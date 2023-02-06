ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Friday’s Sports In Brief

LAS CRUCES, N.N. (AP) — New Mexico State has suspended operations of its men’s basketball program and placed its coaching staff on paid administrative leave due to allegations unrelated to a fatal shooting last year. The school said in a statement the new allegations involved potential violations of...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Recovering Twins welcome Maeda back, seek healthier season

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — When Kenta Maeda first takes the mound for Minnesota in the 2023 season, his wait between appearances will have passed 19 months. The Twins are more than eager to return the right-hander to their rotation, part of a welcome-back theme surrounding this team entering spring training after an injury-wrecked 2022.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

