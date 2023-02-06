WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an assault that occurred yesterday morning in Northeast D.C. Shortly after 7 am, a victim was approached by a suspect in an elevator at the 300 Block of H Street. The victim was assaulted by the suspect. The suspect quickly left the scene after the victim defended themselves. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects. If you have any information about this case, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The post Victim Assaulted In D.C. Elevator appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 15 HOURS AGO