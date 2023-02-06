COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One part of Columbus is seeing major changes when it comes to development and revitalization. A project that’s been in the works for years on Second Avenue, The Banks Housing development, that took the place of the former Chase Homes, is finally approaching completion. The new mixed-home development will house both people living on a fixed income and people who do not.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO