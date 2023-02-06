ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon takes first step to giving tax breaks to homeowners who rent out rooms

SALEM - Oregon moved a step closer Tuesday to giving homeowners tax breaks for renting out rooms in their houses. House Bill 3032 would allow homeowners to subtract up to $12,000 per rented room from their state taxable income each year. The House Committee on Housing and Homelessness endorsed the measure on a 9-1 vote; it still needs approval from a second committee before it could be voted on by the full House.
OREGON STATE
Tax incentives for sustainable jet fuel could soon be coming to Washington

OLYMPIA — Lawmakers are hoping to incentivize the creation of cleaner fuels for airplanes. A bill, sponsored by Spokane Democratic Sen. Andy Billig, would give tax incentives to manufacture and purchase alternative jet fuel, which are biofuels with a lower carbon intensity than conventional jet fuels. They are often made from sustainable feedstock, such as corn or agricultural residues, and can be blended with conventional jet fuels to create a cleaner fuel for the environment.
WASHINGTON STATE
Nearly 150,000 Idahoans Could Lose Medicaid Coverage

BOISE - As the pandemic gave way to the worst health crisis in modern history, emergency rules kept Idahoans and other Americans from losing Medicaid coverage — regardless of changes in their income or life circumstances. The COVID-19 situation has changed in the U.S., and that guarantee of ongoing...
IDAHO STATE
Critics warn real estate tax bill would warp Washington housing market

OLYMPIA- Washington property buyers and sellers currently pay one of the highest rates for real estate excise taxes, or REET, of any state in the country. A new House bill introduced this session would make it the highest, with the new money used to build subsidized housing. Critics warn it will create “bizarre incentives” in the market and ultimately result in even greater housing unaffordability.
WASHINGTON STATE
Federal law Caps Insulin Costs for low-Income Idahoans

As part of the federal Inflation Reduction Act, people around the country, including Idaho, are now paying less for insulin. A provision that took effect on Jan. 1 caps the cost of a month’s supply of insulin at $35 for people on Medicare Part D, according to a press release from White House Regional Communications Director Haris Talwar. And on July 1, people on Medicare Part B will get the same cap.
IDAHO STATE
Man Dies After van Careens Down Steep Embankment in Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS - Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in southern Idaho involving a van that drove over steep embankment. Police say at around 1:21 p.m. on Sunday in Twin Falls County, on Thousand Springs Grade Road, a 73-year-old man from Jerome was traveling westbound in a 1996 Ford Econoline Van. He lost control and drove off the south side of the roadway over a steep embankment.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
Lewiston, ID
