Read full article on original website
Related
Madonna Slams ‘Ageist and Misogynistic’ Criticism of Her 2023 Grammys Appearance
Following her appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Madonna faced criticism online for her seemingly new face. Madonna was on hand to introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras as they took the stage to perform their collaboration "Unholy." The duo later made history as Petras was the first trans woman ever to win a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Harry Styles’ Background Dancers Say Grammys Stage Started Spinning Wrong Way During Performance
Harry Styles is a seasoned performer known for his infectious, bright energy onstage. That's why fans found it odd when things seemed off during his Grammy Awards performance Sunday (Feb. 5), where he performed his massive hit "As It Was." "He is also shy, he gets his energy from the...
Price of Eggs Drops Just Days After Taylor Swift Tells Her Fans to ‘Get On It’
Taylor Swift fans are strong and mighty, but did they really cause the price of eggs to drop?. During the Grammy Awards Sunday (Feb. 5), host Trevor Noah jokingly asked Swift to call on her fans, a.k.a the Swifties, to lower the inflated price of eggs all across the country.
David Guetta Sparks Debate After Using Deepfake AI to Put Eminem’s Voice on His Song
David Guetta has sparked a debate online about the use of AI in music. "Let me introduce you to… Emin-AI-em," he tweeted on Feb. 3. The tweet contained a video of Guetta during a DJ gig playing a song where Eminem's voice was replicated through AI technology. "There's something...
Behati Prinsloo Reacts to Adam Levine Cheating Joke
Nearly five months after Adam Levine's cheating allegations went viral, Behati Prinsloo, who has been married to the Maroon 5 frontman since 2014, reacted to a joke about the scandal on Instagram. On Monday (Feb. 6), Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper teased an upcoming guest appearance by referencing...
J.Lo and Ben Affleck ‘Not Fazed’ by Those 2023 Grammys Memes
Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck seem to be unaffected after Affleck was turned into a viral meme at the 2023 Grammys. Sources close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that the pair are aware of the memes, but they aren't paying attention to them. "Jen and Ben are...
Duran Duran To Bring their Ordinary World to CNY
Rock N Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Duran Duran are hitting the road this summer. In the wake of their latest album Future Past, they are embarking on the 26 date Future Past North American Tour. Beginning in Napa Valley in May, the tour will see them criss crossing the continent brining their music to their longtime fans.
35 Years Ago: Cher Makes a Triumphant Return to Music
If you tell Cher she can't do something, chances are she'll set out to do it. That was more or less why she abandoned music in the early '80s and made a move toward professional acting. The decision did not garner much support from those around her, who insisted Cher couldn't be a serious actress given that she was already a singer. Cher had dreamed of acting since she was a child, however, and believed she need not be one or the other.
Remember When ‘Some Girl Named’ Lady Gaga Was on ‘The Hills’?
Before Lady Gaga was the Grammy-winning pop icon-turned-actress we all know and love today, did you know she appeared briefly on an episode of MTV's hit soap-reality show, The Hills?. According to Fandom, production on the fourth season of The Hills began in the spring of 2008, around the time...
Rock N Roll, A Shirt And A Friendship – A Tribute
We saw each other at more shows, but ultimately, I would move away 6 months after that Leppard show. I would come back and visit and would always see him. At one show, i suggested we take a pic together. And I'm happy we did. It's the Stan that I remember.
Lite 98.7
Marcy, NY
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0