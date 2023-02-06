Apple's most recent iPhone tends to be one of the best phones to buy and its various Apple Watch models pepper our list of the best smartwatches. That premium experience comes at a price, though, and Apple gear is often more expensive than devices from competing brands. However, if you don't mind a preowned device, you can save a ton of cash on your next Apple product with this one-day sale at Woot. You can choose from a massive selection of refurbished Apple Watches and iPhones and save big compared to buying from Apple directly.

4 DAYS AGO