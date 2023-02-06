SBLive’s Michigan boys and girls high school basketball top performers of the week

Vote now: Who is the best guard in Michigan girls high school basketball?

SBLive's Michigan high school boys basketball Power 25 (Feb. 6)

Michigan’s top high school girls basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 1)

Michigan’s top high school girls basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 2)

Leah French, Engadine High School

Senior guard Leah French had a top all-around performance for Engadine in their huge 63-16 win over Pellaton. French finished the game with 25 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and six steals.

Adelyn Moore, Caro High School

Caro senior Adelyn Moore had a dominant performance to lead Caro to a 55-43 win over Vassar. Moore finished the game with a double-double as she finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds while also adding five assists, six steals and two blocks.

Maddux Overweg, Springport High School

Junior point guard Maddux Overweg shot the lights out for Springport in their 67-27 win over Concord. Overweg shot 76 percent from the field as she finished the game with 27 points and six assists while also making her defensive presence felt with seven steals.

Ruby Hogan, Glen Lake High School

Senior point guard Ruby Hogan had a great all-around performance while being key on the defensive side for Glen Lake in its 51-45 win over St. Francis. Hogan finished the game with 24 points, four rebounds, and four assists while racking up eight steals and one block on defense.

Indya Davis, West Bloomfield High School

Junior guard/forward Indya Davis had herself a performance for West Bloomfield in its 59-49 win over Edison Academy. Davis was pretty dominant as she finished the game with 21 points, nine rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Gracee Robidou, Stockbridge High School

Senior guard Gracee Robidou was a huge factor on offense and defense for Stockbridge in its 48-29 win over Lakewood. Robidou finished the game with 17 points and nine steals while also adding four rebounds and one assist.

Zoie Bamm, Columbia Central

Columbia Central senior Zoie Bamm had herself a dominant performance to lead Columbia Central to a win against Dundee, 54-30. Bamm finished the game with a double-double as she scored 22 points while grabbing 14 rebounds, five blocks, three steals and two assists.

Lance Stone, Renaissance High School

Guard Lance Stone put on a show with his performance against Detroit Western International in Renaissance’s 94-89 win. Stone finished the game with 34 points.

Topher Allen, Hill-McCloy High School

Junior forward Topher Allen had a dominant performance for Montrose in their big 52-31 win over Otisville Lakeville Memorial. Allen finished with a double-double, scoring 22 points and grabbing 15 rebounds.

Ty Kohlmann, New Lothrop High School

Senior guard Ty Kohlmann had a career night with his performance despite New Lothrop’s 66-54 loss to Chesaning. Kohlmann caught fire as he hit six three-pointers en route to 30 points to reach the 1,000-point mark for his high school career.

Nick Marsh, River Rouge High School

Junior guard and Michigan State football commit Nick Marsh had a big performance to lead River Rouge to a 78-62 win over Detroit U Prep. Marsh finished the game with 29 points.

MJ Yeager, Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Central

Junior guard MJ Yeager continued his outstanding play with his performance in Saginaw Nouvel’s 64-43 win over Saginaw Valley Lutheran. Yeager finished the game with 34 points.

Hutch Ward, Kalamazoo Central

Senior guard/forward and Wayne State commit Hutch Ward had a dominant performance to lead Kalamazoo Central over Richland Gull Lake, 72-46. Ward finished the game with a double-double as he scored 33 points while adding 15 rebounds.

Matthew Ritter, St. Clair Shores Lakeview

Senior guard Matthew Ritter stood out with his performance against Marysville in St. Clair Shores Lakeview’s 83-49 win. Ritter was scoring and dishing as he finished with 26 points and nine assists.

Jamison Eklund, Pewamo-Westphalia

Senior guard Jamison Eklund had a huge performance for Pewamo-Westphalia in its 78-46 win over Potterville. Eklund finished the game with a double-double as he scored 33 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.