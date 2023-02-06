Antigo school forest to host Winterfest fundraiser Feb. 25

The Noboken School Forest will host its second annual Winterfest fundraiser Feb. 25.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., residents are invited to enjoy all that the school forest has to offer – snowshoe the trails, the reading trail, warm up by the campfire, icefishing on Noboken Lake, indoor, nature-based educational activities and more.

A waffle breakfast will be held from 9-11 a.m. Freewill donations will be accepted.

A 11:30 a.m., there will be presentation by officials from the Raptor Education Group Inc. (REGI) in Antigo.

Money raised will be used to expand and improve the hiking trails at the school forest.