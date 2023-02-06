Read full article on original website
Study Says Idaho Wouldn't Have to Subsidize Oregon Counties if They Join Idaho
BOISE - An analysis of the economics of the Greater Idaho movement proposal, which seeks to make select Oregon counties part of Idaho, has been released by conservative think tank Claremont Institute. The study finds that although Oregon’s spending per resident in northwestern Oregon is comparable to its spending per...
Northern Idaho Man Wins $80,000 in Idaho Lottery's Big Spin Event
IDAHO - On Wednesday, two Idahoans took home five-figure prizes after taking part in the Idaho Lottery's Big Spin Event. The two Big Spin winners met at Boise Towne Square Wednesday afternoon to spin the wheel for a chance to win up to $100,000. Joe Cramer from Oldtown, ID, and...
Idaho Legislature Introduces Bill to ban Local Governments From Restricting Natural gas
Idaho Rep. Sage Dixon is carrying a new bill that would ban cities, counties and other local units of government from placing restrictions on natural gas and propane to fight climate change and greenhouse gas emissions. “This is a bill that addresses an instance that has been growing across the...
Bill Requiring ‘Reasonable’ Rental Fees Clears Idaho Senate Committee
A new law that would require fees imposed on residential tenants to be reasonable and in an amount that is no greater than what was agreed to in a rental contract passed out of committee for amendments in the Idaho Senate on Wednesday. The members of the Senate Judiciary and...
High School Seniors Sought to Represent Idaho at 2023 National Youth Science Camp, Deadline to Apply is February 28
IDAHO - Applications are now being accepted from high school juniors and seniors in the classes of 2023 and 2024 to represent Idaho at the 2023 National Youth Science Camp (NYSCamp). Two students from each state, Washington D.C. and select countries will attend the all-expenses-paid program, held from June 19 – July 12, 2023.
Idaho Fish & Game Looking for More Volunteer Hunter Education Instructors
IDAHO - Idaho Fish and Game’s Hunter Education Program is looking for new volunteer instructors to help teach the newest generation of hunters about safety, ethics and conservation. To teach hunter education, you need to be a certified instructor. All new instructors must pass a background check. To apply,...
Bill Prohibiting Immunization Considerations in Child Protection Cases Advances in Idaho Senate
After discussions of alleged vaccine-related child protection situations in states as far away as Maine, but none in Idaho, the Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee unanimously voted to advance a bill that would prohibit immunization status from being a factor in child protection investigations or termination of parental rights. Senate...
Oregon takes first step to giving tax breaks to homeowners who rent out rooms
SALEM - Oregon moved a step closer Tuesday to giving homeowners tax breaks for renting out rooms in their houses. House Bill 3032 would allow homeowners to subtract up to $12,000 per rented room from their state taxable income each year. The House Committee on Housing and Homelessness endorsed the measure on a 9-1 vote; it still needs approval from a second committee before it could be voted on by the full House.
$754.6 Million Powerball Jackpot won by a Single Ticket Sold in Washington State
CLARKSTON - One person in Washington has won the Powerball jackpot prize of $754.6 million -- the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history, according to Powerball. If the winner chooses to receive their winnings in a lump sum payment, they will receive a total $407.2...
Tax incentives for sustainable jet fuel could soon be coming to Washington
OLYMPIA — Lawmakers are hoping to incentivize the creation of cleaner fuels for airplanes. A bill, sponsored by Spokane Democratic Sen. Andy Billig, would give tax incentives to manufacture and purchase alternative jet fuel, which are biofuels with a lower carbon intensity than conventional jet fuels. They are often made from sustainable feedstock, such as corn or agricultural residues, and can be blended with conventional jet fuels to create a cleaner fuel for the environment.
$8,500 Workforce Training Grant Bill Squeaks Through Idaho House on Close Vote
Following the longest floor debate of the year on Monday, a divided Idaho House of Representatives narrowly passed a bill that would provide $8,500 workforce training grants to Idaho high school graduates to put toward career training. Legislators spent more than two hours debating House Bill 24 straight through their...
‘Wolves in my backyard’: Rep. Kretz wants Washington wolf hunting back in season
OLYMPIA– State Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, has introduced a bill to the Washington Legislature to put measures in place to make the expanding wolf population in western Washington easier to cull. The title of Kretz’s bill, HB 1698, states the bill is an act to provide “flexibility for the...
Oregon brewers and distillers help lead the nonalcoholic beverage boom
HOOD RIVER - The Pacific Northwest helped pioneer craft brewing, and it’s still a hub for small breweries and small-batch distilleries. It should perhaps come as no surprise, then, that the region is also at the forefront of brewing and distilling nonalcoholic adult beverages like beer and spirits. Larry...
Slavery Reparations Task Force in California Eyeing $5 Million Payments, Restitution
Kamilah Moore, the chair of California’s Reparations Task Force, is a direct descendant of enslaved people in the United States. Now, she’s one of several leaders behind the nation’s groundbreaking reparations effort to examine the impact slavery and systemic racism has had on Black Americans and how to reverse the harm it’s done.
Nearly 150,000 Idahoans Could Lose Medicaid Coverage
BOISE - As the pandemic gave way to the worst health crisis in modern history, emergency rules kept Idahoans and other Americans from losing Medicaid coverage — regardless of changes in their income or life circumstances. The COVID-19 situation has changed in the U.S., and that guarantee of ongoing...
Critics warn real estate tax bill would warp Washington housing market
OLYMPIA- Washington property buyers and sellers currently pay one of the highest rates for real estate excise taxes, or REET, of any state in the country. A new House bill introduced this session would make it the highest, with the new money used to build subsidized housing. Critics warn it will create “bizarre incentives” in the market and ultimately result in even greater housing unaffordability.
Federal law Caps Insulin Costs for low-Income Idahoans
As part of the federal Inflation Reduction Act, people around the country, including Idaho, are now paying less for insulin. A provision that took effect on Jan. 1 caps the cost of a month’s supply of insulin at $35 for people on Medicare Part D, according to a press release from White House Regional Communications Director Haris Talwar. And on July 1, people on Medicare Part B will get the same cap.
Jim Fredericks Named New Director of Idaho Fish & Game
IDAHO - The Idaho Fish & Game Commission has named Jim Fredericks as the new Director of the Idaho Fish and Game. Fredericks, 58, has been a deputy director for IFG since 2021. Fredericks, who was raised in Moscow since grade school, graduated from University of Idaho with a bachelor's...
Emergency Food Allotments in Washington State end on March 1
OLYMPIA - Emergency food allotments in Washington state are ending after February and food benefit amounts from the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services will decrease to normal benefit levels beginning in March of 2023. Since March of 2020 through this month, the federal government issued temporary emergency...
Man Dies After van Careens Down Steep Embankment in Southern Idaho
TWIN FALLS - Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in southern Idaho involving a van that drove over steep embankment. Police say at around 1:21 p.m. on Sunday in Twin Falls County, on Thousand Springs Grade Road, a 73-year-old man from Jerome was traveling westbound in a 1996 Ford Econoline Van. He lost control and drove off the south side of the roadway over a steep embankment.
