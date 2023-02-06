Read full article on original website
WTHI
A new stoplight is on the way to a soon-to-be busy Terre Haute street
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new stoplight is coming to a soon-to-be busy Terre Haute street. The Terre Haute City Council also approved adding a new stoplight to East Margaret Drive. The new stoplight will be installed at the intersection of East Margaret and 4500 East Margaret. 4500 East...
WTHI
Vigo County Commissioners looking to rid the city of an old eye sore
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As you park in the grass lots of The Mill to enjoy a summer concert, you may have noticed the old, abandoned building on the property. After years of letting the building sit empty, county commissioners say a decision on what to do with the building will be made in the coming weeks.
WTHI
New library branch hosts "wall breaking" in 12 Points area
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There was a celebratory step on Wednesday for a new Vigo County library branch. We've been closely following developments for the 12-Points location. The library and Keymark construction held a "wall breaking." It was their version of a ground-breaking. The ceremony marked the start of...
WTHI
The move to the new Hobby Lobby location in Terre Haute will happen sooner than anticipated
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The move to a new Hobby Lobby location in Terre Haute will happen sooner than anticipated. The craft store will open its doors on Monday morning. It is located across the street from its current location. You'll find it in the old Kmart building on the city's south side.
WTHI
Darwin Road Study - Vigo County leaders are taking steps to address concerns at a dangerous intersection in West Terre Haute
WEST TERRE HAUTE- Ind. (WTHI) The county is launching a study about the intersection of Darwin Road and US Highway 40. Semis often use the area. Over the years, many big rigs have tipped over due to the road make-up. When semis turn right here into Darwin Road, they sometimes...
WTHI
New ordinance will change traffic flow in one Terre Haute neighborhood
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new ordinance has caused a lot of heated discussion in one Terre Haute neighborhood. It all happened at Thursday's Terre Haute City Council meeting. Most people who spoke about it were not happy about those changes. City engineers proposed making South 34th Street to...
WTHI
"An exercise in helping them and local officials..." Clay Co., leaders need community's help to expand internet access
CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- Internet access has become a necessity. That's why it has become a major focus in Clay County. But, right now there's a discrepancy on just how strong the internet is in the area. According to the FCC, Clay County is 93% broadband ready. Clay County Commissioner Marty Heffner said he's not sure how accurate that is given his own experience.
WTHI
Indiana Attorney General files complaint against license of local pathologist
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Office of the Indiana Attorney General has filed a complaint against the physician's license of a local pathologist. In the complaint filed on Wednesday through the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency, the Attorney General's office asks for disciplinary sanctions against Dr. Bamidele Adeagbo, who is an independent contractor performing autopsies in Vigo County. The complaint is related to a drunk driving crash.
WTHI
Indiana lawmakers recognize ISU for its 1947 stance against segregation
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Hoosier lawmakers are recognizing Indiana State University. Senate Resolution 14 recognizes the anniversary of the desegregation of college basketball tournaments. It also honors former Sycamores head coach John Wooden and player Clarence Walker. Wooden famously refused to enter a segregated tournament in 1947, where Walker was...
WTHI
Grant money to help African American historic sites
It's in honor of Brazil native Standiford "Stan" Cox. He was the first Black chemist at Eli Lily. Cox established two preservation funds. The one in his name supports the maintenance of sites in Indiana. Indiana Landmarks is accepting applications for new projects. Applications are due by April 1. Cox's...
WTHI
Wanted Terre Haute man, James Williams, captured
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Law enforcement needs your help finding a man on the run. Terre Haute police say James Williams is wanted by the US Marshal's Fugitive Task Force. He's wanted on a warrant for sexual misconduct with a minor. If you know the whereabouts, you can call...
WTHI
Clay County leaders ask residents to take internet speed test
Clay County leaders ask residents to take internet speed test. "An exercise in helping them and local officials..." Clay Co., leaders need community's help to expand internet access. Last year, Clay County and local internet providers expanded internet access to over 700 homes. Now, they're asking locals to take a...
WTHI
WTHI
ISU softball ready to deliver winning season in 2023
The Indiana State softball team opens their season this Friday in the Charleston Invitational in South Carolina against James Madison. Led by a strong pitching staff ISU will be trying to deliver the program their first winning season since 2014.
WTHI
Court date set for Terre Haute man accused of shooting two people in the back
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man running from attempted murder charges finally has his day in court. Ervin Price,39, is accused of shooting two people back on St. Patrick's day in 2022. Police believe Price thought the two were interfering with his alleged drug dealings. Police say one of...
WTHI
Northview boys fall at home to Danville
Danville used a 12-2 run in the fourth to win at Northview 75-67. Kyle Cottee had 24 points for the Knights in the loss.
WTHI
Bloomfield girls basketball looking to win first regional since 2005
This Saturday the Bloomfield girls basketball team will be trying to win their first regional title since 2005. The Lady Cardinals face Eminence in a 1A regional final at Southwestern.
