China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Belarus calls Poland's closing of border crossing point 'catastrophic'
Feb 10 (Reuters) - Belarus on Friday condemned as "catastrophic" a decision by Poland to close a border checkpoint between the two countries, saying it could lead to a collapse on both sides of the border.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Russia has prepared 1,800 tanks and 4,000 armoured vehicles 'for invasion in ten days'
A Ukrainian official, speaking to Foreign Policy, also estimated that Russia has 300 helicopters and 2,700 artillery systems ready for a new invasion.
NAGA Group revenues hits €6 million in 2023, expenses down 65%
NAGA Group, a provider of brokerage services, cryptocurrency platform NAGAX and neo-banking app NAGA Pay, has published a year-to-date trading update. Looking at the figures, the group’s brokerage business revenue was reported at €6 million, whilst expenses were kept at around €4.5 million. Following a restructuring in the summer, NAGA decreased its cost base by nearly two thirds when compared with the same period in the year earlier whilst keeping new customer growth 15 % above 2022 levels.
TP ICAP puts market data of 960+ FX pairs on the blockchain via Chainlink
“Historically, Web3 innovation has been fueled by the introduction of high-quality market data from premium data providers such as TP ICAP. The addition of TP ICAP’s institutional-grade forex pricing data to Chainlink helps enhance the security, accuracy, and utility of blockchain applications.”. TP ICAP, the renowned provider of electronic...
LiquidityBook to focus on adding brokers to LBX Connect, with 300 routing destinations in EMEA
“As we continue to invest in developing new products and enhancements for the buy side and sell side, EMEA has emerged as a parallel growth track for LiquidityBook. We have welcomed to the team several strategic hires based in Europe, including shifting some important roles into the region.”. LiquidityBook has...
NY regulator probes Binance USD stablecoin issuer
The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) is probing crypto exchange and stablecoin issuer, Paxos, possibly over whether it was meeting rules around custody of client crypto assets. Per a Bloomberg report, the full scope of the investigation is unclear. But the US regulators have been questioning crypto firms...
Edgewater hires Chan Chong San to expand APAC business with new approach to Asian NDF trading
“Chong San joins Edgewater at a moment when technology is transforming FX markets globally, but especially in the APAC region.”. Edgewater Markets has appointed Chan Chong San as Managing Director of APAC to lead the firm’s Singapore office, supporting continued investment and growth in the region. Chan Chong San’s...
Bold Prime expelled from FinaCom, clients no longer have protection of up to €20,000
Membership status with the Financial Commission allows traders to be eligible for compensation of up to €20,000 per submitted claim and have access to all dispute resolution services offered by the commission. Bold Prime has been expelled from membership in the Financial Commission following numerous failures to comply with...
OCC appoints Kristen Baldwin as CIO in times of crypto asset concern
“Based on the agencies’ current understanding and experience to date, the agencies believe that issuing or holding as principal crypto-assets that are issued, stored, or transferred on an open, public, and/or decentralized network, or similar system is highly likely to be inconsistent with safe and sound banking practices.”. The...
CoinGecko and 21Shares publish The Global Crypto Classification Standard
“Crypto is still in the early days – but it is key to have a standard way to classify the asset class so investors can understand both the commonalities and differences between the various assets.”. 21Shares, the world’s largest issuer of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) has released The Global...
Capital.com onboards clients from OvalX (fka ETX Capital), snatches Niamh Byrne from IG
“OvalX, which began life 20 years ago as TradIndex and then ETX Capital, has a long and reputable track record in the UK financial spread-betting and CFD industry. This agreement is an important step towards continuing that legacy.”. Capital.com has entered an agreement with Monecor (London) Limited and Oval Money...
Kraken to settle with SEC over listing unregistered securities
San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is facing investigation into whether it improperly offered its US-based users some digital assets that should have been registered as securities, according to a Bloomberg report. The Securities and Exchange Commission’s scrutiny of Kraken is at a late stage and a settlement could be announced...
Archax taps ScribeStar to digitalize FCA-regulated exchange’s issuance and admissions processes
“ScribeStar’s platform has proven its ability to make even the most complex and traditional aspects of capital markets more efficient, as seen by its use in IPOs and other listings across London’s markets.”. Archax has partnered with ScribeStar, the leading digital capital markets documentation and compliance platform, to...
M4Markets onboards Invaxa CEO Marios Antoniou as COO
Seychelles-regulated brokerage firm M4Markets has appointed Marios Antoniou, who has a colorful career within the foreign exchange industry, in the capacity of its Chief Operations Officer. Antoniou brings nearly nine years of experience to M4Markets and will join the company’s management team after working in a variety of FX companies...
BlackRock deploys newly launched Tradeweb iNAVs for iShares ETF suite
“We are very supportive of Tradeweb, as a leading electronic trading platform, leveraging its strengths to bring greater transparency to ETF investors through the provision of iNAVs for our UCITS iShares ETF range.”. Tradeweb Markets has launched a market data service to calculate real-time Indicative Net Asset Values (iNAVs) for...
The latest CSR trend in fintech: how technological companies help build a more sustainable future
Fintech companies are among the last you think of when it comes to charity. Yet, their contribution is enormous—and here’s what it consists of and why it matters. Winston Churchill famously said: ‘We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.’ This approach seems to be behind the global transformation of businesses towards a more society-oriented model that tries to ensure that the local community and, more broadly, the world thrives. With that aim in view, some companies effectively reduce their carbon footprint. For instance, Mercedes-Benz Group’s Ambition 2039 strategy involves shifting to a fully electric vehicle fleet. Other companies aim to support local communities facing challenges often related to education, infrastructure, and environmental conditions.
TP ICAP joins Chainlink network as FX data provider
UK interdealer broker TP ICAP has joined the Chainlink network as it aims to bring its proprietary foreign exchange market data to the popular blockchain ecosystem. Chainlink offers price feeds and other data through its oracle network, which can help Web3 developers get projects off the ground faster. Parameta Solutions, TP ICAP’s data and analytics division, supports more than 960 pairs, whose market data will be contributed to Chainlink decentralized oracle networks (DONs).
Tether reports $700 million in profit, excess reserves of $960 million
World’s largest stablecoin issuer, Tether said it earned more than $700 million in the October-December quarter, which was added to the reserve backing its stablecoin (USDT). Tether, which is owned by Hong Kong-headquarter Ifinex, also revealed a breakdown of its reserves for December 2022, as well as a complete...
