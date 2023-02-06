Read full article on original website
17-year-old arrested for allegedly fatally shooting man in Mesa
PHOENIX — A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly fatally shot a 25-year-old man in Mesa earlier in the week, authorities said. Armando Medina faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder and aggravated assault, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release. The victim, Marquis Johnson, and a...
Phoenix police seeking help from public to identify potential homicide victim
Police are seeking help from the public to identify a possible homicide victim whose remains were found along a South Mountain trail in January.
AZFamily
Phoenix police release sketch after skull found on South Mountain
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have released a composite sketch of what a man may have looked like after a human skull after a hiker found remains at the South Mountain Preserve nearly a month ago. According to authorities, the discovery was made just before 2 p.m. on Saturday,...
AZFamily
Ex-Mesa police officer indicted for reportedly shooting at car he pulled over
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A former Mesa police officer has been formally charged months after he allegedly opened fire on a car he pulled over last summer. A grand jury indicted Kaylon Hall on two counts of endangerment, which are felonies. Prosecutors say on July 2, Hall pulled over an 18-year-old driver in the area of Country Club Drive and McKellips Road for swerving in the road. Police said Hall tried to remove the suspect from the car for unknown reasons. That’s when the driver sped off, and Hall fired two shots at the car, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.
16-year-old arrested for murder in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for the murder of a 24-year-old in Mesa earlier this week. The Mesa Police Department said it received several calls around 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 5 regarding multiple shots fired near McKellips Road and Mesa Drive. As officers responded, additional information indicated that a 24-year-old male, later identified as Marquis Johnson, was down in the parking lot.
YAHOO!
Four arrested on homicide charges in shooting that killed 38-year-old man in Mesa
A 38-year-old man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Mesa, according to police officials. The man was identified as 38-year-old Brandon Van, according to an email from Mesa police Detective Jason Flam, a department spokesperson. Four people were arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting. Mesa...
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly shooting in west Phoenix under investigation
PHOENIX - A man died in a shooting near 71st Avenue and McDowell early Wednesday morning and another was arrested in connection, Phoenix Police said on Feb. 8. The shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. after authorities say the victim and suspect were involved in a confrontation in front of a home.
AZFamily
Arrests made weeks after suspected hate crime in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say they made arrests of those involved in a hate crime in Tempe in early January. Police told Arizona’s Family on Thursday that the teens have been charged but won’t say on what charges, nor would they provide any more details because they’re under 18 years of age.
AZFamily
Man arrested in connection to $100K Super Bowl Experience theft in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested on theft charges in connection to a high-profile heist at the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix. Arizona’s Family previously reported a theft that took place around 5 p.m. on Feb. 4, where police initially said that two suspects took tens of thousands of dollars in equipment from a third-party vendor. After several leads, police identified 36-year-old George Rodriguez as one of the suspects. He was booked into jail on Tuesday.
KTAR.com
Man crossing street in Phoenix fatally struck by vehicle
PHOENIX – A man crossing a street Thursday in Phoenix was struck by a vehicle and died, authorities said. Ruben Joya Corrales, 38, was killed as he walked Dunlap and 21st avenues midblock around 12:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers responded to a call about a serious...
AZFamily
3 gang members sentenced for 2020 violent crime spree in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three known gang members have been sentenced to prison after a crime spree that rocked the East Valley in 2020. According to a Maricopa County Superior Court news release, Jaquan Bailey, Stephon Mitchell and Vincent Culbreath were sentenced this week after pleading guilty to various crimes, including armed robberies, murder, and attempted murder. During the crime spree, prosecutors said they killed an innocent man in Mesa and shot a woman in Guadalupe.
AZFamily
Shooter faces murder charge after killing man he claims was stealing from his truck in Maryvale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing multiple charges because he shot and killed an unarmed man who he claims was trying to steal from his truck in Maryvale on Wednesday, according to court documents. Police say 20-year-old Israel Antonio Velazquez was inside his home near 69th Avenue and McDowell Road around 4:45 a.m. when he got a notification on his phone that 25-year-old Juan Jaquez was walking up to his Chevrolet Silverado. Velazquez grabbed his shotgun and went outside. According to court documents, surveillance video shows Jaquez walking on the sidewalk and using the light on his camera phone to look inside cars on the street.
Arrest made in drive-by shooting death of Valley teen in central Phoenix
The suspect has been booked and was taken to the Juvenile Correction Center and is facing murder charges.
1 dead in west Phoenix shooting, suspect in custody
PHOENIX — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in west Phoenix early Wednesday morning. According to the Phoenix Police Department, the shooting happened near 68th Avenue and McDowell Road just before 5:30 a.m. Authorities found the victim, Juan Jaquez, in the street with a gunshot wound. He was...
KTAR.com
3 Valley gang members sentenced after pleading guilty to violent crimes
PHOENIX — Three documented Valley gang members were sentenced last month to decades in prison for their roles in a 2020 violent crime spree, authorities said Thursday. Jaquan Bailey, 20, Stephon Mitchell, 20, and Vincent Culbreath, 40, each pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including murder, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said in a press release.
ABC 15 News
Twenty-year veteran of Phoenix Police Department dies after years-long battle with autoimmune diseases
PHOENIX — After a years-long battle with numerous debilitating autoimmune diseases, a former Phoenix Police Department officer has died. Officer Ben Denham, a 20-year veteran of the department, died Wednesday after a month-long stay in the hospital, according to multiple reports. ABC15 spoke with Denham in 2016 about his...
AZFamily
Teen boy arrested in connection to deadly drive-by shooting in Phoenix
Teen boy arrested in connection to deadly drive-by shooting in Phoenix
Do you know him? Phoenix PD trying to identify skeletal remains found at South Mountain
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has released a sketch of an unknown man whose skeletal remains were found at South Mountain on Jan. 14. A hiker discovered the remains, which showed signs of trauma, and notified local police. The death is being investigated as a possible homicide. Police...
12news.com
Man arrested for intentionally running over two people, Phoenix police say
PHOENIX — A man was arrested in the northwest Valley after what Phoenix police say is an intentional assault with a truck, running over two people before fleeing the scene. The assault happened early Monday morning around 7:30 a.m. according to reports. Police were called to the area of 47th Avenue and Bell Road and found a man and a woman with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
KTAR.com
Man accused of intentionally driving into 2 people in northwest Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man was arrested for allegedly hitting two people with his truck on purpose in northwest Phoenix on Monday, authorities said. Officers responded to a residential area near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road around 7:30 a.m. and found a man and a woman with injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said.
