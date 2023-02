The palpable anticipation that exuded from the stands before Vladimir Tarasenko took the Madison Square Garden ice for the first time in a Rangers sweater was only rivaled by the way the crowd erupted in cheers after he scored less than three minutes into the game Friday night. In that moment, roughly 30 hours after president and general manager Chris Drury acquired Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola, the shift in perception of this Rangers team was apparent, too. It wasn’t just the fact that they defeated the Kraken, 6-3, to pick up their fourth win in a row, but the way...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO