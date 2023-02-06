Read full article on original website
Related
WAAY-TV
Pleasant Friday with cooler temperatures, rain arrives Saturday afternoon
You'll need a heavier jacket this morning as temperatures have dropped to near 40 degrees. A mix of sun and clouds and northerly breeze will keep highs near 60 this afternoon. Saturday will start off dry before rain pushes in from the south by the afternoon. Higher rainfall amounts closer to one inch are possible in our eastern counties. Folks in northwest Alabama may not see much rain at all.
WAAY-TV
Rain returns late Saturday, snow possible early Sunday
The weekend will feature a mixed bag of sunshine, heavy rain and perhaps even a little snow!. Saturday morning will be dry with some sunshine. By the afternoon, showers will develop from south to north. Rain will get underway for most of us after 3 p.m. and should stick around nearly all of Saturday night.
WAAY-TV
Dry on Friday, but more wet weather likely this weekend
After three straight days of highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, temperatures will trend closer to average to close out the week. Tonight will be mostly clear, calmer and cooler, with lows near 40. We'll wrap up the workweek with partly cloudy skies and highs near 60. The...
WAAY-TV
A wet and windy Wednesday night
Get ready for a wet and windy night! A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of North Alabama until 9 am Thursday. Wind gusts up to 45 mph will be possible especially in the higher elevations. Showers and a few storms will move across the region tonight through early...
WAAY-TV
Warm and breezy Wednesday, strong storms overnight
Warm weather continues Wednesday. Highs reach 70 degrees despite mostly cloudy skies. Spotty showers can't be ruled out today, but most stay dry until the cold front arrives overnight. Widespread rain and a few storms move into North Alabama after midnight. There remains a low end chance for damaging wind...
WAAY-TV
Carson's Friday Morning Forecast 2/10
Pleasant Friday with cooler temperatures, rain arrives Saturday afternoon. A wintry mix is possible over northeast Alabama Saturday night. For the time being, no accumulation or impacts are expected.
WAAY-TV
Will it snow in North Alabama this weekend?
You may have heard rumblings of snow potential in North Alabama this weekend. Whether or not that comes to fruition will be determined by what happens tens of thousands of feet above us. The jet stream is a fast-moving river of air about 30,000 feet above sea level that develops...
WAAY-TV
Anello Answers It: Tornado Formation Explained
This week is the state of Alabama's severe weather awareness week. Since we've already covered severe weather watches vs. warnings, let's talk about exactly how some of our serious severe weather...tornadoes.. form. It all strats with two types of wind: surface wind moving in one direction and strong, higher elevation...
WAAY-TV
ALEA to host boating certification course
Springtime in Alabama is just around the corner, making now a great time to prepare for boating season. Troopers within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division are launching Boating Basics/License Courses, starting this weekend. The one-day, eight-hour sessions are free to the public. Anyone age 12 and...
WAAY-TV
Pedestrian killed while crossing I-65 after crash near Alabama-Tennessee state line
A man was killed Tuesday night while trying to cross Interstate 65 on foot, the Limestone County coroner confirmed Wednesday. Coroner Mike West said the man had wrecked his own car and was walking across the interstate to find help when he was struck by a tractor-trailer. It happened near...
WAAY-TV
Teen charged with ‘threatening mass violence’ at Fayetteville school
An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a threat at Fayetteville High School. Stephan Hicks was charged with threatening mass violence at school, according to Cmdr. Coby Templeton of the Fayetteville Police Department. On Tuesday, police said students told administrators about a possible threat posted on social media....
WAAY-TV
Florida High School Athletic Association nixes questions on menstruation from required health form
At an emergency meeting Thursday, the Florida High School Athletic Association approved a proposal to remove all questions about menstrual cycles from medical forms required to participate in high school sports in the state. The new form will go into effect for the 2023-2024 school year and will be available...
WAAY-TV
Report: Alabama agency mishandled education funds, repeatedly violated state or federal laws
A recent audit report from the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts revealed a long list of violations by the Administrative Office of Courts. In an interview with WAAY 31, Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, called for change that would create improved management within the Office of Courts. Orr is the chairman of the Education Budget Committee.
Comments / 0