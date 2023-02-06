ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Flicks for Valentine’s Day

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH — (Good Things Utah) Movie critic Rachel Wagner came to share her best picks of the week. Since Valentine’s Day is coming up, Wagner has the best flicks to watch with your Bae or with your friends. Whether you’re having a Galentine’s Day, relaxing weekend with your partner or just a night alone, there’s something for everyone. And of course watching all of the above is ideal.
Vintage Jazz gear at Thrifthood’s upcoming pop-up shop

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Gear up for game day the vintage way! Thrifthood has a pop-up shop with thousands of vintage Jazz pieces, just in time for the NBA All-Star Weekend. Co-owner Albee Bostrom and store manager Warren Mcdade came to the studio to tell us all about it.
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Utah Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Utah may not be known for delicious barbecue but that doesn’t mean you won’t find it in the Beehive State. In fact, Smokin Bones BBQ in Bountiful is an unassuming local gem where you can find some of the best. With the juiciest meats, delicious sandwiches, burgers, and more, this BBQ restaurant in Utah is one bucket-list-worthy restaurant that will leave you impressed.
Ways to show love to your pet this February

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Valentines’ Day is a time for spreading the love for people, but also our furry friends. Salt Lake City County Animal Services is doing a cutest couple contest. By couple they mean, you and your pet. Anyone who would like to participate is welcome. With each admission a $10 donation is required, but all the proceeds will be used to purchase enrichment toys for the shelter pets. On March 1st they will be announcing the winning couple. They will receive a 1 night stay at the Hyatt Place Park City and a personalized gift basket for their pet. All submissions are due no later than February 13th at 5PM. The voting runs between February 16th to 28th.
Quick and easy heatless curls with Cozy Confidence

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Do you want to curl your hair but don’t want to damage your hair with all the heat? Cozy Confidence has just what you need! Rachel Sisneros, owner of Cozy Confidence, joined us to talk about how to get the perfect heatless curls without the heat and the hassle.
The Laced Hair Foundation is giving women with hair loss hope

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – It is so common for women to experience hair loss at some point, and it can happen for so many reasons. The Laced Hair Foundation is one way to combat this devastating hair loss, and they’re here to help. Lacy Gadegaard-West joined us to talk about her upcoming Hair for Hope Gala and their mission.
French loin chops with pomegranate piquant

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Making a flavor-packed dish isn’t always as hard as it might seem. Chef Shā Sanchez from Palate Gourmet shares a recipe for French loin chops with a pomegranate piquant that makes a perfect balance of sweet and savory. Ingredients:
St. George to South Jordan, My Go To Dinner Stops

It's incredibly subjective for me to say these are the best places to eat, depending on where you are. And it's worth pointing out that I'm a simple man, more comfortable chomping a chili burger than slicing a prime rib. Oh yeah, and I'm cheap. But every time I hit...
Rods Heroes Looking For Host Families

Brady Murray, President of Rods Heroes, talks to ABC4 about the importance of adoption and the organization's need for host families.
Crunchy air fried chickpeas

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) It is always a delight when Randy Crane whips up a tasty treat! This time around, Crane made a simple yet delicious recipe that will be a winner for everyone. Crunchy air fried and seasoned chickpeas are a versatile snack that are tasty on their own or a great topping on a salad. The best part is they are an affordable treat as well.
Seven layer Greek dip

Charlotte Hancey shows us how to make a seven-layer dip full of Greek flavors for all to enjoy.
