Engadget

Apple's latest iPad Air models are $99 off right now

Grab the 64GB for $500, or $650 for the 256GB model.
ZDNet

Never pay full price for an iPad Pro: 11 great deals happening now

Apple is notorious for having high-quality -- albeit high priced -- products that never really go on sale. So when you snag a discount on any Apple product, it's worth noting. And, if you can spot a deal on Apple's most powerful and impressive tablet -- the iPad Pro -- it's worth buying. The iPad Pro is by far the most expensive tablet Apple makes, but there are still discounts to be had, especially around the holiday shopping season.
ZDNet

Don't waste your money on these Apple products: January 2023 edition

2022 was a busy year for Apple, with the company updating pretty much everything, from the iPhone, the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch, and the iPad and iPad Pro. And with a January 2023 refresh of the Mac Mini and MacBook Pro, kitting these out with the latest-generation Apple Silicon M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max, the line up is stronger than ever.
Android Police

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 for just $140 is too good a deal to pass up

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 is the successor to the Tab A7, featuring some nice improvements over the earlier model. Its 1200p display and quad stereo speakers make it a great entertainment device. This one is limited to 32GB of onboard storage, but if that's not a deal-breaker, then this is a killer price on our favorite cheap Android tablet.
CNET

Apple's 10th-Gen iPad Returns to Record Low Price With $50 Off at These Retailers

Apple makes some of the best tablets on the market, but they aren't the cheapest options around so it's usually well worth hopping on an iPad deal if you see one. One such deal applies to Apple's latest entry-level iPad right now with a variety of retailers taking $50 off its regular price. The 10th-gen iPad is down to just $399 for the 64GB model at Amazon, Best Buy and Target. Other configurations, including higher-capacity models and cellular-equipped variants, are also seeing the huge savings.
News 8 WROC

What can we expect from the iPhone 15?

KSNF/KODE — The iPhone 15 isn’t expected to debut for another nine months at the earliest, but there’s already been a fair number of rumors and leaks for the next batch of iPhones. For example, it looks as though Apple will finally embrace USB-C charging and ditch the Lightning port. And we may see an […]
Creative Bloq

No, Tim Cook didn't just announce the iPhone Ultra

Even before the iPhone 14 was released in September, we began to hear rumours about the Apple's 2023 phone line up, which will presumably include the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. But one of the most enduring rumours has been speculation about the introduction of an entirely new model, the iPhone Ultra.
ETOnline.com

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Is Back On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever Right Now

Tablets are perfect for anyone who needs a portable computer that's a bit smaller and lighter than a standard laptop. As opposed to smartphones, tablets have a bit more processing power, so you can complete tons of tasks on a tablet. The extra screen space is also a blessing when it comes to streaming movies, writing notes, personalizing photos, reading eBooks and more.
Engadget

Apple's 10.9-inch iPad is back down to an all-time low of $399

Here's a quick...
CNET

Upgrade for Less With This 1-Day Refurb iPhone and Apple Watch Sale

Apple's most recent iPhone tends to be one of the best phones to buy and its various Apple Watch models pepper our list of the best smartwatches. That premium experience comes at a price, though, and Apple gear is often more expensive than devices from competing brands. However, if you don't mind a preowned device, you can save a ton of cash on your next Apple product with this one-day sale at Woot. You can choose from a massive selection of refurbished Apple Watches and iPhones and save big compared to buying from Apple directly.
Cult of Mac

M1 iPad Pro and iPad mini 6 hit Apple’s refurbished store

Apple has started selling refurbished iPad mini 6 and M1 iPad Pro models through its Certified Refurbished store in the US. Both these tablets launched in 2021. Depending on the iPad you want, you can save up to $320 by buying a refurbished unit. Save big on refurbished M1 iPad...
Cult of Mac

Apple Pencil 2 is more affordable than ever after a $40 discount

The Apple Pencil 2 is again down to its lowest price of $89, a sweet $40 off its $129. If you use your iPad heavily for note-taking or sketching, the Apple Pencil 2 is a no-brainer. Apple’s handy iPad accessory can magnetically attach to the tablet and charge wirelessly.
Phone Arena

These 30 Samsung phones and tablets will get Android 14

Google released the first Android 14 Developer Preview on February 8. It's only available for eligible Google Pixel devices at the moment. The announcement definitely has other Android handset owners wondering if their phone will get Android 14. If you have a Samsung phone, SamMobile has compiled a list of handsets that are expected to get the next version of Android's smartphone operating system.
BGR.com

Rumor: Apple could limit iPhone 15’s USB-C port to approved accessories

A rumor shared on Weibo (via MacRumors) suggests that iPhone 15 series’ new USB-C port will feature a Lightning-like authenticator chip. The information comes from a user who claims to be an integrated circuit expert with 25 years of experience. While Apple already offers a USB-C port for the...
