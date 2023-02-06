Read full article on original website
winonapost.com
WH Foundation nursing scholarships available
The Winona Health Foundation’s Phyllis McClenathan scholarship is a $1,000 award available to a nursing student who is entering their last year of completing a two- or four-year nursing degree for the 2023-2024 school year. The scholarship recipient must be from within a 60-mile radius of Winona or attend...
winonapost.com
Project FINE: Behrens honored as Partner of the Year
On February 8, the Project FINE Board of Directors hosted its annual report to the community at Saint Mary’s University. During this event, the board shared the accomplishments of the organization in 2022 and expressed appreciation to partners and supporters who have helped make a positive impact in the lives of newcomers throughout Winona County. As part of the event, the organization also recognized its 2022 Partner of the Year — Behrens Manufacturing.
winonapost.com
St. Elizabeth’s offering bereavement support group
Gundersen St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and Clinics, in partnership with Resolve Through Sharing, is offering a six-week bereavement support group in Wabasha for anyone over the age of 18 who has experienced the death of an adult loved one. A bereavement group can offer support and provide education on ways...
winonapost.com
Local students advance to SE MN Spelling Bee Final
Two regional spelling bees were held on Tuesday, February 7, at the Wood Lake Meeting Center in Rochester, Minn. Fifty-nine students participated in the two regional spelling bees. Students from 29 districts throughout Southeast Minnesota advanced to compete in the regional competitions coordinated by the Southeast Service Cooperative. The top...
winonapost.com
Free health care directive informational program Feb. 14
Winona Health Volunteers invite all community members to their free health care directive informational program on Tuesday, February 14, from 2-3 p.m. The program will be in the Wellness Conference Room on the second floor of the Parkview Office Building at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona. The purpose...
winonapost.com
Otto Bremer Trust: Two Winona orgs. receive $120K
The Otto Bremer Trust (OBT) awarded $16.5 million in grants and program-related investments as part of its most recent grantmaking cycle, including grants to two Winona nonprofits. In recent grant awards, the Advocacy Center of Winona received $50,000, for general operations to provide emergency shelter, crisis intervention, and direct services...
winonapost.com
League to host forum on WAPS referendum
From: Ruth Charles, League of Women Voters-Winona voter services chair. The League of Women Voters (LWV) Winona will be holding a forum to discuss the Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) referendum. This forum will be held on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the Winona City Hall Council Chambers, 207 Lafayette Street, in Winona.
KIMT
GoFundMe page set up for Rochester's Second Street Joe
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A GoFundMe page has been set up to help a man who has been making “waves” in Rochester for a long time. Joe Johnson is widely known as Second Street Joe for waving flags as people pass him by, but fundraiser organizer Dean Allen says Johnson has had a string of health problems in the past year.
winonapost.com
$1M in grants will help renovate downtown buildings
As part of the Winona Main Street Economic Revitalization Program, downtown Winona businesses could see a leveraged investment of over $18 million in renovations. The Winona Area Chamber of Commerce and city staff presented to city commissions updates on where the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) program stands in the city.
winonan.org
Winners of Winona Prize announced
Winners of the English Department’s annual Winona Prize in Creative Writing competition have recently been announced, with Rachel Drenckhahn and Tyler Janssen named as this year’s winners. The Winona Prize has been a writing competition opportunity at Winona State University since 2016 when the donors, Denis and Dale...
winonapost.com
Cotter class looks to teach character
With plastic cups and index cards, students in a third grade class at Cotter Schools recently worked together to construct towers. When their creations fell, they laughed and sighed, then tried again. Students completed this activity as part of Top 20, a program centered on social and emotional growth. Student...
winonapost.com
Let’s give students the facilities they deserve
Voters will soon be provided an opportunity to decide on a referendum from Winona Area Public Schools. Here’s why I am in full support of this referendum. My desire to become one of your School Board members was fueled by my interest in improving practices inside the buildings, not the buildings themselves. On the first front, I am very proud of our district’s success. But the problem with the state of our buildings is significant and should not be delayed any longer.
winonapost.com
SMU prof Sorvaag tapped to lead WSU College of Ed.
Dr. Scott Sorvaag wanted to learn about not just one discipline, but many. As he began his career, that inspired him to become an elementary educator. “ … I just always wanted to learn everything about everything,” he said. Now, Sorvaag will continue learning as he becomes the next dean of the College of Education at Winona State University (WSU), beginning in July. He currently serves as the chair for Undergraduate Teacher Education at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.
winonapost.com
Nordic skiers win sectional, advance to state
The Winona girls’ Nordic ski team won the Section 1A title on Tuesday at Hyland Park in Bloomington, Minn., and qualified for next week's state meet in Biwabik, Minn., at Giant’s Ridge. Anna Gilmer was the top overall finisher, while Ava Pike was third. Ruby Kiesel and Calla Pike took 11th and 12th, respectively, and Mollie Ping was 15th. Sonja Semling and Olivia Teichroew took second place in the sprint relay.
winonapost.com
MN fantasy author signing newest novel Feb. 18
Jason Lee Willis will be signing copies of his newest novel, “The Fire Handler,” at Paperbacks and Pieces, 429 Mankato Avenue, in Winona on Saturday, February 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Minnesota — the land of 10,000 legends? For Minnesota author Jason Lee Willis, he didn’t...
winonapost.com
What’s in WAPS’ April 11 referendum?
This spring, Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) will ask voters to approve a $94 million facilities referendum. WAPS says the referendum would modernize classroom learning spaces and improve accessibility. It is the biggest request in local history. According to the district, the referendum would lead to more flexible learning areas,...
One of Rochester’s Most Authentic Mexican Restaurants Is Closing
It's an excruciating decision for us because we love the restaurant, our loyal regulars, and the team of people who made this place what it was. We love what we do and it breaks our hearts to say goodbye. A Rochester, Minnesota restaurant that started as a food truck and...
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County accuses Rochester woman of swinging lead pipe at student, orders John Marshall to submit security footage of alleged incident
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Court ordered Rochester Public Schools Thursday to provide footage of an incident from May 2022, where the mother of a student allegedly tried to hit another student with a lead pipe during a fight. According to court documents, Rochester police reported to John...
winonapost.com
Local COVID update
Local COVID cases are up slightly in Winona and Trempealeau counties and steady in Buffalo County. This data only includes laboratory tests and does not include rapid tests. In Winona County, there were 41 confirmed cases during the week of February 4, the latest data available. That’s up from 33 the week prior, according to figures from the Minnesota Department of Health. One county resident was hospitalized in intensive care for the virus, and there were no new deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
winonapost.com
County Board offers top job to Holte
After interviewing two rounds of candidates last year and making one job offer that was declined, the Winona County Board is planning to offer the county’s top job to Interim Administrator and longtime Personnel Director Maureen Holte. The board voted 3-1 last week to negotiate a contract with Holte. Commissioner Marcia Ward, who voted nay, said she wanted a chance to interview Holte before deciding whether to make a job offer. However, the board majority opted to proceed without an interview, with Chair Chris Meyer saying the board already knows Holte well enough to make its decision.
