ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goduke.com

Duke Announces Three to 2023 Signing Class

DURHAM – The Duke volleyball program and head coach Jolene Nagel announced the addition of three players to the 2023 squad as Lauren Ingram, Nikki Quinn and Grace Thrower will join the Blue Devils in the fall. LAUREN INGRAM. Dallas, Texas | The Hockaday School | 6-1 Outside Hitter...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Greg: UNC's Emergency Level Elevated with Margin of Error Erased

A little more than a year ago, Hubert Davis sat down at the postgame media dais at Lawrence Joel Veteran Memorial Coliseum and attempted to provide some context on the 22-point blowout loss Wake Forest had dealt his North Carolina Tar Heels. He detailed the Demon Deacons’ ability to get into paint at will via ball screens and iso plays. He harped on his team’s poor shooting effort. He emphasized that his team was going to play to his personality.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Jon Scheyer drops in on top target again

The Duke basketball coaches have been noticeably inactive recently in courting some of their 2024 targets. But that's far from the case in their chase of Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) combo guard Dylan Harper, the son of former five-time NBA champion Ron Harper. RELATED: List of every recruit holding a ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

The Postgame: Slide Continues for UNC

North Carolina headed to Winston Salem on Tuesday night in dire need of a quality win to reverse the trend of demoralizing defeats in ACC opponents. Instead, the Heels played perhaps their worst half of basketball this season and never recovered, falling to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 92-85. Taylor Vippolis and Tommy Ashley broke down the third straight loss the Heels.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Desperate UNC Players Seek Line in the Sand

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- As dozens of media members waited outside the visitor's locker room door Tuesday night in the depths of Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis met with his team for what he called a "much-needed" conversation. The players relayed a message of drawing a line in the sand. You are either in or out. Show up for Thursday's practice with energy, focus, and a willingness to get better or don't. Commit to this team and the goals, or don't. Fight or don't.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Both ECU-NC State baseball games slotted for national TV

A pair of East Carolina regular season baseball games - both against NC State - have been picked up by the ESPN networks as national broadcasts. Both contests are set to be televised on ESPNU, with the first coming on Tuesday, April 2, when the Pirates host NC State at 5:30 pm ET inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. The second contest will be the return trip to Raleigh on Tuesday, April 25, a 6 pm first pitch at Doak Field at Dail Stadium.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Instant Analysis: Wrecked by Wake Forest, UNC Hits New Low

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It became the worst kind of déjà vu for North Carolina, and a new low in this spiraling season. Wake Forest effectively wrecked the Tar Heels 92-85 on Tuesday night at Joel Coliseum, an ACC basketball blowout loss in form but masked by the final result, in a game UNC sorely needed in its hopes of re-generating some positive momentum.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Duke blown out by Miami on the road

After a thrilling win over rival North Carolina this past Saturday night, the Duke Blue Devils headed back out on the road looking to build on a three-game winning streak and continue their push to the top of the ACC standings. In their way were the No. 19 Miami Hurricanes and a sellout crowd dressed all in white. Miami, also at 8-4 in conference play, fell to Duke just 16 days prior in a game at Cameron Indoor Stadium that the Blue Devils won by just two points.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Wake Forest guard Tyree Appleby inks NIL deal with Applebee's

The most logical name, image and likeness deal for a Wake Forest Basketball player has come to fruition, as Tyree Appleby has inked a deal with Applebee’s. As the ACC leader in assists, Appleby shares well with his teammates on the court, but that spirit of giving extends off the court as well; four of his teammates appear in the commercial as well (Cam Hildreth, Zach Keller, Daivien Williamson and R.J. Kennah).
WAKE FOREST, NC
247Sports

Tale of the Tape: NC State at No. 8 Virginia

The Virginia Cavaliers return home Tuesday as they welcome the No.22 NC State Wolfpack to JPJ Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. and the game will be televised on the ACC Network. UVA is coming off their first loss in seven games as they fell 74-68 on the road...
RALEIGH, NC
carolinajournal.com

News & Observer gets it wrong on taxes

Raleigh News & Observer editor Ned Barnett continues to be of the belief that what ails North Carolina is a state government that is too small. In his Jan. 29 editorial, he expresses frustration that hard-working North Carolinians are keeping too much of their money. Claiming that “excessive tax cuts”...
RALEIGH, NC
tourcounsel.com

Crabtree Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Raleigh, North Carolina

Crabtree Valley Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Raleigh, North Carolina. At 1,343,109 square feet (124,778.9 m2), it is the largest enclosed mall in the Research Triangle area. Crabtree Valley contains over 200 stores and is anchored by Belk and Macy's. Crabtree Valley Mall opened in August 1972...
RALEIGH, NC
constructiondive.com

Balfour Beatty awarded $242M US 70 project

London-based contractor Balfour Beatty’s Southeast U.S. division has been awarded a $242.35 million design-build contract by North Carolina DOT to improve the U.S. Highway 70 corridor, the future Interstate 42, between Raleigh and the Port of Morehead City to interstate standards. The project will make improvements between the Havelock...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
427K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy