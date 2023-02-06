ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Hogs' LB Drew Sanders Join This Elite List?

By Kent Smith
All Hogs
 4 days ago

Where is the All-American former Razorback slated to be picked in late April?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – A single year of playing linebacker at Arkansas for Drew Sanders appears to have paid off big time.

The move thrust the All-American from obscure back-up to a projected No. 23 pick to the Minnesota Vikings in the upcoming NFL draft according to ESPN.

"Another year with an early playoff exit despite regular-season dominance should have the Vikings back to the drawing board in terms of the roster build and what is needed to get over the hump. One area multiple NFL scouts have pointed to is the play and age at linebacker. Jordan Hicks and Eric Kendricks will play next season at 31, and only two teams allowed more yards per play (5.9) in 2022."
– Matt Miller, ESPN.com

After a lackluster career at Alabama, where he won a national championship as a special teams player in 2020 and then produced 24 tackles as a back-up, Sanders decided to test the waters in the transfer portal.

Once Arkansas lost a pair of 100+ tackle linebackers in Grant Morgan and Bumper Pool, Sanders saw an opportunity to play within easy driving distance of his Denton, Texas home on a team that could put him in the spotlight right away.

And that light shone bright.

Getting 100 tackles at the linebacker spot at Arkansas is almost a given, even when the Razorbacks were rolling three linebackers on the field instead of the two once Sanders arrived.

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Drew Sanders (42) grabs Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. (John Reed / USA TODAY Sports)

In back-to-back games against his former Alabama peers and Mississippi State, Sanders recorded 28 tackles, including a sack against the Tide. That was four more than Sanders recorded in seven games at linebacker the previous year in Tuscaloosa.

Sanders propelled himself up the scouting boards with 103 tackles and 9.5 sacks

If he is taken at No. 23 in the first round, it will put him just behind a rare class of Arkansas NFL draft picks who have gone No. 22 or higher.

No. 2 Lamar McHan , QB, 1956
CHICAGO CARDINALS

No. 3. Kay Eakin , HB, 1940
PITTSBURGH PIRATES

No. 4 Darren McFadden , RB, 2008
OAKLAND RAIDERS

No. 4. Dan Hamption , DT, 1979
CHICAGO BEARS

No. 5. Billy Ray Smith , LB, 1983
SAN DIEGO CHARGERS

No. 5. Jack Robbins , HB, 1938
CHICAGO CARDINALS

No. 8 Jamaal Anderson , DE, 2007
ATLANTA FALCONS

No. 8 Lance Alworth , WR, 1962
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

No. 8 Clyde Scott , HB, 1948
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

No. 10 Lloyd Phillis , DE, 1967
CHICAGO BEARS

No. 13. Preston Carpenter , E, 1956
CLEVELAND BROWNS

No. 15. Steve Little , K, 1978
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

No. 15. Ron Faurot , DE, 1984
NEW YORK JETS

No. 16 Shawn Andrews , OL, 2004
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

No. 18 Treylon Burks , WR, 2021
TENNESSEE TITANS

No. 19 Wayne Martin , DE, 1989
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

No. 19 Harry Jones , RB, 1967
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

No. 20 Frank Ragnow , C, 2018
DETROIT LIONS

No. 20 Steve Atwater , S, 1989
DENVER BRONCOS

No. 20 Gary Anderson , RB, 1983
SAN DIEGO CHARGERS

No. 21 Matt Jones , QB, 2005 (Was drafted as a wide receiver)
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

No. 22 Felix Jones , RB, 2008
DALLAS COWBOYS

