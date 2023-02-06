Did HBO Max Remove ‘Harry Potter’ … Again?!?

Looking to stream the Harry Potter movies? Unfortunately, you won’t find them on HBO Max , as the film series has been removed from the platform, along with the Fantastic Beasts series.

So, where can you go to keep up with our favorite wizards? Luckily, Peacock has just what you’re looking for.

Peacock and HBO Max have been going back and forth, sharing the rights of the fantasy film series since 2020, when the Warner Bros. streamer launched with all eight Harry Potte r movies. Now, the streamer has lost the movie twice to Peacock and hasn’t announced plans to get them back. They have also bid farewell to the two spin-off movies, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald .

If you’re wondering whether HBO Max lost the movies again, the answer is yes. The streamer welcomed all eight Harry Potter movies back to the platform in November 2022 after they were removed in August 2022. Now, in February 2023, the movies are no longer on the platform and neither are the Fantastic Beasts movies.

Desperate to binge-watch the beloved fantasy series — especially in anticipation of the release of the new video game Hogwarts Legacy ? Here’s what you need to know about Harry Potter and HBO Max, including where you can find all of the Harry Potter films right now.

Yes, the eight original Harry Potter movies have been removed from HBO Max with no return date in sight.

While you won’t find the Harry Potter films or the spin-off movies Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald on HBO Max right now, there are still a few Harry Potter -related titles on the streamer. Right now, you can stream the cast reunion, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts ; the Stephen Fry -hosted documentary, Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History ; and the trivia special, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses .

You won’t find Harry Potter on HBO Max right now, but you can watch all eight movies on Peacock Premium , the paid tier of NBC’s streaming service.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone , Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets , Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban , Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire , Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix , Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince , and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1 and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2 are all available to watch right now on Peacock Premium.

Peacock Premium is available at two price points: $4.99 per month with ads or $9.99 per month without ads.

The Fantastic Beasts movies currently aren’t available for streaming, but can be purchased on VOD platforms, such as Vudu , Prime Video , iTunes and Google Play .