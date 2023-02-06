ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Lawrence leads Middle Tennessee against UAB after 21-point game

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (15-10, 8-6 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (17-8, 8-6 C-USA) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -8.5; over/under is 148.5. BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee visits the UAB Blazers after Eli Lawrence scored 21 points in Middle Tennessee’s 93-89 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. The Blazers are 13-2...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
UAPB faces Alabama State after Doss’ 32-point game

Alabama State Hornets (7-17, 5-6 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-14, 6-5 SWAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAPB -5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: UAPB takes on the Alabama State Hornets after Shaun Doss scored 32 points in UAPB’s 88-84 overtime loss to the Jackson State Tigers. The Golden...
MONTGOMERY, AL

