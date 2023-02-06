ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecca, CA

Car hits and kills pedestrian walking in road near Mecca, CHP says

By Paul Albani-Burgio, Palm Springs Desert Sun
A man died after he was hit by a car while walking on a road near Mecca on Sunday, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of 62nd Avenue and Buchanan Street, CHP Officer David Torres said. That intersection is just north of where Highway 86 passes over Highway 111, about three miles from Mecca.

The man was walking in the westbound lanes of 62nd Avenue when he was hit by a Nissan Altima. The Altima was driving westbound when it struck the man, who Torres said was "walking in front of the Nissan's pathway."

The impact of the collision caused the pedestrian to be "thrown" and then hit the asphalt road, causing blunt force trauma that killed him, Torres said. The Altima had major damage to its right front bumper and windshield.

The man has not been identified by the Riverside County Coroner's Office. Torres said he was out of the office and did not know if officers were considering filing charges, and he didn't respond to a request for the driver's name.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

