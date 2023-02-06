Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Omaha woman sentenced for meth possession, intent to deliver
(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha woman has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for a drug offense. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal says 46-year-old Cindy Anne Ortiz was sentenced last Wednesday to 156 months in prison after a jury rendered a guilty verdict in September, convicting Ortiz of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Following her prison term, Ortiz will also serve five years of supervised release.
News Channel Nebraska
Agencies: Seward meth bust, Lincoln machine gun, links to Mexico drug trafficking
NEBRASKA CITY – Law enforcement agencies have announced multiple developments in drug enforcement in February including a meth bust in Seward County Friday, a separate machine gun case involving a Lincoln homicide and conviction in an Iowa case linked to cartels in Mexico. A deputy with the Seward County...
News Channel Nebraska
Otoe County files meth charges against Falls City women
NEBRASKA CITY – Two Falls City women are charged in Otoe County with possession of methamphetamine. A Nebraska State Trooper told the court he searched a Dodge Avenger after a Highway 2 traffic stop. He says meth was found in the car and during a jail search. Preliminary hearings...
News Channel Nebraska
Trucker faces probable cause hearing for chase across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man is scheduled for a hearing next month to determine criminal probable cause after a December pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska. Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, is charged in Lancaster County Court with assault on an officer using a motor...
klin.com
Fugitive Task Force Nabs Wanted Man In Lincoln Parking Lot
The Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested a wanted man around noon Wednesday in the parking lot of a convenience store at 28th and O Street. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says Robert Ironbear was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled into the lot. “He was taken into custody and...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Man Arrested Following Ongoing Drug Investigation
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 9)–A 21-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, after the Lincoln Police Gang Unit on Wednesday afternoon served a warrant at an apartment, as part of an ongoing drug investigation and found marijuana, cash and a gun. LPD Sgt. Chris Vollmer said when the warrant was served...
WOWT
Suspect arrested after allegedly fleeing from Omaha Police, crashing into house
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police make an arrest after an intense chase with a stolen vehicle. It all began along the interstate system through Council Bluffs. “We had a vehicle that was tailgating one of our detectives and kind of road raging with him,” an officer said. Police followed...
WOWT
FULL VIDEO: Omaha Police make arrest after pursuit
Lake Zorinsky managers and neighbors are on edge after discovering unauthorized tree cutting and removal. The City of Omaha hosted a job fair Thursday evening, with special attention to city departments like fire and police. Omaha Fire battles small fire near 18th and Leavenworth. Updated: 51 minutes ago. Omaha fire...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man arrested for domestic assault
A Fremont man faces charges from an incident that occurred on Thursday afternoon. At about 5:12 p.m., Fremont police responded to Eighth and Main Street in reference to a verbal disturbance. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the disturbance had turned physical prior to the officer’s arrival.
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office: Two men arrested for an arson that occurred in Anderson
(Fremont Co) Two men were arrested in connection with an arson that occurred in Anderson, Iowa in June of 2020. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says on June 22, 2020, fire departments and investigators were called to 306th Avenue in Anderson for a report of two separate buildings on fire. The investigation determined that two separate structures were independently set on fire, and one of the structures was occupied at the time the fire was set. The occupant was able to escape the fire without injury.
klkntv.com
Teenager in custody after Omaha Police find 16-year-old shot in car
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A teenager is behind bars after police say he shot a 16-year-old boy Wednesday night. Omaha Police were called to the area of 132nd and Center Streets just after 9 p.m. and found a teenager who had been shot. He was taken to an Omaha...
News Channel Nebraska
Man sentenced 9 years for meth conspiracy
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 26-year-old man from Mexico was sentenced to 9 years in prison for meth-related charges. Officials said that Ivan Avalos Espinoza will serve 9 years and after his release, he will then serve a three-year term of supervised release for participation in a meth conspiracy. According to...
iheart.com
Tense Moments In Omaha Police Pursuit
Two people are in custody following a police chase in southwest Omaha. Police say officers tried to stop a suspected stolen vehicle near West Center and Industrial Roads Wednesday during the afternoon rush, but the suspect drove east to the area of 144th and West Center before crashing into another car.
WOWT
Mills Co. driver flees from police, lands in jail
GLENWOOD, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs man was booked into the Mills County Jail after evading authorities during a traffic stop east of Glenwood early Monday. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reported a driver fleeing from law enforcement on 284th Street at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. The driver, 24-year-old Donovan Belt, of Council Bluffs, lost control of his vehicle and went through the intersection at 284th and Highway 34, hitting an embankment and sending his 2016 Chevrolet airborne.
KETV.com
Omaha man, third defendant pleads no contest in Fourth of July fireworks attack
OMAHA, Neb. — A third person in the July Sarpy County fireworks attack entered a no-contest plea on Tuesday. Maddix Foss, 19, pled no contest to first-degree assault. Along with 41-year-old Jeremy Brown and 37-year-old Brittany King, the trio used roman candles to assault multiple people gathered in their driveway on July 4, 2022.
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate serving for charges out of central Nebraska, found
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate that was serving time for charges in central Nebraska has recently been found. Officials said 54-year-old George Piper turned himself in on Tuesday after he didn't return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Feb. 2. He has been taken to the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
kfornow.com
Wanted Man Surrenders Peacefully At Northeast Lincoln Home
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–Investigators with the Metro Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday morning arrested a wanted man, who refused to come out of a camper at a northeast Lincoln home. According to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, 37-year-old David Barrett indicated he had a gun on him and deputies...
KETV.com
