Two Of Legendary Singer Al Green's Family Members Vanished In 2013 And Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGrand Rapids, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
"Black Lives Matter: Grand Rapids Residents Unite for Justice and Equality"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Celebrating Black History Month in Grand Rapids: A Month-Long Tribute to the African American Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Step Out of the Box this Valentine's Day: Unique Ideas in Grand Rapids"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
1 killed, 2 injured in Wyoming shooting
When officers arrived at the scene, they found one man had been shot and killed and two women were injured.
Man killed, woman injured in shooting at Wyoming apartment complex
KENT COUNTY, MI - A young man was killed Friday, Feb. 10, in a shooting at a Wyoming apartment complex. A woman was also shot and another woman suffered other injuries. Their injuries were not life-threatening, Wyoming police Capt. Timothy Pols said. The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. at Pinery...
Police identify man killed in Wyoming shooting, no arrests yet
WYOMING, MI -- Police have identified a 30-year-old man shot and killed outside a Wyoming apartment as Devin McDonald. Wyoming police found McDonald dead after responding to the Pinery Woods Apartments, in the 2200 block of Michael Avenue SW, on a report of shots fired about 1:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.
30-year-old man shot and killed, 2 injured in Wyoming
At least one person was shot at an apartment building in Wyoming, police say.
2 in custody in connection to overnight drive-by shooting in Kent City
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Two people are in custody in connection to a Kent City drive-by shooting and a pursuit. The Sheriff's Office says a report of a drive-by shooting in the 300 block of Main Street NW came in just before midnight on Thursday. Deputies say the driver got out of the vehicle and fired several rounds at a home whose owner was near the front door. No one was injured, but a nearby home was hit by gunfire.
WWMT
Drive-by shooting suspect leads police on chase reaching over 100 mph
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after leading Kent County sheriff's deputies on a chase that reached speeds over 100 mph Friday. Just before midnight, a 28-year-old Gowen man pulled into a driveway on South Main Street NW in Kent City, and allegedly began shooting at the home, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. The homeowner was near the front door but was not hurt.
Jury finds man guilty of July 2022 shooting
A man who shot another man several times in July 2022 has been found guilty by a jury.
Conklin girl’s killer may get shot at freedom after 45 years
On a summer morning in 1978, Tammi Lea Pearo hopped on her bike and took off for the corner store in the nearby town of Conklin. She never came back.
Woman killed, man seriously injured in separate crashes involving pedestrians
KENT COUNTY, MI – A woman was killed Thursday, Feb. 9, when she was struck by a vehicle while walking across Chicago Drive SW, Wyoming police said. The victim was a 32-year-old Wyoming woman. Her name has not been released pending notification of family. In a separate Wyoming crash...
Boyfriend’s tether off for hours when mom of 8 vanished
If detectives in Kalamazoo County are building a case against Heather Kelley's boyfriend in her homicide, they may need to act quickly.
Missing mother’s clothes found near her burned truck, blood evidence inside vehicle: Sheriff
Authorities are now investigating the disappearance of Michigan mother Heather Mae Kelley as a homicide after officers found her truck burned out with blood evidence inside the vehicle, Kalamazoo Sheriff Richard Fuller announced in a press conference Wednesday. Local officials previously said that Kelley, 35, was last seen on Dec....
Fox17
'I'm free': Convicted felon rewriting story after 20 years incarcerated
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jermar Sterling carries a laminated copy of a Grand Rapids Press article about his crime with him everywhere he goes. A convicted felon, Feb. 10 2023, Jermar is done paying his debt to society. It took 20 years to get to this point, the same...
GRPD: hospital lockdown lifted after bomb threat determined to be fruit
Trinity Health St. Mary’s Hospital was in lockdown after a bomb threat on Thursday. A person set down a bag and said there was a bomb in it at 9:58 p.m.
The Old West Town Hidden in the Wilderness: Coopersville, Michigan
The Michigan ”town” of Coopersville in Montmorency County is not to be confused with the other Coopersville in Ottawa County. No, sir. This Coopersville is not an incorporated town or village, but is more like an amusement park...but with no rides. It's an old-time western town, smack in the Michigan wilderness for all to come visit. There's not another town around; its address is listed as Lewiston, but it's actually 16 miles south of that town hidden down a dirt road. This little-known tourist attraction survived the shutdowns of the past few years and still welcomes visitors.
2 townhouses, 1 car damaged in Kentwood shooting
Authorities are investigating after two residences and one vehicle were damaged by gunfire in Kentwood early Tuesday morning.
‘Hopefully I don’t die’: Kent City man shaken after suspect shot at his home
The Kent County Sheriff's Office said the 28-year-old suspect will be arraigned on Monday, Feb. 13.
Bullet lands in bedroom after shots fired near Hudsonville
According to Ottawa County dispatchers, deputies were sent to City View Drive just south of Rosewood Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Two arrested after detective spots drug deal in South Haven Walmart parking lot
Two people are in custody after a detective saw a drug deal take place in the South Haven Walmart parking lot.
Missing mom of 8’s blood and hair found in car
Court documents lay out the why detectives believe a Portage mother of eight was the victim of a homicide and evidence that her boyfriend was involved.
A dozen teenagers arrested in separate incidents in Kent Co. since Friday night
2nd Ward Commissioner Milinda Ysasi is a part of the team dedicated to tackling societal issues that teens face to ultimately reduce violence.
