Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado zoo up for two 'people's choice' awards

By Spencer McKee
 4 days ago

A popular Colorado attraction has once again been nominated as one of the best zoos in the country.

Colorado Springs' Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is up for two of USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Their first nomination is in the 'best zoo' category, with the zoo currently ranked 2nd of 20 contenders in a popular vote set to decide the winner. Indianapolis Zoo currently ranks first. Votes can be cast here .

The second nomination is in the 'best zoo exhibit' category, which focuses on a specific animal exhibit. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit currently ranks 1st of 20 nominees. This exhibit is a 3-acre space that's home to a moose, mountain lions, a Canada lynx, river otters, and grizzly bears. Votes can be cast here .

Voting is open for 27 more days.

In 2022, the Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit was ranked as the 2nd-best exhibit in the country, behind the Asian Highlands exhibit at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo. Overall, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo ranked 3rd, behind Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden in 1st and Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo in 2nd.

