a little less than six months without being claimed.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

MMA hosts contest for ‘Coolest Thing Made in Mississippi’ award

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Manufacturers Association is hosting its second annual Mississippi Makers Challenge. All manufacturers in the state of Mississippi are welcome to submit a product, and the MMA will crown the “Coolest Thing Made in Mississippi”. The submission date started January 30 and is...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
OnlyInYourState

For More Than Half A Century, Dining At The Hollywood Cafe In Mississippi Is Always A Timeless Experience

These days, for a restaurant to make it past a year or two, is special in its own right, but when a restaurant can claim a few decades, that pretty much guarantees you’re in for a special treat. This historic restaurant in Mississippi has been a timeless treasure for more than half a century, and you’re in for a memorable meal when you stop by.
ROBINSONVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Feb. 10-12

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (February 10-12) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Krewe de Cardinal 2023 – Friday – Jackson Dixie National Rodeo Parade – Saturday – Jackson Mardi Gras Gala – […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Over 3,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In the recent COVID-19 numbers released by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), the state has seen more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in seven days. According to the MSDH, 3,230 new coronavirus cases were reported between January 31, 2023, and February 6, 2023. Thirty-two new deaths were also reported. There […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Madison County Journal

Shoemaker joins Mississippi Sports Medicine as new CEO

Greg Shoemaker has joined Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center (MSMOC) as CEO. Shoemaker joined MSMOC in late 2022, having previously served as Executive Administrator for Baldwin Bone & Joint, an orthopedic practice in Daphne, Ala. “I’m excited for the opportunity to work with such an outstanding group of healthcare...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Mississippi detainee found dead in Texas

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County detainee, who escaped on December 25, 2022, was found dead in Texas on Tuesday, February 7. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Traverro McElroy, 36, and Tyler Charles Payne, 31 were missing at headcount the day they escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center. Investigators believe one […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Mississippi Agricultural Commissioner speaks on egg prices

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson knows his eggs. And Gipson said the loss of 42 million egg-laying hens to disease is just one of the factors that have sent the price of the breakfast staple through the proverbial roof at the local supermarket.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi doctor gets 5-year sentence in hospice fraud

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi physician has been sentenced to five years in prison for healthcare fraud connected to hospice operations in the state’s impoverished Delta region. Federal prosecutors said Dr. Scott E. Nelson, 58, of Cleveland, Mississippi, was medical director for several fraudulent hospice operations. A jury convicted him last April. Evidence presented during the […]
CLEVELAND, MS

