WTOP
No. 15 Saint Mary’s (CA) visits Portland after Johnson’s 31-point showing
Saint Mary’s Gaels (21-5, 10-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (13-14, 5-7 WCC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -11.5; over/under is 133.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Saint Mary’s (CA) visits the Portland Pilots after Logan Johnson scored 31 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 78-74 overtime loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.
Lawrence leads Middle Tennessee against UAB after 21-point game
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (15-10, 8-6 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (17-8, 8-6 C-USA) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -8.5; over/under is 148.5. BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee visits the UAB Blazers after Eli Lawrence scored 21 points in Middle Tennessee’s 93-89 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. The Blazers are 13-2...
UAPB faces Alabama State after Doss’ 32-point game
Alabama State Hornets (7-17, 5-6 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-14, 6-5 SWAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAPB -5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: UAPB takes on the Alabama State Hornets after Shaun Doss scored 32 points in UAPB’s 88-84 overtime loss to the Jackson State Tigers. The Golden...
