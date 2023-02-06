Read full article on original website
Warriors’ plan for Gary Payton II after failed physical
The Golden State Warriors have until Saturday to decide whether they will push through the Gary Payton II trade or rescind their offer and cancel the whole four-team trade. And sure enough, the team is doing its due diligence to make sure they do the right thing. According to the...
Lakers rumors: 3 buyout players LeBron needs to convince to sign in L.A.
The Lakers made their big move, sending out Russell Westbrook at the trade deadline. But their roster still has holes LeBron can help them fill on the buyout market. After months of wrangling, the Lakers finally found a Russell Westbrook trade they could live with. On Tuesday night, they finalized a three-team deal sending Westbrook and a first-round pick to the Jazz, bringing in D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, with Mike Conley and a second-round pick going to the Timberwolves.
LeBron James Took Two Goats To Dinner Party After Breaking All-Time Scoring Record
LeBron James found an interesting way to celebrate after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record.
Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out
Russell Westbrook landed with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday as part of a three-team trade, but the expectation is that he will be bought out. Should the Jazz agree to a buyout with Westbrook, the veteran guard is reportedly eyeing two teams. Westbrook has interest in joining the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat, Law... The post Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA trade rumors: Lakers have no-brainer Celtics trade after new report
The Los Angeles Lakers should be busy this week as the NBA trade deadline is on Thursday and the team needs to improve. Los Angeles already tried trading for Kyrie Irving (and failed for ridiculous reasons) so there is at least some activity by the front office. Ownership and the...
Detroit Pistons: This player has likely played his final game in Detroit
The Detroit Pistons started the trade season as one of the hottest names in the league, but trade rumors have since cooled around players like Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks. That doesn’t mean that some team won’t come out of nowhere with an offer big enough to entice the Detroit Pistons, but it will take a big return, as the Pistons hope to be “great next year” and will need some impact veterans to do it.
Lakers roster still has one glaring hole that must be addressed
The Los Angeles Lakers were the most active team at the trade deadline this season and it is safe to say that fans are extremely happy with all the moves that were made. In total, Los Angeles made four trades this season to bring in an assortment of new talent that not only improved the roster but made the team better as well.
The overlooked Lakers move from the deadline that deserves praise
The Los Angeles Lakers were very active at the trade deadline, making more trades than any other team and having the biggest roster overhaul as a result. Overall, Los Angeles was able to get both younger and more talented, which is always a good thing. Most fans and analysts agree...
Blackhawks News: Patrick Kane makes wild trade comments
The Chicago Blackhawks are going to be a very active team at the NHL trade deadline. One of the biggest things on the radar is the future destination of Patrick Kane. Of course, Kane has a full no-trade clause so he can somewhat control where he goes if they move him.
