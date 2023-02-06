After a thrilling win over rival North Carolina this past Saturday night, the Duke Blue Devils headed back out on the road looking to build on a three-game winning streak and continue their push to the top of the ACC standings. In their way were the No. 19 Miami Hurricanes and a sellout crowd dressed all in white. Miami, also at 8-4 in conference play, fell to Duke just 16 days prior in a game at Cameron Indoor Stadium that the Blue Devils won by just two points.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO