Monroe, LA

Ruston woman arrested in connection with Sunday shooting of Monroe man

By Ian Robinson, Monroe News-Star
 4 days ago
A Ruston woman was arrested for her involvement in the Sunday shooting death of a Monroe man.

Nakeya Baker, 18 of Ruston was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on Monday and charged with criminal conspiracy.

According to authorities, officers investigated a homicide that occurred Sunday on State Street in Monroe. The investigation revealed that Baker drove her girlfriend to Monroe from Ruston after her girlfriend received a call from her mother that she had been battered.

Video footage from the Fast Stop located on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive showed Baker arriving with an unknown Black male in a white four-door vehicle. The male entered the store and approached the vehicle, striking him to the ground. The male suspect then went to the door of the convenience store and waived for Baker to come in.

According to authorities, Baker entered the store and look at the victim lying on the floor. Baker and the male then casually walked out of the store where Baker entered the vehicle on the passenger side. The vehicle left the store and went into the direction of the victim's residence.

As the victim walked towards his residence on State Street, shots were fired and the victim was struck causing his death, authorities said. According to a witness' account at the time of the shooting, a white four door vehicle was parked in front of the the victim's residence. The witness also admitted to seeing the male enter the vehicle and flee the area.

When authorities questioned Baker about the shooting, she allegedly laughed and smirked during her interview and refused to identify the suspect in the shooting. She was arrested and charged with felony conspiracy to commit murder.

