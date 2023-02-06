Read full article on original website
How To Encrypt A Storage Device On MacOS, And Why You Might Need To
Your macOS device has multiple layers of encryption that you can take advantage of, from built-in software to hardware security. We'll show you how to use them.
Today's Wordle Answer #602 – February 11, 2023 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle should be all too familiar to developers, but if you're having trouble with the solution, we have the solution (and the answer) if you need it.
Yahoo Plans Layoffs As Part Of Major Ad Tech Strategy Change
Yahoo is the latest tech company to announce big layoffs, but the reason differs from that of its competitors, according to its chief executive.
Microsoft Is Talking About The AI Risks Everyone Would Rather Ignore
Microsoft's most recent live event went into great detail on the future of AI on the company's products. As covered by The Verge's liveblog of the event (for unknown reasons, Microsoft elected not to livestream) the company displayed ways AI tools in Windows and Bing could improve everything from home cooking to web design. Unlike many other companies, however, Microsoft also addressed the potentially negative impacts of AI as a widely available tool.
Disney Cuts 7,000 Jobs In Effort To Make Streaming Profitable
Disney's CEO Bob Iger has performed his first big restructuring since returning to his role in November 2022. Thousands will lose their jobs as a result.
How To Clear Spotify's Cache Data On Your Android Or iPhone
If you have less space than needed or are experiencing signs that your mobile device is low on memory, you may fix the issue by clearing your Spotify cache.
Microsoft Radically Improving Search In Cooperation With OpenAI, Dubbing It 'The New Bing'
By now, you've probably heard ad nauseam about the rise of artificial intelligence. Once the watercooler topic of geeky tech enthusiasts, the conversation about AI has exploded in recent months thanks to the release of tools like ChatGPT, which greatly advanced the scope of what a chatbot is capable of.
OnePlus 11 5G And Buds Pro 2 US Pricing, Release Dates Revealed
At its in-person launch event earlier today, OnePlus introduced a slew of devices, including the OnePlus 11, the Buds Pro wireless earbuds, and its first tablet as well. Of course, the big reveal was the asking price of these shiny new gizmos, and OnePlus didn't disappoint. Starting with OnePlus Buds 2 Pro, these noise-canceling wireless earbuds will hit the shelves carrying a price tag of $179 in the U.S. It will be up for grabs from Amazon and the company's official website.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Review: Excellence Is Expensive
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra delivers the brand's best mobile experience in a single flat (non-folding) form, not unlike its predecessors. But is it enough?
Microsoft Introduces Bing Chat, A New ChatGPT-Like Tool To Answer Any And Every Question
Coming to the next-generation capabilities, Microsoft is baking a dedicated chat experience in Bing that is capable of writing emails, penning LinkedIn posts, planning full-fledged travel itineraries, detailing meal plans with specific dietary needs, and more. Users can even ask it to generate music trivia game plans. Microsoft is pushing it as a co-pilot experience for web browsing in Edge. The supercharged Bing chat system lives as a sidebar in Microsoft's Edge browser, and it will do a lot more than what ChatGPT is currently capable of. With Bing chat, Microsoft is taking ChatGPT's skills to the next level by letting an AI engine combine web search activity and present it in an interactive format.
