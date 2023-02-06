Read full article on original website
NHL
Tarasenko trade to Rangers 'officially an end of an era' for Blues
The 31-year-old forward played an integral role when the Blues won their first championship in 2019 by defeating the Boston Bruins in seven games. He had 17 points in 26 Stanley Cup Playoff games and finished second on St. Louis with 11 goals (Jaden Schwartz, 12). The Blues currently have...
NHL
NHL Pregame fan fest for Stadium Series game in Raleigh announced
NEW YORK - The National Hockey League (NHL®) has announced the attractions and hockey interactives planned for the Truly Hard Seltzer® NHL PreGame™, the official fan festival of the Saturday, Feb. 18 outdoor game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. Before the Hurricanes face the Capitals at 8 p.m. ET (broadcast on ABC and ESPN+ in the United States and on SN360, SN NOW and TVAS2 in Canada), the PreGame will entertain fans of all ages with fun hockey attractions at PNC Arena's East 1000 Parking Lot in Raleigh with dynamic activities from 2 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. ET.
calfkicker.com
(Video) UFC guys weigh in when older man whoops racist for running his mouth at Dallas Stars game
On Wednesday night at American Airlines Center, a Dallas fan got into a conflict with another spectator during the Stars’ 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild. The mullet-sporting Stars supporter seemed to utter a racial slur, the N-word, which caused him to be on the receiving end of several punches.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ RED WINGS
FLAMES (24-17-10) @ RED WINGS (21-20-8) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (46) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli (19) Red Wings:. Points - Dylan Larkin (44)
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Feb. 9, 2023
The Vegas Golden Knights (30-18-4) look to continue their strong return from the break as they visit the Minnesota Wild (27-19-4) on Thursday at 5 p.m. PT at Xcel Energy Center. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340. Watch Party: Lifeguard Arena in Henderson. NOTES. Saturday's game is...
NHL
Ford Ice Center Bellevue to Host 'Super Saturday' Event on Feb. 11
Fans Encouraged to Attend NHL23 Club Gaming Championship, Watch Party, Public Skate and Youth Hockey Tournament at FIC Bellevue. It's an all-day Nashville Predators extravaganza at Ford Ice Center Bellevue with a gaming tournament, public skates and watch party on Saturday, Feb. 11. Join fellow Preds fans for these fun,...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Sharks 1
Improving to 26-22-6, the Panthers have won each of their last three games. In two games since returning from the All-Star break, they've outscored the opposition 11-2. "We know we need to get on a bit of a run here," Panthers forward Sam Reinhart said. "We've got to take care of home ice, especially with all of the opportunities we have ahead of us."
NHL
Caps Back in Action in Boston
On Saturday afternoon in Boston, the Caps come out of their All-Star break/bye week hibernation to take on the Bruins at TD Garden. Washington makes its lone trip to Beantown this season to face the juggernaut Bruins, the NHL's best team by far to this point of the season. The Caps haven't seen the Bruins since dropping a 5-2 decision to them in the District on Oct. 12, opening night of the 2022-23 season.
NHL
Ed Sandford played 9 NHL seasons, then off-ice official in Boston
Former Bruins forward tells Fischler he regrets not winning Stanley Cup championship. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler features former Boston Bruins forward Ed Sandford in his...
NHL
Ward excited for Hurricanes to host Stadium Series against Capitals
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Cam Ward began his NHL career by winning the Conn Smythe Trophy voted as the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He was a rookie and helped the Carolina Hurricanes win the Stanley Cup by defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the 2006 Stanley Cup Final.
NHL
Dustin Brown: By The Numbers
1,296 - Games Played. Ranking first in franchise history, Brown holds the Kings record for games played. Brown made his NHL debut on October 9th, 2003, logging 8:18 TOI. Fast forward 15 seasons, Brown became the all-time leader in games played for the Kings when he passed Dave Taylor on March 28th 2019, playing in his 1,112th career game in Vancouver against the Canucks. Finishing out his career, Brown last took the ice in the regular season with the "C" back on his chest again in Vancouver on April 28th, 2022. That memorable night, Brown logged 18:26 TOI, recorded three shots on 21 shifts and said his farewell with a plus-1 rating in his 1,296th game.
NHL
Bruins Recall Jakub Lauko
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, February 9, that the team has recalled forward Jakub Lauko from Providence. Lauko, 22, has skated in eight games with Boston this season, recording one goal and two assists. The 6-foot, 196-pound forward has appeared in 30 AHL games this season with Providence, totaling nine goals and six assists for 15 points. The Prague, Czechia native was originally selected by Boston in the third round (77thoverall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Strong Checking, Shootout Heroics Spur 2-1 Win
The Philadelphia Flyers captured a 2-1 (2-1) shootout decision over the Edmonton Oilers at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday evening. Excellent defensiver structure, tight gaps, active forechecking and a penalty-free game against the NHL's No. 1 power play club keyed the Flyers to being the better team for the decided majority of the game.
NHL
Postcards from Quebec 2023
Check out the latest updates on the PeeWee Jr. Avs' trip in the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament. The PeeWee Jr. Avs will be representing the Colorado Avalanche at the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament. Arapahoe Warriors Youth Hockey Association's PeeWee team earned this privilege by winning the Avalanche International Qualifier.
Yardbarker
Revisiting the Blue Jackets’ Second Jeff Carter Trade
There were a lot of tough decisions that didn’t work out early on in the history of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Exhibit A being their trades of Jeff Carter in 2011 and 2012. Carter was a budding star. In his early 20s, he was a bonafide elite goal scorer with the Philadelphia Flyers. His coming out party was the 2008-09 season, in which he scored 46 goals and 84 points. He followed that with two seasons with over 30 goals. He had just signed a long-term deal and was still young enough to have offensive upside, a valuable commodity on the trade market.
