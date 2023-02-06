You'll need a heavier jacket this morning as temperatures have dropped to near 40 degrees. A mix of sun and clouds and northerly breeze will keep highs near 60 this afternoon. Saturday will start off dry before rain pushes in from the south by the afternoon. Higher rainfall amounts closer to one inch are possible in our eastern counties. Folks in northwest Alabama may not see much rain at all.

