WIFR
Murder investigation under way after shooting and crash in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating Wednesday’s shooting death as a murder after a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Rockford. First responders found a 26-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound while responding to a five-vehicle crash near the intersection of First Avenue and Charles Street. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, but did not survive.
Man found guilty of 2021 murder at Rockford housing development
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A jury has found Charles Beacham, 31, guilty of killing Jaz Conley Smith in June 2021. Rockford Police say the shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. June 2nd in the 1500 block of Meadow Court in the Blackhawk Courts housing development. Prosecutors said Beacham had been at a party at the address. […]
WIFR
Teen arrested in Rockford after targeting seniors in attempted carjackings
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A teenage boy is in custody Thursday after threatening three Rockford residents at gunpoint in two attempted carjackings. A 73-year-old woman and 82-year-old woman were threatened at gunpoint Thursday by a 16-year-old boy trying to steal their car. The women were inside their vehicle in the...
Rockford man arrested after trying to escape Ogle County police
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Ogle County Deputies have arrested Michael Moore, 36, of Rockford, after he attempted to flee from them after a traffic stop on I-39. According to police, deputies had pulled Moore over and were speaking to him when he hit the accelerator and fled at over 90 mph northbound on the interstate. […]
WIFR
Police investigate 5 car crash, possible shooting in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least five vehicles are involved in a crash Wednesday at Charles Street and 1st Avenue in Rockford. 23 News reporter Conor Hollingsworth is live at the scene of the crash:. Chestnut and S. Winnebago streets are roped off by Rockford police Wednesday in a possible...
WIFR
One person dead after shooting, vehicle-crash in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 26-year-old man is dead after a possible shooting and vehicle crash Wednesday at Charles Street and First Avenue. Rockford police say at least five vehicles were involved in the crash. 23 News streamed a live look at the scene where Rockford police and Winnebago County...
Two women charged after Janesville bar fight, shooting
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Two women were arrested after a shooting following a bar fight in Janesville Wednesday night. According to Janesville Police, Olivia Abarca, 34, and Jamie Payton, 39, got into an argument with a bartender in the 200 block of W. Milwaukee Street around 11 p.m. Police said the argument escalated into a […]
WIFR
Police search for Rockford man, charged with aggravated DUI in fatal crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is wanted Wednesday after charges were handed down connected to a fatal crash in January 2023. Joseph Koenig, 32, faces six counts of aggravated DUI involving death and driving under the influence of drugs. Anyone with information about Koenig can contact Rockford police at 815-966-2900.
WIFR
Janesville police warn of man impersonating cop
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - An incident Wednesday night has police in Janesville warning residents to be vigilant of a man attempting to impersonate police. Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, a white male driving a black, Hummer SUV brandishing red and blue flashing lights tried to pull over a woman driving on Center Avenue near Rockport Road in Janesville.
WIFR
Police search for suspects after Freeport residence hit by gunfire
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are looking for any tips Tuesday after what is believed to be a targeted shooting in Freeport. Officers dispatched just after 9 p.m. Monday to a home in the 500 block of S. McKinley Avenue to investigate. Police found bullet holes in the residence and...
Man charged with killing teen in Rockford street race crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have charged Larry Webb, 64, with killing a teen in a street race crash on September 5th, 2022. According to the charging documents, Webb was driving a silver 2003 Saturn L200 when he was involved in a high-speed, illegal street race with another car on West Jefferson Street. At […]
WIFR
Car caught under semi-truck in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigation is underway Tuesday after a car became stuck under a semi-truck in south Rockford. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Samuelson and Falcon roads in Rockford. Injuries have not been confirmed, but 23 News reports the coroner’s office is on...
Freeport home damaged in ‘targeted’ shooting Monday night
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Freeport say a Monday night shooting that damaged a home was not a random act. According to police, officers responded to a reported shooting around 9:09 p.m. in the 500 block of S. McKinley Avenue. The home bore evidence of gunfire, police said, but no one was injured. Investigators […]
WIFR
Rockford woman efforts result in changes to Alpine Road
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Alpine Road will soon see significant changes thanks to one local woman who advocated for improvements after losing her husband in a devastating accident. “He was walking across the street, where he was hit and in the police report the girl that hit him basically said...
WIFR
Man wanted in Montana arrested in Lee County
PAW PAW, Ill. (WIFR) - A Montana man wanted on a warrant in Montana was arrested Friday in Lee County. Thomas Jessberger, 48, formerly of Missoula, Mont. was pulled over Friday near Howlett and Woodlawn roads. Deputies say Jessberger had an existing warrant for violation of conditional release in Montana.
Three people arrested in Rockford shooting over fake drugs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested three people Monday night following a shooting after what was described as a drug deal gone awry. Officers were called to the 800 block of Cottage Grove around 7:25 p.m. for a reported shooting. Witnesses told police they saw a person at the home shooting toward a blue […]
WIFR
Rockford man set to open Mama Lisa’s Groceries on Broadway in honor of his mom
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The old Gray’s IGA Food building on Broadway, which has stood abandoned since 2018 finally opens its doors again as a new grocery store offering a variety of food. The east side of Rockford is making it easier for residents to get groceries by being...
WIFR
City leaders hopeful as Belvidere Assembly idle date nears
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The day the Belvidere Assembly plant will go dark is less than three weeks away. As more than 1,000 workers get ready for what parent company Stellantis says will be a layoff of at least six months, the future of the nearly 300-acre site is uncertain. But, one Belvidere alderperson says whatever happens after Feb. 28–the day the facility hits indefinite pause–other new businesses are moving in.
WIFR
Rockford Fire Department appoints, promotes 12 to leadership team
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An exciting day at the Rockford fire department as a dozen first responders receive a significant appointment or promotion Friday afternoon. One of those moving up in the ranks is Todd Monahan who was appointed to serve as the division chief of administration. Before this he was a district chief. He credits his success to his college roommate and good friend, Slade Berry, who also works for the department. Monahan says sharing this moment with his family today is a memory that will stick with him forever.
WIFR
SPFPA treasurer pleads guilty to $63K+ embezzlement scheme
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Morrison man pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing money from labor union Local 238, Security, Police and Fire Professionals of America (SPFPA). Brent Toppert, 42, was the elected financial secretary and treasurer of Local 238, which represents security personnel at a nuclear plant in Cordova, Ill.
