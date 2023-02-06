Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
7 arrested amid illegal drugs, weapons investigation in Fort Dodge
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Seven people, including six teenagers, are facing charges in Fort Dodge following the execution of a search warrant by the Fort Dodge Police Department and Webster County Sheriff's Office Special Emergency Response Team. Police say the warrant was in relation to multiple investigations in the...
algonaradio.com
Algona Pair Facing Burglary Related Charges
–An Algona man and woman are both facing multiple charges after being taken into custody earlier this week. According to the Algona Police Department, Officers responded to a call reporting a possible burglary around 5:15 PM Tuesday. Upon arrival, Officers located 2 individuals, and after a brief investigation, arrested 33-year-old Kyle Tangman and 23-year-old Mya Campbell.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley attempted murder case dismissed
SIBLEY—The case has been dismissed against a 19-year-old from Michigan who was charged with attempted murder stemming from an incident in December of 2021 in Sibley. Osceola County attorney Nolan McGowan, representing the state of Iowa, requested the case against Veronica Rose Peckens of Lake Ann, MI, be dismissed “in the interest of justice” on Feb. 3.
nwestiowa.com
Driver clocked at 118 arrested by Hospers
HOSPERS—A 26-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 5 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, after the vehicle he was driving was clocked at 118 mph on the Highway 60 expressway near Hospers. The arrest of Branden John Hengeveld stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2014 Chrysler 300 on the expressway...
kicdam.com
Clay County Teen Drug Charges 2/7
Peterson, IA (KICD) — Two teenagers have been charged with drug possession. A Clay County deputy checked out a suspicious vehicle at the corner of 2nd Street and Main in Peterson just after twelve Friday morning. The 18 year old driver – Autumn Donis of Peterson – turned over...
stormlakeradio.com
Albert City Man Sentenced to Prison on Drug Charge
An Albert City man was sentenced to prison on Monday in Buena Vista County District Court on a drug possession charge. According to the BV County Attorney's Office, 35-year-old Nicholas Skog previously pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine 3rd or Subsequent Offense, a class D felony. He was sentenced to serve up to five years in prison with the Iowa Department of Corrections.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested for sitting on woman
SIBLEY—A 67-year-old Sibley man was arrested 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, on charges of willful injury — causing bodily injury and assault. The arrest of David Dewayne Highsmith stemmed from the investigation of a domestic disturbance call at a residence at 530 Fifth Ave. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
thebestmix1055.com
Two men arrested following fight
Fremont police arrested two men following a fight today. Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Morningside Road in reference to a physical disturbance. Police observed two men fighting in the middle of the parking lot. After Armstrong Harry, 26, of Fremont and Benedictos Kaier, 38, of Storm Lake,...
Arrest made in 2016 murder case of man found in Iowa field
An arrest has been made in the 2016 murder of a man whose body was found in a Webster County field.
kicdam.com
Arnolds Park City Council 2/8
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — The Arnolds Park City council has slightly altered it’s license for itinerant merchants. City Administrator Linda Nase says the bulk of them do business during the tourist season. The itinerant merchant ordinance will also prohibit flashing lights, the amount of noise, and prohibit...
kicdam.com
Four Spencer Hospital Nurses Recognized
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Four nurses at Spencer Hospital have been honored by the “Great Iowa Nurses” this year. Only 78 individuals statewide got the distinction. Local honories are Roxanne Warburton, an OB nurse in the birth center; Lindsey Kelleher, a Med/Surg nurse; Clinical Educator Kylee Zinn; and Jessica Dirks in the Informatics department.
kicdam.com
Live-Saving Awards Presented in Jackson County
Jackson, MN (KICD) — A Minnesota State Trooper, a tow truck operator, and a County Deputy have been given life-saving awards for actions they took at the scene of a traffic accident on the interstate near Jackson in December. Sheriff Shawn Haken tells us Trooper Thomas Saunders and tow...
KCRG.com
Former Spencer, IA teacher accepts suspension
SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - A teacher who used to work in Spencer, Iowa has agreed to have her license suspended after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. According to online documents, on Nov. 30, 2021, Iowa’s Board of Educational Examiners received a complaint against Katherine Kardell...
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested on warrant found with meth
SANBORN—A 26-year-old Sanborn man arrested about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense domestic abuse assault was further charged with first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine. The arrest of Caleb Mitchell Chindlund stemmed from a complaint from his probation officer...
KCCI.com
Woman arrested on animal abuse charges in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa — A northwest Iowa woman previously charged with animal abuse has been charged again. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office arrested Billi Beyer on Tuesday. The sheriff's office says Beyer left a dog and cat alone in her apartment in Farnhamville for several days without food and...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man charged in Fort Dodge cold case murder
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a cold case from 2016. Christopher Johnson, 49, of Cedar Rapids, is accused of killing Donald Preston in December 2016. Preston’s body was located in a field southwest of Fort Dodge on December 26, 2016. Investigators said he died after being shot in the head and abdomen.
kicdam.com
Another Vehicle Falls Through Ice
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — Dickinson County Sheriff Greg Balloun is repeating his warning not to drive under bridges after another vehicle fell through the ice on East Okoboji Saturday. This time an unidentified 83 year old man went through the ice in a Jeep, attempting to cross from East...
Brave Iowa Teen Jumps into Frozen Lake to Save Man and His Dog
As a parent, you always wonder if you're doing the job right. One Iowa teen just proved to his parents that they are. On a cold day in Iowa, 17-year-old Joe Salmon was just doing his own thing ice fishing and watching snowmobiles on East Okoboji Lake. All of a sudden, according to Today.com, the teen saw Thomas Lee's Jeep plunge into the frozen lake and that's when Joe jumped into action. The entire rescue was caught by a drone flying by take by Drone Photographs by Tom Gustafson.
kicdam.com
Weather Causing Infrastructure Issues
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Spencer Municipal Utilities says this week’s temperature fluctuations is causing the soil to move, and that has caused at least four water main breaks. Sheldon also dealt with a leak this week that created an outage for several blocks – we’re not sure what caused that one.
KCCI.com
Iowa woman dies in house fire
BURT, Iowa — A house fire in Burt turned deadly Thursday morning when flames destroyed the structure and caused the roof to collapse. One woman died in the fire, according to the Kossuth County Sheriff's Office. Firefighters and law enforcement arrived on scene at about 1:35 a.m. Once there,...
