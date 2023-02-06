Read full article on original website
This Is Michigan's Most Luxurious Spa Getaway
For anniversaries, Valentine's day, or just because.
My North.com
Experience a Night of Disney Magic at Enchantment on Ice
This is a web original article from the team at MyNorth Media and Traverse Northern Michigan. Want to read recent print stories? View our print subscription and digital subscription options and have Traverse delivered to your door or inbox monthly. Whether you’re a longtime Disney fan or searching for a...
EAST JORDAN, MI – A Michigan middle school shoe club recently received a special delivery: a pair of bright red high heels from Dolly Parton. The iconic songwriter and country music legend wore the shoes while recording her upcoming rock and roll album. They are now part of a collection at East Jordan Middle School where the East Jordan Shoe Club keeps and displays shoes that were donated by inspirational people from all walks of life.
$6M Michigan Farm Comes with 8 Guard Dogs, Horses, and 80 Acres
This Traverse City farm for sale comes with everything you need. Nestled on the famous Old Mission Peninsula in Traverse City, this 80-acre property is an equestrian dream. It has plenty of land, frontage on West Grand Traverse Bay, livestock included, over 2,000 Christmas trees, and more. If you are...
traverseticker.com
Restaurant and Retail Changes Coming To Downtown TC, Kingsley & Beyond
Numerous restaurant and retail changes are underway in downtown Traverse City and Kingsley, with Acoustic Tap Room moving out of downtown and The Cheese Lady expanding, Loco Boys Brewing Company opening on West Front Street, Cast Iron Kitchen taking over the former J. Wall Diner space, and Kingsley Inn reopening under new ownership.
gripped.com
The National Park Service (NPS) has identified an ice climber who went missing as 32-year-old James Bake of Gaylord, Mich. The NPS reported that Bake was climbing at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore when waves caused him to fall into Lake Superior. Bake was reported missing around 5:15 p.m on Tuesday.
MUNISING, MI -- The National Park Service has identified an ice climber who went missing Tuesday night as 32-year-old James Bake of Gaylord, Mich. According to WJMN-3, the NPS provided the update Wednesday afternoon as rescue crews continue to search for the missing Bake. In the update, NPS reported that...
9&10 News
Several Northern Michigan State Park Campgrounds Aren’t Opening Until July
If you plan on camping this summer, getting into some of our more popular state parks could be even harder than usual. $250 million in Federal COVID Relief Funding was divided among Michigan state parks to tackle critical infrastructure needs. The big projects mean summer won’t start on time for...
TUSTIN, MI – A woman died in a camper trailer fire over the weekend in Northern Michigan, 9&10 News reports. Jeanette Marie Whitenton, 53, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday when the camper trailer she was staying in caught fire at Cadillac Woods Campground in Tustin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
A man from Mason, just south of Lansing was driving his snowmobile on Friday southwest of Cadillac when he lost control and crashed into multiple trees.
9&10 News
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday that a woman was killed in a fire at the Cadillac Woods Campground in Highland Township on Saturday. The sheriff’s office said they were sent to the campground, 23163 M-115 Hwy., after reports of a camper trailer fire, with a person possibly inside. Witnesses said the rear half of the trailer was fully engulfed with flames.
