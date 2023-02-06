1,296 - Games Played. Ranking first in franchise history, Brown holds the Kings record for games played. Brown made his NHL debut on October 9th, 2003, logging 8:18 TOI. Fast forward 15 seasons, Brown became the all-time leader in games played for the Kings when he passed Dave Taylor on March 28th 2019, playing in his 1,112th career game in Vancouver against the Canucks. Finishing out his career, Brown last took the ice in the regular season with the "C" back on his chest again in Vancouver on April 28th, 2022. That memorable night, Brown logged 18:26 TOI, recorded three shots on 21 shifts and said his farewell with a plus-1 rating in his 1,296th game.

