17-year-old arrested for allegedly fatally shooting man in Mesa

PHOENIX — A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly fatally shot a 25-year-old man in Mesa earlier in the week, authorities said. Armando Medina faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder and aggravated assault, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release. The victim, Marquis Johnson, and a...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police release sketch after skull found on South Mountain

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have released a composite sketch of what a man may have looked like after a human skull after a hiker found remains at the South Mountain Preserve nearly a month ago. According to authorities, the discovery was made just before 2 p.m. on Saturday,...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Ex-Mesa police officer indicted for reportedly shooting at car he pulled over

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A former Mesa police officer has been formally charged months after he allegedly opened fire on a car he pulled over last summer. A grand jury indicted Kaylon Hall on two counts of endangerment, which are felonies. Prosecutors say on July 2, Hall pulled over an 18-year-old driver in the area of Country Club Drive and McKellips Road for swerving in the road. Police said Hall tried to remove the suspect from the car for unknown reasons. That’s when the driver sped off, and Hall fired two shots at the car, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.
MESA, AZ
12 News

fox10phoenix.com

Deadly shooting in west Phoenix under investigation

PHOENIX - A man died in a shooting near 71st Avenue and McDowell early Wednesday morning and another was arrested in connection, Phoenix Police said on Feb. 8. The shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. after authorities say the victim and suspect were involved in a confrontation in front of a home.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arrests made weeks after suspected hate crime in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say they made arrests of those involved in a hate crime in Tempe in early January. Police told Arizona’s Family on Thursday that the teens have been charged but won’t say on what charges, nor would they provide any more details because they’re under 18 years of age.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested in connection to $100K Super Bowl Experience theft in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested on theft charges in connection to a high-profile heist at the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix. Arizona’s Family previously reported a theft that took place around 5 p.m. on Feb. 4, where police initially said that two suspects took tens of thousands of dollars in equipment from a third-party vendor. After several leads, police identified 36-year-old George Rodriguez as one of the suspects. He was booked into jail on Tuesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Man crossing street in Phoenix fatally struck by vehicle

PHOENIX – A man crossing a street Thursday in Phoenix was struck by a vehicle and died, authorities said. Ruben Joya Corrales, 38, was killed as he walked Dunlap and 21st avenues midblock around 12:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers responded to a call about a serious...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

3 gang members sentenced for 2020 violent crime spree in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three known gang members have been sentenced to prison after a crime spree that rocked the East Valley in 2020. According to a Maricopa County Superior Court news release, Jaquan Bailey, Stephon Mitchell and Vincent Culbreath were sentenced this week after pleading guilty to various crimes, including armed robberies, murder, and attempted murder. During the crime spree, prosecutors said they killed an innocent man in Mesa and shot a woman in Guadalupe.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Shooter faces murder charge after killing man he claims was stealing from his truck in Maryvale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing multiple charges because he shot and killed an unarmed man who he claims was trying to steal from his truck in Maryvale on Wednesday, according to court documents. Police say 20-year-old Israel Antonio Velazquez was inside his home near 69th Avenue and McDowell Road around 4:45 a.m. when he got a notification on his phone that 25-year-old Juan Jaquez was walking up to his Chevrolet Silverado. Velazquez grabbed his shotgun and went outside. According to court documents, surveillance video shows Jaquez walking on the sidewalk and using the light on his camera phone to look inside cars on the street.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

KTAR.com

3 Valley gang members sentenced after pleading guilty to violent crimes

PHOENIX — Three documented Valley gang members were sentenced last month to decades in prison for their roles in a 2020 violent crime spree, authorities said Thursday. Jaquan Bailey, 20, Stephon Mitchell, 20, and Vincent Culbreath, 40, each pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including murder, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said in a press release.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Teen boy arrested in connection to deadly drive-by shooting in Phoenix

Many in the LGBTQ+ community showed up at the Sheraton Hotel in Phoenix for the "Night of Pride" hosted by the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation. Valley Metro's...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Man arrested for intentionally running over two people, Phoenix police say

PHOENIX — A man was arrested in the northwest Valley after what Phoenix police say is an intentional assault with a truck, running over two people before fleeing the scene. The assault happened early Monday morning around 7:30 a.m. according to reports. Police were called to the area of 47th Avenue and Bell Road and found a man and a woman with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Man accused of intentionally driving into 2 people in northwest Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man was arrested for allegedly hitting two people with his truck on purpose in northwest Phoenix on Monday, authorities said. Officers responded to a residential area near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road around 7:30 a.m. and found a man and a woman with injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said.
PHOENIX, AZ

