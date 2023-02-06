Microsoft and Google are currently locked in a race to get a conversational AI added to their respective search engines, and at this time, it looks like Microsoft's Bing Chat will beat Google's Bard to the punch. Both companies introduced their products and some details on their plans over the past couple of days, though neither chatbot is fully available for anyone to use quite yet. Despite that, Microsoft and Google have shown demonstrations of their AIs in action, and they look pretty impressive.

