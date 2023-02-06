ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bergen, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Garnet Hall is likely Democratic pick to replace Mila Jasey in N.J. Assembly

Garnet R. Hall, the deputy Essex County Clerk, has emerged as the leading candidate to replace retiring Assemblywoman Mila Jasey (D-South Orange) in the 28th legislative district. The 63-year-old Maplewood Democrat became deputy county clerk in 2018 after a private sector career. She is the Democratic municipal vice chair. It...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Benson endorsed by New Jersey Working Families

New Jersey Working Families is taking sides in the Democratic primary for Mercer County Executive, backing Assemblyman Dan Benson (D-Hamilton) for the post. Benson is taking on the five-term incumbent, Brian Hughes. “Dan Benson understands that county government should work for the people, not for the benefit of elected officials...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
tapinto.net

Mayor of East Hanover and Entire Council Switch Parties in Unprecedented Flip from Democrat to Republican

PARSIPPANY, NJ – The Morris County Republican Committee is ecstatic to welcome its newest Republicans to the party. After months of good conversations, Mayor Joseph Pannullo, Council President Frank DeMaio, Councilman Brian Brokaw, Councilwoman Carolyn Jandoli, and Councilman Michael Martorelli have officially switched parties from Democrat to Republican. The...
EAST HANOVER, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Catalano will give up Assembly seat to run for mayor of Brick

Assemblyman John Catalano (R-Brick) will not seek re-election to a third term and instead will seek the Republican nomination for mayor of Brick, the state’s 13th-largest municipality. Gov. Phil Murphy has nominated the popular Democratic mayor, John Ducey, to serve as a Superior Court Judge, which will trigger a...
BRICK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Mayor, entire council in East Hanover switching to GOP

East Hanover Mayor Joseph Pannullo and all four members of the township council will switch from Democratic to Republican, marking a complete party flip in the township of 11,105 people, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. Joining Pannullo in switching parties are Council President Frank DeMaio, Jr, Councilwoman Carolyn Jandoli,...
EAST HANOVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Massive Fires Erupt In Hudson County

Two massive fires broke out Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Hudson County.The first was five alarms, and erupted in one of the shops on Bergenline Avenue sometime after 4:15 a.m. in West New York between 61st and 62nd streets. A Carvel ice cream shop, BBQ joint, and smoke shop were among the businesses i…
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week

Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Report: Milford councilman shot and killed by former coworker

According to a report from MyCentralJersey, Milford Borough Councilman Russell Heller was shot and killed today by a former coworker outside a PSE&G facility in Franklin Township. Heller was a senior distribution manager at PSE&G, where Gary Curtis, the shooter, formerly worked. After the shooting, police tracked Curtis to a...
MILFORD, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?

The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
NEWARK, NJ
pix11.com

NJ teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials

The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother of three was found in a shallow grave in Kearny, authorities said Wednesday, leaving a community in mourning and investigators searching for answers. NJ teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials. The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

