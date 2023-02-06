FAIRMONT — A fire at the Clarion Inn just outside of Fairmont resulted in no injuries. Officials are still looking for the cause of the blaze. The fire started in the rear right corner of the inn, damaging much of that side of the building and causing part of the roof to fall in, according to George Harris, and investigator with the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 12 HOURS AGO