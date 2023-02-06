Read full article on original website
winonapost.com
St. Elizabeth’s offering bereavement support group
Gundersen St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and Clinics, in partnership with Resolve Through Sharing, is offering a six-week bereavement support group in Wabasha for anyone over the age of 18 who has experienced the death of an adult loved one. A bereavement group can offer support and provide education on ways...
winonapost.com
WH Foundation nursing scholarships available
The Winona Health Foundation’s Phyllis McClenathan scholarship is a $1,000 award available to a nursing student who is entering their last year of completing a two- or four-year nursing degree for the 2023-2024 school year. The scholarship recipient must be from within a 60-mile radius of Winona or attend...
winonapost.com
Otto Bremer Trust: Two Winona orgs. receive $120K
The Otto Bremer Trust (OBT) awarded $16.5 million in grants and program-related investments as part of its most recent grantmaking cycle, including grants to two Winona nonprofits. In recent grant awards, the Advocacy Center of Winona received $50,000, for general operations to provide emergency shelter, crisis intervention, and direct services...
winonapost.com
Local students advance to SE MN Spelling Bee Final
Two regional spelling bees were held on Tuesday, February 7, at the Wood Lake Meeting Center in Rochester, Minn. Fifty-nine students participated in the two regional spelling bees. Students from 29 districts throughout Southeast Minnesota advanced to compete in the regional competitions coordinated by the Southeast Service Cooperative. The top...
winonapost.com
Free health care directive informational program Feb. 14
Winona Health Volunteers invite all community members to their free health care directive informational program on Tuesday, February 14, from 2-3 p.m. The program will be in the Wellness Conference Room on the second floor of the Parkview Office Building at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona. The purpose...
winonapost.com
‘Remembering Wenonah’ panel at WSU Mar. 30
The Consortium of Liberal Arts and Sciences Promotion (CLASP) invites the Winona State University (WSU) campus and local community to the panel presentation, “Remembering Wenonah: Colonialism and the Power of Representation,” on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the WSU Kryzsko Commons Ballroom. Audience Q&A will follow. The panel will also be available as a Zoom webinar at the following address: minnstate.zoom.us/j/99753693623. Registration is not required.
winonapost.com
Project FINE: Behrens honored as Partner of the Year
On February 8, the Project FINE Board of Directors hosted its annual report to the community at Saint Mary’s University. During this event, the board shared the accomplishments of the organization in 2022 and expressed appreciation to partners and supporters who have helped make a positive impact in the lives of newcomers throughout Winona County. As part of the event, the organization also recognized its 2022 Partner of the Year — Behrens Manufacturing.
winonapost.com
Mental health therapists join Winona Health
Two mental health therapists, Willa Olivier and Kattie Tibbs, recently joined Winona Health. Willa Olivier (pronounced Villa Olivia), LPCC (licensed professional clinical counselor), LADC (licensed alcohol and drug counselor), provides mental health therapy for adults, adolescents, and children as young as age three. “I enjoy working with people of all...
winonapost.com
H3O, Winona Symphony partner for Feb. Jazz Jam
Jazz meets classical! Join the fun as H3O Jazz Trio and Winona Symphony (WSO) partner in support of the Symphony’s Children’s Concert – Carnival of Animals. This month’s Jazz Jam takes place in the taproom at Island City Brewing Company on Sunday, February 19, from 2:30-5:30 p.m. All donations will be matched by the brewery and H3O.
WEAU-TV 13
HSHS SACRED HEART HOSPITAL ER AND FIFTH FLOOR
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We would like to nominate HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital for the Sunshine Award. On Thursday, January 5, my fiancé had chest pain. We went to the ER to have him checked out. He was ultimately admitted to the Fifth Floor, where we ended up staying for two nights. We would like to thank all the employees, from housekeeping to the cardiologists, for their professionalism empathy, and care. The way we were treated went above and beyond just “their job,” especially when we were both so scared.
winonapost.com
$1M in grants will help renovate downtown buildings
As part of the Winona Main Street Economic Revitalization Program, downtown Winona businesses could see a leveraged investment of over $18 million in renovations. The Winona Area Chamber of Commerce and city staff presented to city commissions updates on where the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) program stands in the city.
winonapost.com
League to host forum on WAPS referendum
From: Ruth Charles, League of Women Voters-Winona voter services chair. The League of Women Voters (LWV) Winona will be holding a forum to discuss the Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) referendum. This forum will be held on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the Winona City Hall Council Chambers, 207 Lafayette Street, in Winona.
winonapost.com
Local COVID update
Local COVID cases are up slightly in Winona and Trempealeau counties and steady in Buffalo County. This data only includes laboratory tests and does not include rapid tests. In Winona County, there were 41 confirmed cases during the week of February 4, the latest data available. That’s up from 33 the week prior, according to figures from the Minnesota Department of Health. One county resident was hospitalized in intensive care for the virus, and there were no new deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
Check Out The New Restaurant Now Open in Southeast Minnesota
Center Family Restaurant Now Open in Dodge
winonapost.com
Winona hopes to track problem carp at lake
A local group that hopes to see Lake Winona’s water quality improve is planning to conduct a study on the carp population in the lake. The Winona City Council approved a grant application last Monday that would fund an effort to catch and tag carp in the lake in order to determine how to handle the carp population in the future. A previous study found the fish were exacerbating water quality issues by stirring up phosphorus in lake sediment.
news8000.com
Residents evacuated after fire extends to two floors of La Crosse apartment
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- All occupants of a La Crosse apartment building were evacuated Thursday night due to a fire that extended to two floors of the building. Crews responded to 136 Milwaukee Street at 8:19 p.m. Thursday. After quickly extinguishing flames on the first floor, they discovered flames made it to a second-floor apartment.
winonapost.com
Nordic skiers win sectional, advance to state
The Winona girls’ Nordic ski team won the Section 1A title on Tuesday at Hyland Park in Bloomington, Minn., and qualified for next week's state meet in Biwabik, Minn., at Giant’s Ridge. Anna Gilmer was the top overall finisher, while Ava Pike was third. Ruby Kiesel and Calla Pike took 11th and 12th, respectively, and Mollie Ping was 15th. Sonja Semling and Olivia Teichroew took second place in the sprint relay.
One of Rochester's Most Authentic Mexican Restaurants Is Closing
It's an excruciating decision for us because we love the restaurant, our loyal regulars, and the team of people who made this place what it was. We love what we do and it breaks our hearts to say goodbye. A Rochester, Minnesota restaurant that started as a food truck
winonapost.com
Police blotter
• At 7:09 a.m., deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a two-vehicle accident on County Road 23 and Highway 14 in Stockton. According to the report, a northbound van and a westbound SUV crashed, resulting in the 36-year-old driver of the SUV being taken to the hospital for his non-life-threatening injuries.
winonapost.com
What’s in WAPS’ April 11 referendum?
This spring, Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) will ask voters to approve a $94 million facilities referendum. WAPS says the referendum would modernize classroom learning spaces and improve accessibility. It is the biggest request in local history. According to the district, the referendum would lead to more flexible learning areas,...
