Salt Lake City, UT

The Comeback

NBA world blasts shocking Bucks news

The Milwaukee Bucks may soon be under new ownership. Shams Charania of The Athletic delivered a bombshell report on Friday afternoon. Charania reported that the current Milwaukee co-owner, Marc Lasry, is reportedly in “serious talks” to sell his stake of the team to Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam. American businessman/Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Haslam Sports Read more... The post NBA world blasts shocking Bucks news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Post Register

Paging Russell Westbrook: Paul George says come to Clippers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — If Paul George has his way, Russell Westbrook would end up as the point guard the Los Angeles Clippers didn’t get at the trade deadline. The Los Angeles Lakers sent Westbrook to Utah as part of a three-way deal earlier this week. There’s been talk the Jazz would buy out his contract, but it’s also possible he could stay with them for the rest of the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Post Register

Butler's dunk at end gives Heat 97-95 win over Rockets

MIAMI (AP) — The play was drawn up by assistant coach Chris Quinn during a Miami Heat scrimmage at the NBA restart bubble in 2020. A lob to the rim off an inbounds pass, and the result was a Jimmy Butler dunk. When that happened, Butler hung on the...
HOUSTON, TX
Post Register

Kings sign goaltender Pheonix Copley to 1-year extension

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Goaltender Pheonix Copley has signed a one-year extension with the Los Angeles Kings worth $1.5 million. Copley's 15 wins since making his Kings debut on Dec. 6 at Ottawa are the most in the league over the past two months. He is 15-3-1 with a 2.92 goals-against average and .897 save percentage in 20 games this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Post Register

Porter leads women's Vic Open after course record 64

BARWON HEADS, Australia (AP) — Cassie Porter fired a course record 9-under par 64 on Friday to take a five-shot lead halfway through the women’s Vic Open at 13th Beach Golf Links. The 20-year-old Porter had eagles on the par-4 5th and the par-5 18th on the Creek...

