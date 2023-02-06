ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

kmaland.com

Omaha woman sentenced for meth possession, intent to deliver

(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha woman has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for a drug offense. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal says 46-year-old Cindy Anne Ortiz was sentenced last Wednesday to 156 months in prison after a jury rendered a guilty verdict in September, convicting Ortiz of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Following her prison term, Ortiz will also serve five years of supervised release.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Nebraska Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison for Drug Offense

(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 46-year-old Cindy Anne Ortiz, of Omaha, Nebraska was sentenced on February 1 to 156 months in prison. In September 2022, a jury rendered a guilty verdict convicting Ortiz of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Upon her release from prison, Ortiz was ordered to serve five years of supervised release.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Otoe County files meth charges against Falls City women

NEBRASKA CITY – Two Falls City women are charged in Otoe County with possession of methamphetamine. A Nebraska State Trooper told the court he searched a Dodge Avenger after a Highway 2 traffic stop. He says meth was found in the car and during a jail search. Preliminary hearings...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Trucker faces probable cause hearing for chase across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man is scheduled for a hearing next month to determine criminal probable cause after a December pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska. Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, is charged in Lancaster County Court with assault on an officer using a motor...
SANBORN, ND
klin.com

Fugitive Task Force Nabs Wanted Man In Lincoln Parking Lot

The Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested a wanted man around noon Wednesday in the parking lot of a convenience store at 28th and O Street. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says Robert Ironbear was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled into the lot. “He was taken into custody and...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Man Arrested Following Ongoing Drug Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 9)–A 21-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, after the Lincoln Police Gang Unit on Wednesday afternoon served a warrant at an apartment, as part of an ongoing drug investigation and found marijuana, cash and a gun. LPD Sgt. Chris Vollmer said when the warrant was served...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

FULL VIDEO: Omaha Police make arrest after pursuit

Omaha Fire battles small fire near 18th and Leavenworth.
OMAHA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man arrested for domestic assault

A Fremont man faces charges from an incident that occurred on Thursday afternoon. At about 5:12 p.m., Fremont police responded to Eighth and Main Street in reference to a verbal disturbance. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the disturbance had turned physical prior to the officer’s arrival.
FREMONT, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man faces charges from Thursday incident

At about 6:55 Thursday morning, a Fremont resident reported that an adult male had entered their parked vehicle near Military and Broad streets. Police were unable to contact that individual. At 7:32 a.m., Fremont police received another call that the individual was walking with an open container and causing a disturbance in the 400 block of East Fifth Street.
FREMONT, NE
Western Iowa Today

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office: Two men arrested for an arson that occurred in Anderson

(Fremont Co) Two men were arrested in connection with an arson that occurred in Anderson, Iowa in June of 2020. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says on June 22, 2020, fire departments and investigators were called to 306th Avenue in Anderson for a report of two separate buildings on fire. The investigation determined that two separate structures were independently set on fire, and one of the structures was occupied at the time the fire was set. The occupant was able to escape the fire without injury.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Man sentenced 9 years for meth conspiracy

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 26-year-old man from Mexico was sentenced to 9 years in prison for meth-related charges. Officials said that Ivan Avalos Espinoza will serve 9 years and after his release, he will then serve a three-year term of supervised release for participation in a meth conspiracy. According to...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Tense Moments In Omaha Police Pursuit

Two people are in custody following a police chase in southwest Omaha. Police say officers tried to stop a suspected stolen vehicle near West Center and Industrial Roads Wednesday during the afternoon rush, but the suspect drove east to the area of 144th and West Center before crashing into another car.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Mills Co. driver flees from police, lands in jail

GLENWOOD, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs man was booked into the Mills County Jail after evading authorities during a traffic stop east of Glenwood early Monday. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reported a driver fleeing from law enforcement on 284th Street at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. The driver, 24-year-old Donovan Belt, of Council Bluffs, lost control of his vehicle and went through the intersection at 284th and Highway 34, hitting an embankment and sending his 2016 Chevrolet airborne.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Omaha man, third defendant pleads no contest in Fourth of July fireworks attack

OMAHA, Neb. — A third person in the July Sarpy County fireworks attack entered a no-contest plea on Tuesday. Maddix Foss, 19, pled no contest to first-degree assault. Along with 41-year-old Jeremy Brown and 37-year-old Brittany King, the trio used roman candles to assault multiple people gathered in their driveway on July 4, 2022.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Inmate serving for charges out of central Nebraska, found

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate that was serving time for charges in central Nebraska has recently been found. Officials said 54-year-old George Piper turned himself in on Tuesday after he didn't return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Feb. 2. He has been taken to the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Wanted Man Surrenders Peacefully At Northeast Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–Investigators with the Metro Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday morning arrested a wanted man, who refused to come out of a camper at a northeast Lincoln home. According to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, 37-year-old David Barrett indicated he had a gun on him and deputies...
LINCOLN, NE

