New Mexico State

Comments / 11

boo
4d ago

If they can offer free meals in the summer to anyone under 18 they need to make sure every students gets a free meal and seconds if need be! Every child regard less of parental status should receive free lunches. Not everyone can afford the lunches which is overly priced with so little food for these students

Barbara Oree
3d ago

That’s all fine and well as long as it’s healthy, I see pictures of the food and it just looks awful. Would not give that to my dog

Angela Legarreta
4d ago

and once again the taxpayers are left to pay for the welfare breeders, nit to mention the property owners whis taxes will continue to increase, perhaps the government should have them pay higher taxes on each kid they have instead of the child credit thing

KRQE News 13

Roundhouse Roundup: Abolishing the Public Education Department

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The debate over education in New Mexico is ramping up. Already, legislators debated ways to provide more educational options to kids. And Friday, February 10, legislators are scheduled to debate letting voters remove the Public Education Department (PED). Replacing PED Today, the Senate Rules Committee is scheduled to debate Senate Joint […]
The Center Square

Governor Michelle Lujan announces bipartisan tax cut plan

(The Center Square) -New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham unveiled a bipartisan plan to cut taxes in the state. The plan would reduce the state’s Gross Receipts Tax rate by a quarter percent to 4.625%. It would also create a deduction for many services sold to businesses. The plan could save New Mexicans as much as $411 million, according to the press release from the governor’s office. State Rep. Jason...
NEW MEXICO STATE
krwg.org

Local officials weigh in on firearm legislation

This year during the New Mexico Legislative session, multiple bills have been put forth regarding firearm-related legislation. This comes as New Mexico’s firearm-related deaths are on the rise, with a jump of 55% from 2010 to 2020, according to the New Mexico Department of Health. Miranda Viscoli is the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Bill looks to pay teachers’ health care premiums

Kevin Darrow, a music teacher at Wood Gormley Elementary School, estimated he spends nearly 14 percent of his earnings — some $600 per month — on health insurance. “For a teacher, that’s a lot of money,” he said. And Darrow said he’s one of the lucky...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Most popular girl names in the ’00s in New Mexico

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in New Mexico using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in New Mexico from 2000 to 2009. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names...
NEW MEXICO STATE
rrobserver.com

Proposed graduation requirements close doors to opportunity

Thousands of students have passed through the doors of our collective classrooms. We have supported and challenged them to realize their potential, and we have celebrated and cried with them along the way. We tell you this because, as New Mexico Teachers of the Year, not only do we know the education issues in our state, but we also know our kids – and we have worked tirelessly to clear paths for their success.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Santa Fe Reporter

NM House Passes Gun Storage Bill

Following a three-hour sometimes contentious discussion yesterday (starting at about 12:10 in the recording), the state House passed 37-32 House Bill 9, also known as “Bennie’s Bill,” which creates criminal penalties in some cases for negligently storing firearms in such a way as to make them accessible to children. The bill’s name honors Albuquerque middle school student Bennie Hargrove, who was fatally shot in 2021 by a classmate using his father’s improperly stored gun. “This bill is about saving lives and protecting our children,” state Rep. Pamelya Herndon, D-Albuquerque, said in a statement. “If the gun used to take Bennie Hargrove’s life was properly secured, he would still be with us today. We can prevent school shootings and other senseless tragedies by holding adults accountable for negligently storing their guns.” The bill specifically holds adults accountable for making a firearm accessible to a minor if the minor brandishes the weapon (a misdemeanor), and for negligently making a firearm accessible to a minor if the minor uses the weapon and it results in great bodily harm or death (a fourth-degree felony). As the Albuquerque Journal reports, Hargrove’s grandmother Vanessa Sawyer, along with numerous Albuquerque students, visited the Capitol yesterday to support the bill, which also has the support of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and the Albuquerque Police Department. The Senate will now consider the legislation.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Jake Wells

New Mexico Homeowners Eligible for $20,000 in Assistance

Believe it or not, New Mexico homeowners facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic can still apply for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF). This federal program provides grants of up to $20,000 per household to cover mortgage payments, taxes, and insurance and can be used to maintain housing or reduce delinquency.
kunm.org

THURS: NM Game Commission left without enough members to function, + More

New Mexico wildlife commission left without enough members - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press. A key state commission that guides New Mexico's wildlife agency and oversees a multimillion-dollar budget that includes conservation, hunting and fishing programs won't be able to conduct any business until the governor fills at least one of four outstanding vacancies.
ALABAMA STATE
ladailypost.com

New Mexico Wildlife Federation Tracking Key Bills

New Mexico Wildlife Federation is tracking several key legislative issues. Courtesy/NMWF. New Mexico Wildlife Federation (NMWF) has been tracking several key legislative issues including:. SB254 – a bill sponsored by Sens. Steven Neville and Pete Campos to increase hunting and fishing license fees. The NMWF supports the bill because the...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KTSM

Local dispensaries asking New Mexico authorities for full access to cannabis

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KTSM) – Cannabis dispensaries are meeting with New Mexico officials to support cannabis consumers across New Mexico. Dispensary manager at High Horse cannabis company Bennett Castro, tells KTSM they want to bring a positive message to New Mexico executives, making them aware that 24/7 cannabis dispensaries are safe, specially to those who […]
CHAPARRAL, NM
newmexicopbs.org

Doctors Leaving New Mexico

02.10.23– The panel talks through the growing problem of doctors and healthcare workers leaving our state, exploring some of the reasons behind the dwindling numbers and trying to find solutions. Host: Gene Grant. Line Opinion Panelist:. Dede Feldman, fmr. NM State Senator. H. Diane Snyder, fmr. NM State Senator.
