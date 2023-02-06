Can Hogs' LB Drew Sanders Join This Elite List?

Where is the All-American former Razorback slated to be picked in late April?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – A single year of playing linebacker at Arkansas for Drew Sanders appears to have paid off big time.

The move thrust the All-American from obscure back-up to a projected No. 23 pick to the Minnesota Vikings in the upcoming NFL draft according to ESPN.

"Another year with an early playoff exit despite regular-season dominance should have the Vikings back to the drawing board in terms of the roster build and what is needed to get over the hump. One area multiple NFL scouts have pointed to is the play and age at linebacker. Jordan Hicks and Eric Kendricks will play next season at 31, and only two teams allowed more yards per play (5.9) in 2022."

– Matt Miller, ESPN.com

After a lackluster career at Alabama, where he won a national championship as a special teams player in 2020 and then produced 24 tackles as a back-up, Sanders decided to test the waters in the transfer portal.

Once Arkansas lost a pair of 100+ tackle linebackers in Grant Morgan and Bumper Pool, Sanders saw an opportunity to play within easy driving distance of his Denton, Texas home on a team that could put him in the spotlight right away.

And that light shone bright.

Getting 100 tackles at the linebacker spot at Arkansas is almost a given, even when the Razorbacks were rolling three linebackers on the field instead of the two once Sanders arrived.

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Drew Sanders (42) grabs Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. (John Reed / USA TODAY Sports)

In back-to-back games against his former Alabama peers and Mississippi State, Sanders recorded 28 tackles, including a sack against the Tide. That was four more than Sanders recorded in seven games at linebacker the previous year in Tuscaloosa.

Sanders propelled himself up the scouting boards with 103 tackles and 9.5 sacks

If he is taken at No. 23 in the first round, it will put him just behind a rare class of Arkansas NFL draft picks who have gone No. 22 or higher.

No. 2 Lamar McHan , QB, 1956

CHICAGO CARDINALS

No. 3. Kay Eakin , HB, 1940

PITTSBURGH PIRATES

No. 4 Darren McFadden , RB, 2008

OAKLAND RAIDERS

No. 4. Dan Hamption , DT, 1979

CHICAGO BEARS

No. 5. Billy Ray Smith , LB, 1983

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS

No. 5. Jack Robbins , HB, 1938

CHICAGO CARDINALS

No. 8 Jamaal Anderson , DE, 2007

ATLANTA FALCONS

No. 8 Lance Alworth , WR, 1962

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

No. 8 Clyde Scott , HB, 1948

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

No. 10 Lloyd Phillis , DE, 1967

CHICAGO BEARS

No. 13. Preston Carpenter , E, 1956

CLEVELAND BROWNS

No. 15. Steve Little , K, 1978

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

No. 15. Ron Faurot , DE, 1984

NEW YORK JETS

No. 16 Shawn Andrews , OL, 2004

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

No. 18 Treylon Burks , WR, 2021

TENNESSEE TITANS

No. 19 Wayne Martin , DE, 1989

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

No. 19 Harry Jones , RB, 1967

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

No. 20 Frank Ragnow , C, 2018

DETROIT LIONS

No. 20 Steve Atwater , S, 1989

DENVER BRONCOS

No. 20 Gary Anderson , RB, 1983

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS

No. 21 Matt Jones , QB, 2005 (Was drafted as a wide receiver)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

No. 22 Felix Jones , RB, 2008

DALLAS COWBOYS

