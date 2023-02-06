ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nephi, UT

ABC 4

Vintage Jazz gear at Thrifthood’s upcoming pop-up shop

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Gear up for game day the vintage way! Thrifthood has a pop-up shop with thousands of vintage Jazz pieces, just in time for the NBA All-Star Weekend. Co-owner Albee Bostrom and store manager Warren Mcdade came to the studio to tell us all about it.
PROVO, UT
ABC 4

Crews called to possible toxic cloud in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews in Spanish Fork responded to an industrial building near 1900 North and 300 East to investigate a potentially toxic cloud on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Spanish Fork Fire & EMS said they responded to the call just before 11 p.m. and called the...
SPANISH FORK, UT
ABC 4

Lehi police respond to rollover accident, 2 people trapped in vehicle

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) — Earlier today, units from Lehi Fire Department and Lehi City Police Department were dispatched to a rollover accident in an intersection. In the accident, one of the vehicles was reportedly stuck at an angle, trapping two of the passengers inside. Photos of the crash in...
LEHI, UT

