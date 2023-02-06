Read full article on original website
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
Target Replacing Dillard’s at Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergProvo, UT
Last Few Days To See This Play at Pioneer Theatre Company at the University of UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Utah Symphony Will Have Pre-Valentine's Day PerformancesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
ABC 4
Friday Flicks for Valentine’s Day
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH — (Good Things Utah) Movie critic Rachel Wagner came to share her best picks of the week. Since Valentine’s Day is coming up, Wagner has the best flicks to watch with your Bae or with your friends. Whether you’re having a Galentine’s Day, relaxing weekend with your partner or just a night alone, there’s something for everyone. And of course watching all of the above is ideal.
ABC 4
Show your friend’s some love this Valentine’s Day with a “Singing Valentine’s” gift
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Are you trying to think of something to get that “special someone” for Valentine’s to make it a day they’ll remember? Well look no further, the Lighten Up Quartet is here! The quartet joined us today to give us a sneak peak into their “Singing Valentine’s” performance.
ABC 4
Satisfy your sweet tooth with all the flavors of Eclair French Pastry
SANDY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Take a bite into a sweet treat that will make you say “oui oui!” Jazmine Worthen tells us all about Eclair French Pastry, the adorable shop that has plenty of options to satisfy your sweet tooth. With over 25 flavors of...
ABC 4
Vintage Jazz gear at Thrifthood’s upcoming pop-up shop
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Gear up for game day the vintage way! Thrifthood has a pop-up shop with thousands of vintage Jazz pieces, just in time for the NBA All-Star Weekend. Co-owner Albee Bostrom and store manager Warren Mcdade came to the studio to tell us all about it.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Utah Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Utah may not be known for delicious barbecue but that doesn’t mean you won’t find it in the Beehive State. In fact, Smokin Bones BBQ in Bountiful is an unassuming local gem where you can find some of the best. With the juiciest meats, delicious sandwiches, burgers, and more, this BBQ restaurant in Utah is one bucket-list-worthy restaurant that will leave you impressed.
ABC 4
Ways to show love to your pet this February
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Valentines’ Day is a time for spreading the love for people, but also our furry friends. Salt Lake City County Animal Services is doing a cutest couple contest. By couple they mean, you and your pet. Anyone who would like to participate is welcome. With each admission a $10 donation is required, but all the proceeds will be used to purchase enrichment toys for the shelter pets. On March 1st they will be announcing the winning couple. They will receive a 1 night stay at the Hyatt Place Park City and a personalized gift basket for their pet. All submissions are due no later than February 13th at 5PM. The voting runs between February 16th to 28th.
ABC 4
Top 10 spots in SLC for Valentine’s Day dinner according to YELP
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The annual day for romance is fast approaching, with many couples still uncertain about plans to celebrate this Valentine’s Day. While the day is open to adventure, deciding on a worthwhile dinner can often be a hassle — especially if you’re not looking ahead.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Utah
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
ABC 4
Quick and easy heatless curls with Cozy Confidence
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Do you want to curl your hair but don’t want to damage your hair with all the heat? Cozy Confidence has just what you need! Rachel Sisneros, owner of Cozy Confidence, joined us to talk about how to get the perfect heatless curls without the heat and the hassle.
Cajun Boil Could Be A Good Place For Dining Out To Celebrate Valentine's Day
Cajun cuisine is a type of food popular in Louisiana and parts of the southern United States, but there is a relatively new restaurant in Salt Lake City which features Cajun dishes. The Cajun Boil Seafood Restaurant is located at 618 East 400 South.
ABC 4
The Laced Hair Foundation is giving women with hair loss hope
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – It is so common for women to experience hair loss at some point, and it can happen for so many reasons. The Laced Hair Foundation is one way to combat this devastating hair loss, and they’re here to help. Lacy Gadegaard-West joined us to talk about her upcoming Hair for Hope Gala and their mission.
ABC 4
RootsTech 2023 is a FREE family history event, Don’t miss out on registration!
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — RootsTech 2023 is a global family history event, held virtually and in person at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, UT where people of all ages learn to discover, share, and celebrate their family connections across generations using technology.
ABC 4
French loin chops with pomegranate piquant
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Making a flavor-packed dish isn’t always as hard as it might seem. Chef Shā Sanchez from Palate Gourmet shares a recipe for French loin chops with a pomegranate piquant that makes a perfect balance of sweet and savory. Ingredients:
890kdxu.com
St. George to South Jordan, My Go To Dinner Stops
It's incredibly subjective for me to say these are the best places to eat, depending on where you are. And it's worth pointing out that I'm a simple man, more comfortable chomping a chili burger than slicing a prime rib. Oh yeah, and I'm cheap. But every time I hit...
Child who died in slide fall lived 'ten lifetimes'
An 8-year-old boy who was critically injured earlier this week after falling off a Stansbury Park school slide has died of his injuries, officials said Wednesday.
ABC 4
Rods Heroes Looking For Host Families
Brady Murray, President of Rods Heroes, talks to ABC4 about the importance of adoption and the organization's need for host families. Brady Murray, President of Rods Heroes, talks to ABC4 about the importance of adoption and the organization's need for host families. Mendenhall Provides More Homeless Shelters During …. Homeless...
Friends, family celebrate the life of 8-year-old Dallin Cunningham
Family, friends, and the Tooele County community are coming together to celebrate the life of 8-year-old Dallin Cunningham. The third grader died Tuesday night after falling off a slide at Rose Springs Elementary School the day before.
ABC 4
Crunchy air fried chickpeas
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) It is always a delight when Randy Crane whips up a tasty treat! This time around, Crane made a simple yet delicious recipe that will be a winner for everyone. Crunchy air fried and seasoned chickpeas are a versatile snack that are tasty on their own or a great topping on a salad. The best part is they are an affordable treat as well.
ABC 4
Seven layer Greek dip
Charlotte Hancey shows us how to make a seven-layer dip full of Greek flavors for all to enjoy. Charlotte Hancey shows us how to make a seven-layer dip full of Greek flavors for all to enjoy. Mendenhall Provides More Homeless Shelters During …. Homeless shelter advocates claim the city is...
Starbucks ‘free’ drinks are about to cost more stars
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The “free” drink reward from Starbucks is about to get a little more expensive, meaning coffee drinkers are going to need to drink a little more before they’re awarded a free cup o’ joe. Beginning Monday, Feb. 13, Starbucks...
