WTVM Celebrates Black History Month

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - February is Black History Month and WTVM will be highlighting local stories throughout the month. You can check back to this story throughout the month as we add stories to our ongoing series.
United Way to host third annual Black History Panel Discussion

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One Community; united for change, is the motto for the United Way in The Chattahoochee Valley. Tomorrow, The United Way, local volunteers and community partners, will continue their mission of helping everyone in our region feel safe, secure, and supported. Thursday February 9, is the 3rd...
Columbus leaders chime in on youth violence, death, and gang activity rise

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Guns, gangs, and young people, it’s a trio local leaders say they are noticing and its leading to an alarming trend. They told News Leader 9 the time for parents and the community to step in is now. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan told News Leader 9 out of the 50 homicides his office worked last year, a chunk of those were people younger than 20 years old. A business owner in East Columbus said he’s even noticing more young people openly toting weapons.
Girls, Inc. awards Columbus teen a scholarship check

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Earlier today, Girls, Inc. awarded Jocelyn Garcia with the National $20,000 Scholarship check. Jocelyn Garcia is a teen advisor for Girls, Inc. of Columbus. Since 1992, over $7 million in scholarships, have made post-secondary education more accessible to high school women. “I’m really excided about the next...
Freedom Farm Crossroads start Tiny Home Project

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - An east Alabama non-profit is getting ready to help at risk youth and families in a big way. Freedom Farm Crossroads of Phenix City, a community based organization, helps children, young adults, and families in crisis. Their goal is to help youth find their purpose in Christ and seek restoration through various programs.
Growth and developments continue in Mill District in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One part of Columbus is seeing major changes when it comes to development and revitalization. A project that’s been in the works for years on Second Avenue, The Banks Housing development, that took the place of the former Chase Homes, is finally approaching completion. The new mixed-home development will house both people living on a fixed income and people who do not.
Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn increases security after shelter-in-place

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee-Scott Academy has enhanced security after a shelter-in-place earlier Wednesday morning. Officials say the suspect is no longer in the area of Lee-Scott Academy. The school is no longer in shelter-in-place. Police activity was increased around the school due to information about a suspect within a...
1 person injured in shooting near Wise St. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is currently in the area of Wise Street and Beatrice Ave. According to officials, they are investigating a shooting where one person was injured. Authorities say the victim was shot in the leg - the injuries are non-life threatening. Stay with News...
Monster Truck Nitro Tour coming to Columbus Civic Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday is going to be BIG - including big wheels, big trucks and neon colors!. The Monster Truck Nitro Tour is invading the Columbus Civic Center on February 11. Several 10,000 pound trucks will be crushing cars, racing and doing some freestyle action. Attendees will have...
1 person dead in car crash on Macon Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of an Albany man. The crash occurred on Macon Road - in front of the Edgewood Motel - around 11:30 p.m. on February 8. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 24-year-old Jarius...
LaGrange police searching for ID of suspects in deadly shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for several suspects for questioning in a deadly January shooting at the Jameson Inn in LaGrange. According to authorities, on Jan. 28, officers responded to a report of someone being shot on Jameson Drive. Upon arrival at the scene, police found Alan Dale Huguley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
