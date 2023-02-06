ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

My North.com

Experience a Night of Disney Magic at Enchantment on Ice

This is a web original article from the team at MyNorth Media and Traverse Northern Michigan. Want to read recent print stories? View our print subscription and digital subscription options and have Traverse delivered to your door or inbox monthly. Whether you’re a longtime Disney fan or searching for a...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MLive

Dolly Parton donates red high heels to Michigan school shoe club

EAST JORDAN, MI – A Michigan middle school shoe club recently received a special delivery: a pair of bright red high heels from Dolly Parton. The iconic songwriter and country music legend wore the shoes while recording her upcoming rock and roll album. They are now part of a collection at East Jordan Middle School where the East Jordan Shoe Club keeps and displays shoes that were donated by inspirational people from all walks of life.
EAST JORDAN, MI
traverseticker.com

Restaurant and Retail Changes Coming To Downtown TC, Kingsley & Beyond

Numerous restaurant and retail changes are underway in downtown Traverse City and Kingsley, with Acoustic Tap Room moving out of downtown and The Cheese Lady expanding, Loco Boys Brewing Company opening on West Front Street, Cast Iron Kitchen taking over the former J. Wall Diner space, and Kingsley Inn reopening under new ownership.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
gripped.com

Ice Climber Dies After Falling into Lake Superior

The National Park Service (NPS) has identified an ice climber who went missing as 32-year-old James Bake of Gaylord, Mich. The NPS reported that Bake was climbing at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore when waves caused him to fall into Lake Superior. Bake was reported missing around 5:15 p.m on Tuesday.
GAYLORD, MI
MLive

Woman dies in camper trailer fire in Northern Michigan

TUSTIN, MI – A woman died in a camper trailer fire over the weekend in Northern Michigan, 9&10 News reports. Jeanette Marie Whitenton, 53, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday when the camper trailer she was staying in caught fire at Cadillac Woods Campground in Tustin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
TUSTIN, MI
9&10 News

1 Dead After Camper Trailer Catches Fire at Cadillac Woods Campground

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday that a woman was killed in a fire at the Cadillac Woods Campground in Highland Township on Saturday. The sheriff’s office said they were sent to the campground, 23163 M-115 Hwy., after reports of a camper trailer fire, with a person possibly inside. Witnesses said the rear half of the trailer was fully engulfed with flames.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI

