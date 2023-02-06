Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WTVM Celebrates Black History Month
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - February is Black History Month and WTVM will be highlighting local stories throughout the month. You can check back to this story throughout the month as we add stories to our ongoing series.
Black History Month: Eddie Lowe as Phenix City’s first African American mayor
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - “It’s more of a ceremonial position, but I don’t take it that way,” said Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe. “I take it very seriously.”. Taking it seriously since 2012, Mayor Eddie Lowe said he sees a positive future for the community he loves.
The U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus to perform at March concert
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) – On Saturday, March 11, The RiverCenter for the Performing Arts will host a concert with The U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus. The concert is free to the public and will begin, at 7:30pm. “It is always a thrill for us welcome any...
United Way to host third annual Black History Panel Discussion
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One Community; united for change, is the motto for the United Way in The Chattahoochee Valley. Tomorrow, The United Way, local volunteers and community partners, will continue their mission of helping everyone in our region feel safe, secure, and supported. Thursday February 9, is the 3rd...
VIDEO: Salem RV dealership owner displays huge American flag to honor father, country
SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - If you happen to be driving along US 280 between Smiths Station and Opelika, you will probably notice a humongous American flag. The pole is 140 feet, hoisting a flag that is 40 feet by 80 feet. That’s a giant American flag!. Take a look...
Columbus republican, democrat party leaders react to State of the Union Address
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As expected, there are mixed opinions to President Biden’s State of the Union speech, so we reached out to local leaders from both parties to hear about Tuesday’s address. Columbus/Muscogee Republican Party Chairman Alton Russell and Muscogee County Democratic Chair Tonza Thomas had a...
Columbus Albany State Alumni Chapter to hold ‘Purses with a Purpose’ initiative
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Chapter for Albany State University (ASU) Alumni is planning to spread the love this Valentine’s Day by collecting purses and toiletries for women in need. ‘Purses with a Purpose’ began in 2021 to help women who are escaping domestic violence. ASU alums...
Columbus leaders chime in on youth violence, death, and gang activity rise
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Guns, gangs, and young people, it’s a trio local leaders say they are noticing and its leading to an alarming trend. They told News Leader 9 the time for parents and the community to step in is now. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan told News Leader 9 out of the 50 homicides his office worked last year, a chunk of those were people younger than 20 years old. A business owner in East Columbus said he’s even noticing more young people openly toting weapons.
Girls, Inc. awards Columbus teen a scholarship check
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Earlier today, Girls, Inc. awarded Jocelyn Garcia with the National $20,000 Scholarship check. Jocelyn Garcia is a teen advisor for Girls, Inc. of Columbus. Since 1992, over $7 million in scholarships, have made post-secondary education more accessible to high school women. “I’m really excided about the next...
Freedom Farm Crossroads start Tiny Home Project
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - An east Alabama non-profit is getting ready to help at risk youth and families in a big way. Freedom Farm Crossroads of Phenix City, a community based organization, helps children, young adults, and families in crisis. Their goal is to help youth find their purpose in Christ and seek restoration through various programs.
Opelika restaurant appears on Food Network’s ‘Restaurant Impossible’
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A local restaurant and country store got recent national attention in a popular Food Network show. The business was featured on the hit show Restaurant Impossible. People in the area say Walter’s Gas & Grill on Highway 80 are part of their everyday lives and is...
1 person injured in overnight shooting on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Columbus. According to authorities, the incident happened in the 6400 block of Veterans Parkway. It’s unknown at this time if a suspect has been arrested. Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more...
Growth and developments continue in Mill District in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One part of Columbus is seeing major changes when it comes to development and revitalization. A project that’s been in the works for years on Second Avenue, The Banks Housing development, that took the place of the former Chase Homes, is finally approaching completion. The new mixed-home development will house both people living on a fixed income and people who do not.
Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn increases security after shelter-in-place
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee-Scott Academy has enhanced security after a shelter-in-place earlier Wednesday morning. Officials say the suspect is no longer in the area of Lee-Scott Academy. The school is no longer in shelter-in-place. Police activity was increased around the school due to information about a suspect within a...
1 person injured in shooting near Wise St. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is currently in the area of Wise Street and Beatrice Ave. According to officials, they are investigating a shooting where one person was injured. Authorities say the victim was shot in the leg - the injuries are non-life threatening. Stay with News...
Monster Truck Nitro Tour coming to Columbus Civic Center
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday is going to be BIG - including big wheels, big trucks and neon colors!. The Monster Truck Nitro Tour is invading the Columbus Civic Center on February 11. Several 10,000 pound trucks will be crushing cars, racing and doing some freestyle action. Attendees will have...
Troup County School System announces changes to athletic game policies
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County System announced changes to its athletic game procedures and wants to ensure the community is aware of the new policies ahead of the scheduled game on Friday, Feb. 10. Officials say the new changes include only clear bags to be worn inside the...
Why some East Alabama hospital patients waiting 24 hours to be seen
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A trip to the ER for some in Alabama is taking hours, sometimes lasting a full day. Part of the problem, according to one health official, is little to no bed space for patients. One woman says with no beds available, she had to sleep in...
1 person dead in car crash on Macon Road in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of an Albany man. The crash occurred on Macon Road - in front of the Edgewood Motel - around 11:30 p.m. on February 8. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 24-year-old Jarius...
LaGrange police searching for ID of suspects in deadly shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for several suspects for questioning in a deadly January shooting at the Jameson Inn in LaGrange. According to authorities, on Jan. 28, officers responded to a report of someone being shot on Jameson Drive. Upon arrival at the scene, police found Alan Dale Huguley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
