76ers Player Reportedly Requests A Trade

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Furkan Korkmaz has requested a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers.

The NBA trading deadline is on Thursday, February 9 , so rumors are starting to pick up around the league.

On Monday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Furkan Korkmaz has requested a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers (h/t NBACentral).

Via Pompey: " #Sixers guard Furkan Korkmaz has requested to be traded before Thursday’s deadline, sources say."

Korkmaz is in his sixth season in the NBA (all with the 76ers) and is averaging 3.8 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest.

After being a key player on the roster for the last few seasons, his role has been diminished this year (10.2 minutes of playing time per contest).

For reference, the 25-year-old averaged 7.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest in 21.1 minutes of playing time in 2021-22.

He could be a good pickup for a multitude of teams looking for a veteran off the bench.

The 2016 first-round pick has also played in 30 NBA Playoff games, so he has experience.

Following this season, Korkmaz has one year and $5.4 million left on his contract.

Right now, the 76ers are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-18 record in 52 games.

They are 8-2 in their last ten games (and a fantastic 20-8 in 28 games hosted at home in Philadelphia).

James Harden and Joel Embiid make up one of the best duos in the league, so they could end up making a deep run in the postseason.

On Wednesday night, the 76ers will play their next game when they visit Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts.