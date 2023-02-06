ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

WTHI

Vigo County Commissioners looking to rid the city of an old eye sore

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As you park in the grass lots of The Mill to enjoy a summer concert, you may have noticed the old, abandoned building on the property. After years of letting the building sit empty, county commissioners say a decision on what to do with the building will be made in the coming weeks.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

New library branch hosts "wall breaking" in 12 Points area

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There was a celebratory step on Wednesday for a new Vigo County library branch. We've been closely following developments for the 12-Points location. The library and Keymark construction held a "wall breaking." It was their version of a ground-breaking. The ceremony marked the start of...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

"An exercise in helping them and local officials..." Clay Co., leaders need community's help to expand internet access

CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- Internet access has become a necessity. That's why it has become a major focus in Clay County. But, right now there's a discrepancy on just how strong the internet is in the area. According to the FCC, Clay County is 93% broadband ready. Clay County Commissioner Marty Heffner said he's not sure how accurate that is given his own experience.
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Indiana Attorney General files complaint against license of local pathologist

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Office of the Indiana Attorney General has filed a complaint against the physician's license of a local pathologist. In the complaint filed on Wednesday through the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency, the Attorney General's office asks for disciplinary sanctions against Dr. Bamidele Adeagbo, who is an independent contractor performing autopsies in Vigo County. The complaint is related to a drunk driving crash.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Indiana lawmakers recognize ISU for its 1947 stance against segregation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Hoosier lawmakers are recognizing Indiana State University. Senate Resolution 14 recognizes the anniversary of the desegregation of college basketball tournaments. It also honors former Sycamores head coach John Wooden and player Clarence Walker. Wooden famously refused to enter a segregated tournament in 1947, where Walker was...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Grant money to help African American historic sites

It's in honor of Brazil native Standiford "Stan" Cox. He was the first Black chemist at Eli Lily. Cox established two preservation funds. The one in his name supports the maintenance of sites in Indiana. Indiana Landmarks is accepting applications for new projects. Applications are due by April 1. Cox's...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Wanted Terre Haute man, James Williams, captured

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Law enforcement needs your help finding a man on the run. Terre Haute police say James Williams is wanted by the US Marshal's Fugitive Task Force. He's wanted on a warrant for sexual misconduct with a minor. If you know the whereabouts, you can call...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Clay County leaders ask residents to take internet speed test

Clay County leaders ask residents to take internet speed test. "An exercise in helping them and local officials..." Clay Co., leaders need community's help to expand internet access. Last year, Clay County and local internet providers expanded internet access to over 700 homes. Now, they're asking locals to take a...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTHI

ISU softball ready to deliver winning season in 2023

The Indiana State softball team opens their season this Friday in the Charleston Invitational in South Carolina against James Madison. Led by a strong pitching staff ISU will be trying to deliver the program their first winning season since 2014.
TERRE HAUTE, IN

