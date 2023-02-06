ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Holland's Nolan Currier made most of goalie chance to earn college spot

By Dan D'Addona, The Holland Sentinel
 4 days ago
HOLLAND - Nolan Currier wasn't sure he would ever see the field.

Being a part of the Holland High School soccer program the past decade is to have been surrounded by greatness.

But once Currier found his shot - to stop shots - he embraced it and it tranformed everything.

The Holland senior worked himself into one of West Michigan's top goalies - and earned a spot on a college team. Currier committed to Olivet College to contiue his career.

"I chose Olivet because of the coaches and the learning environment. This opportunity blows my mind when I think about it every day," Currier said.

Currier reflected on the journey to earning a spot in goal.

"As a sophomore I was probably the last players anyone ever expected to be playing in college after high school. Junior year was when everything changed for me. Paul Klomparens the starting goal keeper was leaving Holland Soccer for MLS academy which opened up a position," Currier said. "I took that summer before tryouts to learn the unique art of goal keeping and couldn't have done it with my coach and mentor Paul. Though my junior year was rough when it came to how many mistakes and errors I was making a game I continued to improve. My coaches provided support and encouragement through it all."

He became a pivotal leader for the Dutch.

"Nolan has trained very hard to become our starting goalkeeper. His work ethic and intelligence have helped him become a very quick shot-stopper," Holland coach Greg Ceithaml said. "His leadership helped organize our defense against very strong opponents."

Then he had to hold that spot.

"When senior year rolled around there was some pretty big competition for the spot I had occupied kunior year. People questioned whether or not I would start. Fast forward to the end of the season being all-conference (honorable mention), all-area and all-district - I can thank my coaches and teammates for never losing faith in me. My final season with Holland High soccer didn't go exactly the way I wanted it to but the atmosphere and team was everything I had hoped for. I'm proud to be apart of Holland High's history while also excited to be apart of Olivet's future."

Contact sports editor Dan D’Addona at Dan.D’Addona@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanDAddona or Facebook @HollandSentinelSports.

