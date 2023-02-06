Read full article on original website
WUSA
Judge drops charges against man accused of murder, prosecutor says they will indict in higher court
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — In Fairfax County, a judge has thrown out charges against a 22-year-old man accused of shooting another man to death in the parking lot of an Alexandria apartment complex. Prosecutors say they were unable to get a key witness in to testify against Francisco Juares...
WTOP
DC sergeant won’t face federal or city charges for killing suspect
Federal prosecutors won’t charge a D.C. police sergeant with shooting and killing a man who was running from officers last summer, citing insufficient evidence. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. said in a news release there is not enough evidence to pursue federal criminal civil rights charges or D.C. charges against Sergeant Reinaldo Otero-Camacho.
Jury finds third suspect guilty in murder of 22-year-old in Annapolis
After a weeklong trial, a jury in Anne Arundel County found the third and final suspect guilty in the killing of 22-year-old Cornell Young.
Breaking down how parents can and can't be held responsible for their kid's crimes
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Juvenile crimes, particularly carjackings, are skyrocketing in Prince George’s County, according to police stats, leading some residents to demand more accountability. At a public safety community meeting Wednesday, Prince George’s County Deputy Police Chief Vernon Hale said there were 3,487 car thefts across the...
Montgomery County Public School Driver Guilty Of Abusing Special Needs Students: Prosecutors
Prosecutors say that a school bus driver in Montgomery County who drove special education students was found criminally responsible for sexually abusing four girls on his route following a lengthy investigation. Gaithersburg resident Etienne Kabongo, 67, was found guilty by a jury on Thursday, Feb. 9 to multiple counts of...
Temple Hills Man Cops To Selling Fentanyl-Laced Pills With Sister To Woman Wit Previous OD
It was a family affair for a brother-sister duo who admitted to selling fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl that led to the fatal overdose of a 20-year-old woman in 2021 in Washington, DC. Larry Jerome Eastman, 22, of Temple Hills, and his sister, DC resident Justice Michelle Eastman, 26,...
Hooded Shooting Suspects At Large In Fairfax County: Police (DEVELOPING)
Police say that two men are on the run after a midday shooting in Fairfax County.An alert was issued by the Fairfax County Police Department at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 advising that there was a shooting in the 5100 block of Woodmere Drive in Centerville.One victim was found at th…
Police ID Man Killed Outside Laurel Shopping Center
Police have identified the New Carrollton man killed in a shooting outside of a Laurel shopping center, authorities announced. Antwaun D. Conyers, 32, was allegedly shot in the 3500 block of Russett Green East around 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to an Anne Arundel County police spokesperson. The suspect,...
D.C. Officer Who Shot And Killed Kevin Hargraves-Shird Won’t Face Charges
Metropolitan Police Department officer Reinaldo Otero-Camacho won’t face charges for fatally shooting 31-year-old D.C. resident Kevin Hargraves-Shird in Brightwood Park last summer. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the D.C. announced on Thursday that there is “insufficient evidence” to bring federal or local charges against Otero-Camacho, who killed Hargraves-Shird in...
Victim Assaulted In D.C. Elevator
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an assault that occurred yesterday morning in Northeast D.C. Shortly after 7 am, a victim was approached by a suspect in an elevator at the 300 Block of H Street. The victim was assaulted by the suspect. The suspect quickly left the scene after the victim defended themselves. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects. If you have any information about this case, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The post Victim Assaulted In D.C. Elevator appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Found Stabbed To Death Near District Heights Shopping Center (DEVELOPING)
One man is dead after an apparent stabbing in Prince George's County, police say. Detectives are investigating after the man was found outside the 3700 block of Donnell Drive around 10:50 a.m., Friday, Feb. 10, according to a Prince George's County Police Department spokesperson. The man was pronounced dead at...
fox5dc.com
Mother joins lawsuit against Fairfax commonwealth's attorney
A northern Virginia woman is adding herself to the federal lawsuit against the Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Amber Reel is suing for emotional distress, claiming prosecutor Steve Descano's office dropped the ball -- missing court-ordered deadlines in the felony case against a man charged with sexually abusing her 11-year-old son.
WUSA
Car theft crisis in Maryland being driven by juveniles, police say
The car theft crisis in Prince George's County is reaching new heights. Police say juveniles are driving some breathtaking numbers.
D.C. Police Make Arrest In Murder Of 23-Year-Old
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest of a young man in Northeast D.C. that happened on June 26th, 2022. Officers from the Sixth District responded to the 500 Block of 50th Street to investigate a shooting report shortly after 12:30 am. When officers arrived, they found two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS and Fire Departments responded to the scene and brought the victims to nearby hospitals. One of the victims was pronounced dead after all life-saving efforts failed. 23-year-old Markel Ford of D.C. was identified as the victim. An 18-year-old The post D.C. Police Make Arrest In Murder Of 23-Year-Old appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Judge orders accused Potomac Ave Metro shooter charged with murder to remain in custody
WASHINGTON (7News) — A judge ordered Tuesday that the 31-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed a Metro worker and injured three others in a Feb. 1 shooting at the Potomac Avenue Metro station remain in custody on no bond. The order was made on the judge's finding of...
Man shot dead in car in Prince George's County
SUITLAND, Md. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot dead in Suitland Friday morning. Prince George's County Police Department officers were called to the area of the 3200 block of Swann Road, near the Suitland Federal Center, for a reported shooting around 6:40 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a man in a car who had been shot multiple times. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. The man has not yet been identified by police.
Family identifies couple that died in Lanham house fire
LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — The family of the couple that died in a Prince George’s County house fire early Friday morning is still processing what happened. “I don’t know how this could happen to people like that. I’m numb about it,” Harper said. William Harper said his sister, Aurelia Harper Cannon-Bey, and brother-in-law, […]
WJLA
Trial delayed for former PGPD officer charged with killing handcuffed man
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Suspended Prince George's County Police Department Cpl. Michael Owen, accused of murder for shooting a handcuffed man, William Green, three years ago had accepted a plea deal to voluntary manslaughter for a lesser sentence from State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. But then, a judge rejected the deal and Braveboy claimed she was ready for trial.
NBC Washington
DC Elementary School Teacher Accused of Assaulting Student
D.C. police arrested a teacher accused of assaulting a student. The alleged assault happened at Langley Elementary School on T Street NW Sept. 8, investigators said. The victim's mother contacted police, telling them her child came home that day with bruises to their chest and forehead. After review of surveillance...
'Not Random' Shooting In Waldorf Leaves Teen Hospitalized: Sheriff
Gunshots rang out in the middle of the afternoon in Charles County on Wednesday, leaving a teen boy with a gunshot wound in an apparently targeted attack. Shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said that officers responded to a home in Albermarle Place in Waldorf to investigate a reported shooting involving a 14-year-old boy who was struck in the leg.
