Apple Insider
HomePod 2 review: A great smart speaker that struggles to stand out
HomePod 2 review: A great smart speaker that struggles to stand out — What's old is new again as Apple's originalHomePod has returned with revamped internals and big sound — but an unchanged high price. The HomePod launched as a product without an actual home. It...
Apple Insider
iPhone 15 Ultra rumors, our in-depth HomePod review, and favorite Apple devices
iPhone 15 Ultra rumors, our in-depth HomePod review, and favorite Apple devices — On this week's episode of the AppleInsider Podcase, forget theiPhone 15 Ultra, forget the HomePod, it's time for host Stephen Robles to explain that tidy desk of his. Alongside unnatural tidiness, Stephen has been...
Apple Insider
Boulies Master Series chair review: Built for gaming, ideal for productivity
Boulies Master Series chair review: Built for gaming, ideal for productivity — You shouldn't be spending too many hours sitting at a desk, but since you probably need to, at least you should have a good seat like the Boulies Master Series Chair. Ultimately any chair...
Apple Insider
Moment launches new 1.55x anamorphic mobile lens for iPhone
Moment launches new 1.55x anamorphic mobile lens for iPhone — On Thursday, Moment released its latest mobile lens, the 1.55x anamorphic, which will give you lovely horizontal flares and a cinematic ultra-wide POV iniPhone photos and videos. The new 1.55x anamorphic joins the company's...
Apple Insider
Meross Smart Plug Mini review: A good addition to your smart home
Meross Smart Plug Mini review: A good addition to your smart home — Not everything has to be Matter-compatible. One version of the Meross Smart Plug Mini isn't, and still allows you to control nearly any appliance in your HomeKit setup within a small and light design.
Apple Insider
Baffling Apple Watch rumor expects expensive new lineup in 2024
Baffling Apple Watch rumor expects expensive new lineup in 2024 — A highly suspect report suggests that a 2.13-inch micro LEDApple Watch Ultra, bigger so-called Apple Watch Series X, and Apple Watch SE 3 with Series 8 design will launch in 2024. There has been...
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Feb. 8: Apple Watch Series 7 $299, iMac $789, Shark AI Robot Vacuum $199 & more
Daily Deals Feb. 8: Apple Watch Series 7 $299, iMac $789, Shark AI Robot Vacuum $199 & more — Some of today's top finds include 30% off LifeCard thin power bank, 65% off a Google Nest doorbell, $400 off a Lenovo 14" Slim 9 multi-touch laptop, 39% off a 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV and more.
Apple Insider
New HomePod 'surprisingly easy' to disassemble and repair
New HomePod 'surprisingly easy' to disassemble and repair — A new teardown video from iFixit shows exactly how easy it is to take the newHomePod apart, a significant step up from the original. Apple's 2018 HomePod was effectively built like a tank and...
Apple Insider
Jony Ive's Red Nose: Unexpectedly well designed
Jony Ive's Red Nose: Unexpectedly well designed — The former chief designer at Apple has added a famed UK object to his list of accomplishments, with a radical design of the iconic and charitable red nose. Since departing Apple, Jony Ive has...
Apple Insider
Apple executives explain Apple Silicon & Neural Engine in new interview
Apple executives explain Apple Silicon & Neural Engine in new interview — Apple executives recently talked about Apple Silicon in an interview, explaining the Neural Engine and the company's chip design process. Laura Metz, the Director of Product Marketing, Anand Shimpi of Hardware Engineering, and Tuba...
Apple Insider
How Apple avoided Big Tech's mass layoffs
How Apple avoided Big Tech's mass layoffs — Apple has not had to make thousands of employees redundant because it was careful not to hire too many over the pandemic — and new figures show just how careful it was. that...
Apple Insider
Grab an Apple HomePod mini for just $84.99
Grab an Apple HomePod mini for just $84.99 — Verizon has dropped the price of Apple's HomePod mini to just $84.99 in all five colors. Free 2-day shipping or free express pickup is also included. With excellent sound quality for its compact size,...
Apple Insider
Google's 'Bard' chatbot completely botches first demo
Google's 'Bard' chatbot completely botches first demo — Google recently demonstrated a new ChatGPT rival called Bard, but it made a big factual error in one demo that the company shared on Twitter. Google confirmed on Monday that it was working on...
Apple Insider
Show off your thoughts with Twitter Blue's new 4000 character limit
Show off your thoughts with Twitter Blue's new 4000 character limit — Twitter is offering its Twitter Blue subscribers a new perk in a considerably increased 4,000-character limit — with some caveats. Just a day before Twitter's free API goes away, the company hopes to...
Apple Insider
OWC Thunderbolt Go Dock review: Ditch the big power brick
OWC Thunderbolt Go Dock review: Ditch the big power brick — OWC's Thunderbolt Go Dock offers excellent connectivity for road warriors without the need for a giant external power brick, but its port selection is a little low for the price. If you have to...
Apple Insider
Apple TV owners can accept iCloud terms without an iPhone or iPad
Apple TV owners can accept iCloud terms without an iPhone or iPad — Apple has shared details on howApple TV owners can accept iCloud terms and conditions without needing a secondary Apple device. When Apple recently updated tvOS, a subset of Apple TV owners — specifically those...
Apple Insider
Apple-led ARM computer sales resilient, as PC industry declines
Apple-led ARM computer sales resilient, as PC industry declines — New research says that ARM-based computers including Apple Silicon are doing fairly well in a collapsing global PC market, as the market does a slow shift away from Intel-based processors. Apple began its move...
Apple Insider
Apple and Google abuse market dominance, says Japan antitrust regulator
Apple and Google abuse market dominance, says Japan antitrust regulator — A Japanese Fair Trade Commission report stops short of directly ordering that Apple must allow a third-partyApp Store, but its investigation clearly concludes that one is necessary. The JFTC says that the current business...
Apple Insider
Google Maps adds AR views & more Live Activities
Google Maps adds AR views & more Live Activities — Google has announced multiple new features for its mapping service, including use ofiOS 16's Live Activities feature to show "glanceable directions." Following its introduction of Live Activities to launch the frequent trips element of...
Apple Insider
Chaos reigns in Discovery+ & HBO Max streaming service merger
Chaos reigns in Discovery+ & HBO Max streaming service merger — In a confusing move, Warner Bros. Discover may be planning to keep Discovery+ as a standalone service while still launching a new combined Discovery+ and HBO Max streaming platform. WarnerMedia, a division of AT&T,...
