Kathy Winslow, 77; service Feb. 16
Kathy “Kitty” Winslow, 77, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, February 16th at Parkview Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest at Westminster Gardens in Greensboro.
F. Bernice Rudder, 96; service Feb. 18
F. Bernice Rudder, 96, of Havelock, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at her home. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, February 18th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Newport, officiated by Jack Bowen. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., Saturday, February 18th, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Richard Luthy, 81; service March 3
Richard “Dick” Luthy, 81, of Newport, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, at his home. Services will be held at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Virginia on March 3rd at 1 p.m. There will be a visitation and viewing on February 11th from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, NC.
Daniel Savage II, 52; service Feb. 12
Daniel Jay “D.J” Savage II, 52, of Newport, died Monday, February 6, 2023. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 12th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Luzaminda Savage. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Munden Funeral...
John Hodges, 66; incomplete
John C. Hodges, 66, of Morehead City, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, at his home. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Byron Guthrie, 31; incomplete
Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Murphy honors Carteret County plane crash victims as one-year anniversary nears
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) — U.S. Congressman Greg Murphy on Thursday honored six North Carolinians who were killed in a plane crash off the Carteret County Coast in February 2022. The victims Murphy honored on the House Floor were Noah Styron, 15; Hunter Parks, 45; Kole McInnis, 15; Stephanie Fulcher, 42; Jacob Taylor, 16; and Michael […]
Kynn Johnson, 67; service Feb. 11
Major Kynn Timothy Johnson, U.S. Army, Retired, 67, of Beaufort, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 11th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Gene McLendon. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Five from Carteret join top barbecue cooks to go head-to-head in state championship this weekend in Kinston
KINSTON – Competition is heating up in Kinston this weekend where 28 of the best Whole Hog Barbecue cook teams will compete for a coveted state championship ring. The cooks have qualified to compete by winning a local North Carolina Pork Council-sanctioned competition. The championship was originally slated to take place last fall, but a tropical storm forced the postponement. The event takes place this weekend in conjunction with the Whole Hog Barbecue Summit.
County courthouse cupola to be lit in blue in memory of plane crash victims
CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County’s courthouse cupola will be illuminated in blue beginning at sunset Friday evening in memory of the Down East residents who died in a plane crash near Drum Inlet as they were coming back from an annual youth hunt on Feb. 13, 2022. The courthouse cupola will remain illuminated in blue until Tuesday evening.
Jerry Burns, 72; service held
Jerry Thomas Burns, 72, of Swansboro, died Thursday, February 9,2023, at his home. A funeral service will be held Monday, February 13, 2023, at 11:00am at Bear Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Sandy Bain officiating. Entombment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Sunday, February 12, 2023, from 5-7pm at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
Things to Do In and Around New Bern: Feb 9 – 12
Special thanks to everyone who showed up for today’s Community Listening Session presented by Shannan Bowen, the executive director of NC Local News Workshop at Elon University. Your voice and participation are important to New Bern Now and vital to helping us deliver news to New Bern and surrounding communities’. A summary of what was discussed will be published within the next week. We appreciate Piero Passalacqua and La Casetta for sponsoring lunch and event center. Stay tuned for future updates.
Complete renovation coming to Kinston park
A push for more revitalization means one Kinston park will soon see construction efforts begin. A push for more revitalization means one Kinston park will soon see construction efforts begin. North Carolina education officials look to change …. The North Carolina State Board of Education is trying to get more...
MATTERS OF RECORDS - Deed Transfers
These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Jan. 23 – Feb. 3. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:. Atlantic. Paloma A. Capanna to Coresounders of Atlantic LLC; Atlantic; rev. $1,100. The Smith Family Carteret, LLC to Joshua...
Family reaches out over concerns over sewage issue
The Swiateks have lived among Moss Creek Drive in Jacksonville for five years. Recent issues with sewage are bringing up several problems, including illness. Family reaches out over concerns over sewage issue. The Swiateks have lived among Moss Creek Drive in Jacksonville for five years. Recent issues with sewage are...
Murphy leads bill to honor victims of tragic plane crash
WASHINGTON, D.C. – N.C. Congressman Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) introduced legislation Thursday to honor six victims of a tragic plane crash last year in the Atlantic Ocean three miles east of Drum Inlet. The Down East Remembrance Act gives exact latitudes and longitudes of creeks’ locations which will be named after six victims.
Eastern Carolina scallop shuckers fear the end of an era
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Scallop shuckers are sounding the alarm of staffing woes in one Eastern Carolina town. Outer Banks Seafood in Beaufort says they are one of four full-time seafood houses still in operation hand shucking scallops in Eastern North Carolina. The State Department of Environmental Quality says more...
Onslow County bridge closed for maintenance
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Work has begun on an Onslow County bridge, the NC Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. State Transportation crews closed the Holly Shelter Road bridge over Harris Creek west of Jacksonville for repairs and maintenance. Drivers who use this road just off N.C. 53 should instead use either Haws Run and Scott […]
Carteret authorities seeking two subjects for questioning
CEDAR POINT, Carteret County — Authorities in Carteret County are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two subjects related to an attempted break-in at Neuse Sports Shop in Cedar Point. The Carteret County Sheriff's Office says the subjects in the clips are wanted for questioning for an attempted...
