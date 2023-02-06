Read full article on original website
Gunther Sets 21st Century Record For WWE Intercontinental Title Reigns
Gunther’s reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion has hit a record for the 21st century. WWE announced on Instagram on Thursday that the Smackdown star’s run as champion is officially the longest of the 21st century to date. Gunther has been Intercontinental Champion for 245 days, making his reign...
NJPW Road to New Beginning Night Nine Results: Bullet Club Headlines
NJPW held night nine of is Road to the New Beginning tour yesterday at the Saku City Gymnasium in Saku, Nagano, Japan. Here are results, via Cagematch:. * Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & SANADA) def. Tiger Mask & Tomoaki Honma. * House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO &...
More Details On Mercedes Mone’s NJPW Contract, Correction on What She’s Earning
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the rumors that Mercedes Mone is making more in NJPW than Chris Jericho did are false. According to the WON, Mone is “not even close” to making what Jericho made and is not making as much as she could make in WWE or AEW. However, it’s still “very good” money for a per-appearance deal.
WWE NXT Live Results 2.10.23: Tag Team Titles On The Line, More
WWE hosted an NXT live event in Tampa on Friday, with both brand’s of the tag team titles on the line and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Odyssey Jones, Hank Walker & Oba Femi def. Damon Kemp, Myles Borne...
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Tag Team Titles On The Line
WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, with the Smackdown tag team titles on the line in the main event. The match is supposed to feature The Usos defending against Braun Strowman and Ricochet. However, the storyline is that Jey Uso may not appear due to his leaving the Bloodline at the Royal Rumble.
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Reunites With Her Family, New Book Will Celebrate 60 Years of WWE, Match Locally Advertised For Monday’s RAW
– PWInsider reports that Rhea Ripley had been away from her family in Australia for years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions. She was able to reunite with them this week. Ripley posted a photo with her family on Twitter. – DK Publishing is working on a...
Note On What Thunder Rosa Did At Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
It was reported yesterday that Thunder Rosa was backstage at this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite in El Paso, TX. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rosa was working Spanish commentary for the episode. She previously worked the role in the past, notably after Willie Urbina was fired...
Update on EJ Nduka’s Status In AEW Following Dark Match
EJ Nduka wrestled his first AEW match on this week’s episode of AEW Dark, a loss to Konosuke Takeshita. During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that AEW offered Nduka a contract with the company after the match. The match was taped several weeks ago, and it’s unknown if the former MLW wrestler accepted the deal or not.
Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, More Classic Episodes On Impact+
– The main event is set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the Impact Digital Media Championship match between Joe Hendry and Matt Cardona will headline tonight’s show. – The site also notes that episodes of Impact from September of 2010 have been added to...
Two Matches Set For AEW Rampage: Slam Dunk
AEW Rampage airs at an earlier time slot next week, and two matches have been announced for the show. It was announced on tonight’s Rampage that the following bouts will take place next week. Rampage airs on TBS at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT due to the NBA All-Star...
WWE News: Smackdown Dark Match Result, Full Raw Women’s Title Match From Money in the Bank 2022
– A dark match was taped before this week’s WWE Smackdown, and the result is online. PWInsider reports that Butch defeated Giovanni Vinci in the pre-show match for the audience. – WWE posted the full Raw Women’s Title match from Money in the Bank 2022 on YouTube. That match...
Hall’s Impact Wrestling Review 2.9.23
Location: Osceola Heritage Park, Kissimmee, Florida. No Surrender is coming up and most of the card has been set up so far. That includes the World Title match, which has not exactly gotten a ton of hype. Maybe it is because it seems we have another challenger on the horizon, but Rich Swann challenging Josh Alexander isn’t exactly feeling huge. Hopefully they can get some more of it covered this week so let’s get to it.
Various News: Naomi & Mercedes Mone Appearing at Emerald City Comic-Con, Seth Rollins on Mad Dog Sports Radio, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD
– Emerald City Comic-Con has announced that Trinity Fatu, aka Naomi, will be joining Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) at the convention on March 4-5 in Seattle, Washington. Tickets for the convention are available now. – WWE Superstar Seth Rollins chatted with SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio this week:
Tickets on Sale For IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United: Only The Strong Survive
IMPACT Wrestling & NJPW present Multiverse United: Only The Strong Survive during WrestleMania week, and tickets are now on sale. The show is set to take place on March 30th in Los Angeles at the Globe Theater as part of WrestleCon, as announced earlier this week. The tickets are now...
NJPW News: Zack Sabre Jr. Working With Beyond Wrestling, STRONG 99 Available Online
– Beyond Wrestling recently announced that NJPW’s Zack Sabre Jr. will be joining the promotion for their upcoming Perfection Or Vanity event, as seen below:. – NJPW has made episode 99 of NJPW STRONG available for free on their YouTube channel, which you can see below:
Fred Rosser On the Changes To NJPW STRONG’s Format, Is Excited For Mercedes Mone
NJPW STRONG is undergoing some big changes this year, and Fred Rosser weighed in on those moves in a new interview. Rosser spoke with the NJPW website about the STRONG LIVE PPVs and STRONG On Demand replacing the current taping system and more. You can check out the highlights below:
Top 7 Female Wrestlers with February Birthdays
It seems like most people I know have their birthdays early in the year. Within the past couple of weeks, my mother, my sister, my school best friend, my internet best friend and two of my ex-girlfriends have celebrated birthdays. I have a theory behind this…. -People get lonely around...
WWE News: Note On Name Change For New WWE Announcer, Details On Nikki Bella Says I Do Finale, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode
– As previously reported, WWE hired Blake Chadwick for a commentary role. He will make his debut on tonight’s NXT Level Up as Blake Howard, along with Byron Saxton. PWInsider reports that the name ‘Howard’ was chosen as a tribute to Howard Brody, who passed away last year from complications of heart bypass surgery.
Tyrus On Reinventing Himself After WWE, Being Motivated To Be a Bigger Star
Tyrus recently weighed in on his post-WWE run and more, noting that he reinvented himself after his time as Brodus Clay. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, who was in WWE until 2014, spoke with Steve Fall for the Ten Count ahead of his match with Matt Cardona at NWA Nuff Said this weekend. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
WWE 2K23 Confirms Roman Reigns & More For Roster
WWE 2K23 has confirmed several expected names for the game’s roster including Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, and more. 2K Games has been announcing members of the game’s roster throughout the week and the latest announcement has confirmed Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, Gunther, and Drew McIntyre for the game.
