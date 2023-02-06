ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, MI

Police identify man killed in Wyoming shooting, no arrests yet

WYOMING, MI -- Police have identified a 30-year-old man shot and killed outside a Wyoming apartment as Devin McDonald. Wyoming police found McDonald dead after responding to the Pinery Woods Apartments, in the 2200 block of Michael Avenue SW, on a report of shots fired about 1:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.
2 in custody in connection to overnight drive-by shooting in Kent City

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Two people are in custody in connection to a Kent City drive-by shooting and a pursuit. The Sheriff's Office says a report of a drive-by shooting in the 300 block of Main Street NW came in just before midnight on Thursday. Deputies say the driver got out of the vehicle and fired several rounds at a home whose owner was near the front door. No one was injured, but a nearby home was hit by gunfire.
Drive-by shooting suspect leads police on chase reaching over 100 mph

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after leading Kent County sheriff's deputies on a chase that reached speeds over 100 mph Friday. Just before midnight, a 28-year-old Gowen man pulled into a driveway on South Main Street NW in Kent City, and allegedly began shooting at the home, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. The homeowner was near the front door but was not hurt.
The Old West Town Hidden in the Wilderness: Coopersville, Michigan

The Michigan ”town” of Coopersville in Montmorency County is not to be confused with the other Coopersville in Ottawa County. No, sir. This Coopersville is not an incorporated town or village, but is more like an amusement park...but with no rides. It's an old-time western town, smack in the Michigan wilderness for all to come visit. There's not another town around; its address is listed as Lewiston, but it's actually 16 miles south of that town hidden down a dirt road. This little-known tourist attraction survived the shutdowns of the past few years and still welcomes visitors.
