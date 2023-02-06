ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

WTOP

DC sergeant won’t face federal or city charges for killing suspect

Federal prosecutors won’t charge a D.C. police sergeant with shooting and killing a man who was running from officers last summer, citing insufficient evidence. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. said in a news release there is not enough evidence to pursue federal criminal civil rights charges or D.C. charges against Sergeant Reinaldo Otero-Camacho.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Police ID Man Killed Outside Laurel Shopping Center

Police have identified the New Carrollton man killed in a shooting outside of a Laurel shopping center, authorities announced. Antwaun D. Conyers, 32, was allegedly shot in the 3500 block of Russett Green East around 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to an Anne Arundel County police spokesperson. The suspect,...
LAUREL, MD
DCist

D.C. Officer Who Shot And Killed Kevin Hargraves-Shird Won’t Face Charges

Metropolitan Police Department officer Reinaldo Otero-Camacho won’t face charges for fatally shooting 31-year-old D.C. resident Kevin Hargraves-Shird in Brightwood Park last summer. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the D.C. announced on Thursday that there is “insufficient evidence” to bring federal or local charges against Otero-Camacho, who killed Hargraves-Shird in...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Victim Assaulted In D.C. Elevator

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an assault that occurred yesterday morning in Northeast D.C. Shortly after 7 am, a victim was approached by a suspect in an elevator at the 300 Block of H Street. The victim was assaulted by the suspect. The suspect quickly left the scene after the victim defended themselves. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects. If you have any information about this case, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The post Victim Assaulted In D.C. Elevator appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Mother joins lawsuit against Fairfax commonwealth's attorney

A northern Virginia woman is adding herself to the federal lawsuit against the Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Amber Reel is suing for emotional distress, claiming prosecutor Steve Descano's office dropped the ball -- missing court-ordered deadlines in the felony case against a man charged with sexually abusing her 11-year-old son.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Make Arrest In Murder Of 23-Year-Old

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest of a young man in Northeast D.C. that happened on June 26th, 2022. Officers from the Sixth District responded to the 500 Block of 50th Street to investigate a shooting report shortly after 12:30 am. When officers arrived, they found two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS and Fire Departments responded to the scene and brought the victims to nearby hospitals. One of the victims was pronounced dead after all life-saving efforts failed.  23-year-old Markel Ford of D.C. was identified as the victim. An 18-year-old The post D.C. Police Make Arrest In Murder Of 23-Year-Old appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man shot dead in car in Prince George's County

SUITLAND, Md. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot dead in Suitland Friday morning. Prince George's County Police Department officers were called to the area of the 3200 block of Swann Road, near the Suitland Federal Center, for a reported shooting around 6:40 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a man in a car who had been shot multiple times. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. The man has not yet been identified by police.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Family identifies couple that died in Lanham house fire

LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — The family of the couple that died in a Prince George’s County house fire early Friday morning is still processing what happened. “I don’t know how this could happen to people like that. I’m numb about it,” Harper said. William Harper said his sister, Aurelia Harper Cannon-Bey, and brother-in-law, […]
LANHAM, MD
WJLA

Trial delayed for former PGPD officer charged with killing handcuffed man

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Suspended Prince George's County Police Department Cpl. Michael Owen, accused of murder for shooting a handcuffed man, William Green, three years ago had accepted a plea deal to voluntary manslaughter for a lesser sentence from State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. But then, a judge rejected the deal and Braveboy claimed she was ready for trial.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

DC Elementary School Teacher Accused of Assaulting Student

D.C. police arrested a teacher accused of assaulting a student. The alleged assault happened at Langley Elementary School on T Street NW Sept. 8, investigators said. The victim's mother contacted police, telling them her child came home that day with bruises to their chest and forehead. After review of surveillance...
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Daily Voice

'Not Random' Shooting In Waldorf Leaves Teen Hospitalized: Sheriff

Gunshots rang out in the middle of the afternoon in Charles County on Wednesday, leaving a teen boy with a gunshot wound in an apparently targeted attack. Shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said that officers responded to a home in Albermarle Place in Waldorf to investigate a reported shooting involving a 14-year-old boy who was struck in the leg.
WALDORF, MD
DCist

DCist

Washington, DC
