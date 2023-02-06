ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver City, NM

THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Boutique’s owner shares vintage magic with customers

There’s a little bit of magic that seems to happen for those who walk through the door of Vintage Fantasies in downtown Silver City. It’s partly due to the clothing, but likely also comes from the shop’s proprietor, who delights in finding just the right outfit for a special occasion.
SILVER CITY, NM
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Commission to turn over operation of hospital, health council

Thursday’s Grant County Commission combined meeting and work session heralded several changes to health infrastructure in the region. In addition to formally moving to recruit and appoint a separate board for Gila Regional Medical Center and placing the county health council in the care of the Center for Health Innovation, commissioners said goodbye to hospital interim CEO Greg Brickner — for whom Thursday was the last commission meeting.
GRANT COUNTY, NM
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

County looks at return of separate hospital board

For the first time since the spring 2020 takeover of the direct operation of Gila Regional Medical Center by the Grant County Commission, county commissioners are meeting to consider the appointment of a new hospital board. The item on the commission’s meeting agenda for Thursday morning is just a starting...
GRANT COUNTY, NM

