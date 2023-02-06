Read full article on original website
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
New York government wants to spend $1 billion on housing migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
A surge in migrants after they are told that the US will give them free bus tickets to CanadaAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
Video Footage Released of New Year's Eve Police Shooting in New Jersey Motel Resulting in Death of 61-Year-Old ManMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
New Jersey Globe
87-year-old Monmouth County Commissioner will retire after 53 years in government
Lillian Burry will not seek re-election to a seventh term as a Monmouth County Commissioner, marking a close to a political career that began 53 years ago when she ran for borough council in Matawan. The 87-year-old Burry informed party leaders this week that would not run for another three-year...
New Jersey Globe
Garnet Hall is likely Democratic pick to replace Mila Jasey in N.J. Assembly
Garnet R. Hall, the deputy Essex County Clerk, has emerged as the leading candidate to replace retiring Assemblywoman Mila Jasey (D-South Orange) in the 28th legislative district. The 63-year-old Maplewood Democrat became deputy county clerk in 2018 after a private sector career. She is the Democratic municipal vice chair. It...
New Jersey Globe
Benson endorsed by New Jersey Working Families
New Jersey Working Families is taking sides in the Democratic primary for Mercer County Executive, backing Assemblyman Dan Benson (D-Hamilton) for the post. Benson is taking on the five-term incumbent, Brian Hughes. “Dan Benson understands that county government should work for the people, not for the benefit of elected officials...
New Jersey Globe
To keep the 16th district in Democratic hands, Zwicker and Freiman pick Savargaonkar to manage re-election bid
Om Savargaonkar, a rising star among New Jersey Democratic operatives, has been tapped to manage the campaign to hold on to three seats in a Central Jersey district that is one of the most politically competitive in the state. Savargaonkar will lead the re-election bids of State Sen. Andrew Zwicker...
tapinto.net
Mayor of East Hanover and Entire Council Switch Parties in Unprecedented Flip from Democrat to Republican
PARSIPPANY, NJ – The Morris County Republican Committee is ecstatic to welcome its newest Republicans to the party. After months of good conversations, Mayor Joseph Pannullo, Council President Frank DeMaio, Councilman Brian Brokaw, Councilwoman Carolyn Jandoli, and Councilman Michael Martorelli have officially switched parties from Democrat to Republican. The...
New Jersey Globe
Catalano will give up Assembly seat to run for mayor of Brick
Assemblyman John Catalano (R-Brick) will not seek re-election to a third term and instead will seek the Republican nomination for mayor of Brick, the state’s 13th-largest municipality. Gov. Phil Murphy has nominated the popular Democratic mayor, John Ducey, to serve as a Superior Court Judge, which will trigger a...
New Jersey Globe
Mayor, entire council in East Hanover switching to GOP
East Hanover Mayor Joseph Pannullo and all four members of the township council will switch from Democratic to Republican, marking a complete party flip in the township of 11,105 people, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. Joining Pannullo in switching parties are Council President Frank DeMaio, Jr, Councilwoman Carolyn Jandoli,...
New Jersey Globe
After losing GOP support for re-election, Phillipsburg mayor will switch parties, again
Republicans are denying party support to Philipsburg Mayor Todd Tersigni and are backing Councilman Randy Piazza, Jr. to replace him on the GOP organization line in the June mayoral primary election. To keep his seat, Tersigni is widely expected to switch parties and seek re-election as a Democrat. This marks...
Investigation into slain Sayreville council member shifts to her Newark church
Eunice Dwumfour was shot multiple times on Feb. 1 while sitting in her car in front of her apartment complex.
Two Massive Fires Erupt In Hudson County
Two massive fires broke out Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Hudson County.The first was five alarms, and erupted in one of the shops on Bergenline Avenue sometime after 4:15 a.m. in West New York between 61st and 62nd streets. A Carvel ice cream shop, BBQ joint, and smoke shop were among the businesses i…
2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week
Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
New Jersey Globe
Report: Milford councilman shot and killed by former coworker
According to a report from MyCentralJersey, Milford Borough Councilman Russell Heller was shot and killed today by a former coworker outside a PSE&G facility in Franklin Township. Heller was a senior distribution manager at PSE&G, where Gary Curtis, the shooter, formerly worked. After the shooting, police tracked Curtis to a...
N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?
The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
Prosecutor: Body of missing Jersey City teacher found in shallow grave
JERSEY CITY —The body of a woman was found in a shallow grave in Hudson County, a day after police were alerted to the disappearance of a female kindergarten teacher in the city. Luz Hernandez, 33, of Jersey City, was reported missing on Monday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
2 fires miles apart engulf rows of businesses, apartments in West New York and Union City
Two fires burned through several buildings on Bergenline Avenue in New Jersey on Wednesday, just miles apart.
hudsoncountyview.com
2 Hoboken cops resigned, 1 retired, to avoid major discipline in 2022; 7 were suspended
Two Hoboken police officers resigned and one retired to avoid major disciple in 2022, where seven officers were suspended anywhere between 10 and 180 days, their annual major discipline report says. Lt. Anthony Pasculli was one of three ranking officers documented in the annual report, which was mandated by the...
pix11.com
NJ teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials
The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother of three was found in a shallow grave in Kearny, authorities said Wednesday, leaving a community in mourning and investigators searching for answers. NJ teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials. The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten...
Prosecutor Tries to Keep Records Secret in Killing of Sayreville, NJ, Councilwoman
SAYREVILLE — Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone is trying to keep a lid on information about the slaying of a borough councilwoman, whose shooting death has spurred online conspiracy theories. Several media outlets have submitted Open Public Records requests to Ciccone's office requesting records connected to the investigation including...
Lavish Living: These Three Counties Are New Jersey's Most Expensive for Homebuyers.
New Jersey has long had a reputation as a safe haven for those seeking cheaper real estate in exchange for a longer commute. With recent trends in taxes and home prices, however, that may no longer be the case.
