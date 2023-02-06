Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New LongHorn Steakhouse Restaurant Announced as Opening March 7Joel EisenbergClarksburg, WV
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West VirginiaEast Coast TravelerMorgantown, WV
8 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in West VirginaEast Coast TravelerWheeling, WV
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Related
WVNews
Saturday Salutes
— The West Virginia National Guard’s 35th Civil Support Team, based in St. Albans, which deployed earlier this week to assist on-scene first responders and incident command at the major train derailment in Ohio. The 35th CST consists of 22 full-time Army and Air National Guard members assigned to 14 different specialties. It’s tasked to provide support to civil authorities at domestic chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear or explosive incident sites.
WVNews
West Virginia Wesleyan sets Orange and Black Day for Feb. 25
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Wesleyan College will host its premier campus visit again this year for newly enrolled students as Orange and Black Day will be held Saturday, Feb. 25. It is a years-long tradition at the college that brings accepted prospective students to explore what the college offers as well as be celebrated for their achievement.
WVNews
West Milford (West Virginia) community members celebrate 'milestone' birthday with resident
WEST MILFORD, W.Va. (WV News) — Town and county leaders, neighbors and South Harrison High School Marching Band members helped West Milford resident Robert “Bob” Arthur celebrate his centennial birthday Friday. The World War II veteran, formerly assigned to the 324th Aircraft West Coast Guard in California,...
WVNews
United Technical Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia begins simplified records process through dual enrollment
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The United Technical Center in Harrison County has begun utilizing a new recordkeeping procedure for dual-enrollment students. “This is a new procedure from the West Virginia Department of Education. Historically, high school students that wanted to attend the technical center had to enroll at their home high school to be able to attend here. Now the students directly enroll at the center,” said Matt Call, UTC’s director.
WVNews
West Virginia Wesleyan College MBA class visits Mister Bee Potato Chips, focuses on challenges
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Mister Bee Potato Chips, the only potato chip maker in West Virginia, hosted Professor Kim Conrad, Ph.D., and 15 students in her West Virginia Wesleyan College MBA class at its production facility Feb. 7 as part of a real-world business teaching experience. The MBA students, who...
WVNews
Longtime judge rejects deferred adjudication for defendant in truck-topper fraud
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 48-year-old Bridgeport man accused of defrauding several area residents by taking money for truck toppers and then never delivering them saw his bid for a deferred adjudication rejected Friday. Todd McDougal would have had the chance to end up with misdemeanor false pretenses...
WVNews
Lewis, a Buckhannon (West Virginia) native, named to Eastern Mennonite University's Fall 2022 Dean's List
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WV News) — Alexis Lewis, of Buckhannon, was named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List at Eastern Mennonite University. Lewis is majoring in Psychology, Writing Studies.
WVNews
Polar Bears, Bees and Minutemen shine in early rounds of Big 10 Wrestling Tournament
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont Senior and East Fairmont wrestling teams hope the success they had on Friday continues on Saturday. On the first day of the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Bridgeport, all eight of the Polar Bears who wrestled won, including four by pin.
WVNews
Inside The Coop: Cooking with Sara enriches life skills in the kitchen
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Sara Slider serves smiles and enriching life skills to the community of Buckhannon through cooking classes offered at The Coop on Main Street. Starting a month earlier with a partially finished, but working, kitchen, The Coop at Fish Hawk Acres opened its doors to hosting classes dedicated to broadening the palate of the local community. Slider is the mastermind chef and sole instructor of the offered cooking classes each month.
WVNews
Lincoln edges Bridgeport with late free throws
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Sixteen of the Lincoln girls basketball team’s 28 free throw attempts came in the fourth quarter. Although the Cougars didn’t make a field goal in the final quarter, they overcame it by hitting eight of the 16 free throws and getting enough stops defensively to hold on for a 51-49 victory over Bridgeport on Wednesday at Lincoln.
WVNews
RCB uses suffocating defense to down Liberty, 44-14
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd coach Robert Shields believes his team can make a statement come tournament time if it continues to improve defensively. The Flying Eagles displayed that kind of defense Friday night at home as they held Liberty to just 15.6% field-goal shooting overall while forcing eight turnovers in the first quarter en route to a 9-2 lead, and never looked back in scoring a 44-14 victory in Big 10 Conference girls basketball action.
WVNews
Matthews makes statement against Iowa State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Emmitt Matthews Jr. is a “you-first” kind of guy in a “me-first” world. Or, put another way -— his way after West Virginia survived against No. 11 Iowa State at the Coliseum, 76-71, on Wednesday night with Matthews scoring 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting — “We won.”
WVNews
Aurora/Eglon News
The Union District Ministerial Association has released the 2023 Lenten Services schedule, beginning with Ash Wednesday on Feb. 22 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red House. The second service will be March 1 at Maple Spring Church with speaker Pastor Mark Teets. All services will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, except for Easter Sunrise Service.
WVNews
No injuries reported in Marion County Clarion Inn fire
FAIRMONT — A fire at the Clarion Inn just outside of Fairmont resulted in no injuries. Officials are still looking for the cause of the blaze. The fire started in the rear right corner of the inn, damaging much of that side of the building and causing part of the roof to fall in, according to George Harris, and investigator with the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
WVNews
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Iowa State Cyclones
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More looks from another satisfying night at the WVU Coliseum, where West Virginia knocked off No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday night. The Mountaineers made 26 of 31 attempts from the free throw line in the 76-71 win. Only Missouri, with 78 points, has scored more points...
WVNews
PHS Interact Club volunteers in the community
KINGWOOD — Preston High School has been home to Key Club for over a decade, a club emphasizing service to self and community. Key Club has been changed to Interact Club, which shares the same values. The Key Club was an offshoot of Kiwanis, but with no local Kiwanis...
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Saturday
Soup bean dinner, noon-5 p.m., Vincent Memorial United Methodist Church, 401 Indiana Ave., Nutter Fort. With cornbread, slaw, dessert, coffee or tea. Eat in or take out.
WVNews
West Virginia - Iowa State Mens basketball highlights
Highlights from West Virginia's 76-71 win over Iowa State in Big 12 men's basketball action. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVNews
County commissioners approve bid to up security at courthouse and annex
KINGWOOD — Preston County Commissioners took steps Thursday to improve security at the courthouse and annex. Commissioners approved a bid of $10,067.76 with Monitronics to add more security cameras and panic buttons in the buildings. The action comes in the wake of an incident last month when an intruder was discovered in the annex.
WVNews
Tax preparation help is available
KINGWOOD — Need help preparing your taxes? There are some options locally. The Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers that its website, IRS.gov, continues to be the first and best place for people seeking information and assistance on their federal taxes. It is available 24 hours a day from the comfort of home, on a desktop or from just about anywhere with a mobile device.
Comments / 0