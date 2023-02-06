ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIFR

Murder investigation under way after shooting and crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating Wednesday’s shooting death as a murder after a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Rockford. First responders found a 26-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound while responding to a five-vehicle crash near the intersection of First Avenue and Charles Street. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, but did not survive.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Police investigate 5 car crash, possible shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least five vehicles are involved in a crash Wednesday at Charles Street and 1st Avenue in Rockford. 23 News reporter Conor Hollingsworth is live at the scene of the crash:. Chestnut and S. Winnebago streets are roped off by Rockford police Wednesday in a possible...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

One person dead after shooting, vehicle-crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 26-year-old man is dead after a possible shooting and vehicle crash Wednesday at Charles Street and First Avenue. Rockford police say at least five vehicles were involved in the crash. 23 News streamed a live look at the scene where Rockford police and Winnebago County...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Police search for Rockford man, charged with aggravated DUI in fatal crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is wanted Wednesday after charges were handed down connected to a fatal crash in January 2023. Joseph Koenig, 32, faces six counts of aggravated DUI involving death and driving under the influence of drugs. Anyone with information about Koenig can contact Rockford police at 815-966-2900.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Janesville police warn of man impersonating cop

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - An incident Wednesday night has police in Janesville warning residents to be vigilant of a man attempting to impersonate police. Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, a white male driving a black, Hummer SUV brandishing red and blue flashing lights tried to pull over a woman driving on Center Avenue near Rockport Road in Janesville.
JANESVILLE, WI
WIFR

Car caught under semi-truck in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigation is underway Tuesday after a car became stuck under a semi-truck in south Rockford. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Samuelson and Falcon roads in Rockford. Injuries have not been confirmed, but 23 News reports the coroner’s office is on...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford woman efforts result in changes to Alpine Road

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Alpine Road will soon see significant changes thanks to one local woman who advocated for improvements after losing her husband in a devastating accident. “He was walking across the street, where he was hit and in the police report the girl that hit him basically said...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Man wanted in Montana arrested in Lee County

PAW PAW, Ill. (WIFR) - A Montana man wanted on a warrant in Montana was arrested Friday in Lee County. Thomas Jessberger, 48, formerly of Missoula, Mont. was pulled over Friday near Howlett and Woodlawn roads. Deputies say Jessberger had an existing warrant for violation of conditional release in Montana.
LEE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

City leaders hopeful as Belvidere Assembly idle date nears

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The day the Belvidere Assembly plant will go dark is less than three weeks away. As more than 1,000 workers get ready for what parent company Stellantis says will be a layoff of at least six months, the future of the nearly 300-acre site is uncertain. But, one Belvidere alderperson says whatever happens after Feb. 28–the day the facility hits indefinite pause–other new businesses are moving in.
BELVIDERE, IL
WIFR

Rockford Fire Department appoints, promotes 12 to leadership team

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An exciting day at the Rockford fire department as a dozen first responders receive a significant appointment or promotion Friday afternoon. One of those moving up in the ranks is Todd Monahan who was appointed to serve as the division chief of administration. Before this he was a district chief. He credits his success to his college roommate and good friend, Slade Berry, who also works for the department. Monahan says sharing this moment with his family today is a memory that will stick with him forever.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

SPFPA treasurer pleads guilty to $63K+ embezzlement scheme

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Morrison man pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing money from labor union Local 238, Security, Police and Fire Professionals of America (SPFPA). Brent Toppert, 42, was the elected financial secretary and treasurer of Local 238, which represents security personnel at a nuclear plant in Cordova, Ill.
MORRISON, IL

