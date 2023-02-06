Read full article on original website
Duke Announces Three to 2023 Signing Class
DURHAM – The Duke volleyball program and head coach Jolene Nagel announced the addition of three players to the 2023 squad as Lauren Ingram, Nikki Quinn and Grace Thrower will join the Blue Devils in the fall. LAUREN INGRAM. Dallas, Texas | The Hockaday School | 6-1 Outside Hitter...
Greg: UNC's Emergency Level Elevated with Margin of Error Erased
A little more than a year ago, Hubert Davis sat down at the postgame media dais at Lawrence Joel Veteran Memorial Coliseum and attempted to provide some context on the 22-point blowout loss Wake Forest had dealt his North Carolina Tar Heels. He detailed the Demon Deacons’ ability to get into paint at will via ball screens and iso plays. He harped on his team’s poor shooting effort. He emphasized that his team was going to play to his personality.
NC State Football 2024 Recruiting Board: Offense
NC State's 2024 offensive recruiting board. Cookies Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Jon Scheyer drops in on top target again
The Duke basketball coaches have been noticeably inactive recently in courting some of their 2024 targets. But that's far from the case in their chase of Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) combo guard Dylan Harper, the son of former five-time NBA champion Ron Harper. RELATED: List of every recruit holding a ...
The Postgame: Slide Continues for UNC
North Carolina headed to Winston Salem on Tuesday night in dire need of a quality win to reverse the trend of demoralizing defeats in ACC opponents. Instead, the Heels played perhaps their worst half of basketball this season and never recovered, falling to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 92-85. Taylor Vippolis and Tommy Ashley broke down the third straight loss the Heels.
Desperate UNC Players Seek Line in the Sand
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- As dozens of media members waited outside the visitor's locker room door Tuesday night in the depths of Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis met with his team for what he called a "much-needed" conversation. The players relayed a message of drawing a line in the sand. You are either in or out. Show up for Thursday's practice with energy, focus, and a willingness to get better or don't. Commit to this team and the goals, or don't. Fight or don't.
1 College Basketball Fanbase Fed Up With Its Coach Tonight
The North Carolina basketball fanbase is understandably frustrated with its team on Tuesday night. Coming off a rivalry loss to the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night, the Tar Heels entered tonight's game against Wake Forest with a 15-8 record. Hubert Davis' squad came out entirely too flat, ...
Both ECU-NC State baseball games slotted for national TV
A pair of East Carolina regular season baseball games - both against NC State - have been picked up by the ESPN networks as national broadcasts. Both contests are set to be televised on ESPNU, with the first coming on Tuesday, April 2, when the Pirates host NC State at 5:30 pm ET inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. The second contest will be the return trip to Raleigh on Tuesday, April 25, a 6 pm first pitch at Doak Field at Dail Stadium.
Instant Analysis: Wrecked by Wake Forest, UNC Hits New Low
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It became the worst kind of déjà vu for North Carolina, and a new low in this spiraling season. Wake Forest effectively wrecked the Tar Heels 92-85 on Tuesday night at Joel Coliseum, an ACC basketball blowout loss in form but masked by the final result, in a game UNC sorely needed in its hopes of re-generating some positive momentum.
packinsider.com
NC State is the ONLY Team in the Triangle Ranked for the 1st Time in 40 Years
NC State’s Men’s Basketball team is back in the AP Top 25 for the first time in 4 years, landing at #22 in the Week 14 AP Poll. NC State is ranked. Duke and UNC are not. Last time that was the case? December 27th, 1982. Over 40 years ago. It’s only the 6th time in 67 years that this has happened.
Duke blown out by Miami on the road
After a thrilling win over rival North Carolina this past Saturday night, the Duke Blue Devils headed back out on the road looking to build on a three-game winning streak and continue their push to the top of the ACC standings. In their way were the No. 19 Miami Hurricanes and a sellout crowd dressed all in white. Miami, also at 8-4 in conference play, fell to Duke just 16 days prior in a game at Cameron Indoor Stadium that the Blue Devils won by just two points.
Wake Forest guard Tyree Appleby inks NIL deal with Applebee's
The most logical name, image and likeness deal for a Wake Forest Basketball player has come to fruition, as Tyree Appleby has inked a deal with Applebee’s. As the ACC leader in assists, Appleby shares well with his teammates on the court, but that spirit of giving extends off the court as well; four of his teammates appear in the commercial as well (Cam Hildreth, Zach Keller, Daivien Williamson and R.J. Kennah).
Tale of the Tape: NC State at No. 8 Virginia
The Virginia Cavaliers return home Tuesday as they welcome the No.22 NC State Wolfpack to JPJ Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. and the game will be televised on the ACC Network. UVA is coming off their first loss in seven games as they fell 74-68 on the road...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are know for preparing absolutely delicious food, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
EV charging station manufacturer chooses North Carolina to build chargers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Another piece of the market for electric vehicles will be built in North Carolina. The Economic Investment Committee of the NC Department of Commerce approved incentives Tuesday to lure the newly created Kempower Inc. to build a manufacturing facility for electric-vehicle charging stations in Durham. This follows Toyota’s construction of a […]
carolinajournal.com
News & Observer gets it wrong on taxes
Raleigh News & Observer editor Ned Barnett continues to be of the belief that what ails North Carolina is a state government that is too small. In his Jan. 29 editorial, he expresses frustration that hard-working North Carolinians are keeping too much of their money. Claiming that “excessive tax cuts”...
This Is North Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
tourcounsel.com
Crabtree Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Raleigh, North Carolina
Crabtree Valley Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Raleigh, North Carolina. At 1,343,109 square feet (124,778.9 m2), it is the largest enclosed mall in the Research Triangle area. Crabtree Valley contains over 200 stores and is anchored by Belk and Macy's. Crabtree Valley Mall opened in August 1972...
constructiondive.com
Balfour Beatty awarded $242M US 70 project
London-based contractor Balfour Beatty’s Southeast U.S. division has been awarded a $242.35 million design-build contract by North Carolina DOT to improve the U.S. Highway 70 corridor, the future Interstate 42, between Raleigh and the Port of Morehead City to interstate standards. The project will make improvements between the Havelock...
North Carolina road rage shooter sought by sheriff
According to the sheriff's office, a verbal altercation ensued and the Audi driver retrieved a rifle from his vehicle.
