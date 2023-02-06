Read full article on original website
Schalke fighting for Bundesliga survival after another draw
GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Schalke’s bid for Bundesliga survival continued after drawing against Wolfsburg 0-0 on Friday, the struggling team’s third consecutive draw after a string of defeats. Schalke had two goals ruled out in the second half for offside, but can take heart from another encouraging...
Former DC United Spanish play-by-play announcer to call MLS games on Apple TV
Moisés Linares thought Oct. 9, 2022, might be the last time he called a D.C. United soccer match. With Major League Soccer moving away from local broadcasts and putting its games on Apple TV’s streaming service, Linares — the Spanish broadcast voice for United’s games — was unsure about his future calling soccer matches in D.C.
Nice wins 4th straight in Ligue 1 after beating Ajaccio 3-0
NICE, France (AP) — Billal Brahimi scored twice with spectacular long-range strikes as Nice beat Ajaccio 3-0 for a fourth straight win in the French league on Friday. Nice climbed to seventh place to pull within three points of a Europa Conference League spot while Ajaccio remained in the relegation zone.
