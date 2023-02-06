ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

20/20 Vision: Falcons New Coach Ryan Nielsen Outlines Core Beliefs

By Daniel Flick
 4 days ago

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen's introductory press conference featured details of a "whirlwind" week-and-a-half and talks of scheme and vision - if only just.

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen sat in front of the microphone Monday, marking the first time he's done so since accepting the role some 10 days ago.

Nielsen, who arrived in Atlanta after five years with the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints as the defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator, was keen on keeping things "general," much like his new boss, Falcons coach Arthur Smith.

And while Nielsen didn't want to reveal too much about his plan, he didn't hesitate to share his core values.

"Hard, tough, physical, aggressive," Nielsen said. "Those are the things that I believe in."

Nielsen's trip to the media room capped off a "whirlwind" week and a half, as he accepted the job on Friday, Jan. 27, and flew out to Las Vegas to join the staff for the East-West Shrine Bowl two days later.

The 43-year-old had a meeting with the rest of the coaches on Monday morning and was on the field for a cold, wet and windy practice session with the "East" team later that afternoon , ultimately staying with the staff through the week.

But don't get it twisted - Nielsen thoroughly enjoyed the experience and couldn't be more excited about the opportunity ahead, a trend that started from the moment Smith gave him a chance to come to Atlanta.

"When (Smith) offered, I jumped in like 'let's go,'" Nielsen said.

Nielsen, who started 30 games at defensive tackle for the USC Trojans from 1998 to 2001 and eventually played in the Arena Football League, flew back to New Orleans for the weekend after Shrine Bowl festivities ended Thursday night.

Nielsen added that his young son wanted to come with him on his flight to Atlanta on Sunday night, just one instance of his family being "fired up" to arrive.

During his first day at the office, Nielsen noted that the staff and everybody else in the building is "so welcoming" and have helped him find his way.

Best of all, Nielsen has already started the process of getting to know his new players, who were "energetic and excited" during their introductory phone calls.

"Energetic and excited" feels like a fitting way to summarize Nielsen's first few days as Atlanta's defensive coordinator and he literally can't wait to get going, stating that he's ready to go practice "today."

But what will those practices consist of defensively? What's the scheme? How will the pieces fit together?

Since-retired defensive coordinator Dean Pees primarily ran a 3-4 look and the Falcons subsequently added personnel that fit the mold. Conversely, Nielsen's Saints ran a 4-3 look, prompting some external concern about how the players in place could be maximized.

But according to Nielsen, the schematics of it all will take a backseat to maximizing each player's strengths.

"We're just going to merry what we've all done," Nielsen claimed. "It's going to be the best Falcon defense - what's best for these players ... We're going to find a fit, and wherever that fit is within the system, we'll make that work.

"It's a players game - there's a ton of different ways to do it. If he's a little bit undersized or bigger, whatever the case is for the player, we'll find somewhere in the system for that player to fit."

Regardless of the way, Nielsen said that his defense will ideally be "going forward and attacking," mirroring Smith's offensive approach of running the ball and controlling the line of scrimmage.

That was part of Atlanta's allure for Nielsen, who also interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings' defensive coordinator opening. However, when he spoke with Smith, he said that the Falcons coach's vision was "exactly how I thought," making the match a logical one.

It's also important to note that Nielsen won't be tearing down what Pees built in his two years in Atlanta - in the latter's words, it was a top-10 defense by year's end.

Rather, the goal is merely to keep on adding to what's already been established - starting with Smith and the rest of the staff.

"Coach Smith has a great foundation and all we want to do is build on that," said Nielsen. "Let's just raise this defense every day, just a little bit better, a little bit better."

And that, at its roots, is what Nielsen came to Atlanta to accomplish - and why everyone around him is so "fired up" and "energetic and excited" about what the future holds.

