Washington, DC

The Comeback

MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news

The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WVNews

Adam 4th Ray in arbitration; Alvarado, Phils agree to deal

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Reliever Jason Adam became the fourth Tampa Bay player to go to a salary arbitration hearing this year, asking a panel for $1,775,000 on Friday while the Rays argued for $1.55 million. Philadelphia reliever José Alvarado avoided arbitration, agreeing to a one-year deal for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

